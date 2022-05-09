Buying Copper On The Price Correction With CPER ETF

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

As the global pandemic gripped markets across all asset classes in March 2020, nearby COMEX copper futures, the red nonferrous metals’ price reached a bottom at $2.0595 per pound. Over the past two years, copper has made higher lows and higher highs, eclipsing the 2011 $4.6255 high in May 2021, and moving even higher in March 2022.

In late April, copper corrected and fell below the lows of a $4.60 to $4.80 trading range, where it had consolidated since the March 2022 high. While the short-term technical trend turned lower, the medium- and long-term fundamentals remain very bullish. The current correction could be an excellent time to add copper to your portfolio as the prospects for new record highs remain high. The most direct route for a risk position in the copper market is via the futures and futures options on the CME’s COMEX division or the forwards and forward options on the London Metals Exchange. Market participants looking for direct exposure to the leading base metal could consider the United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER), an ETF that trades on the NYSE and could add the red metal to portfolios.

A new high in March and consolidation led to lower prices

In May 2021, the continuous COMEX copper futures contract rose to a record $4.8985 per pound before correcting and finding a bottom at just below the $4 level in August. Copper only declined below $4 for one day before starting a recovery that would drive the price to another higher peak.

Long-Term COMX Copper Chart (Barchart)

As the chart highlights, COMEX futures rose to $5.01 per pound in early March, eclipsing the May 2021 high before correcting lower. The price sat in a $4.60 to $4.80 range from late March until late April before falling below the bottom end of the trading bank and reaching the $4.20 level last week. Nearby July copper futures were at $4.2670 per pound level on Friday, May 6.

Higher rates and a stronger dollar index weigh on copper

The prospects for rising US interest rates weighed on copper over the past weeks as higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories.

US 30-Year Treasury Bond Futures Chart (Barchart)

As the chart illustrates, the nearby 30-Year US Treasury bond futures have been declining in 2022, in a move that began in July 2021. On May 5, the bonds reached the most recent low of 136-00, below the critical technical support level at the October 2018 136-16 low.

On May 4, the US Federal Reserve increased the short-term Fed Funds Rate by 50-basis points to 75 to 100 basis points. The Fed will start reducing its swollen balance sheet, pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. While inflation remains at the highest level in over four decades, higher rates have caused a correction in the copper market.

The US dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the pricing benchmark for most raw materials. Rising interest rates have pushed the dollar higher over the past months, another bearish factor for industrial commodity prices.

Long-Term US Dollar Index Chart (Barchart)

Last week, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against other world foreign exchange instruments, eclipsed the March 2020 high when it traded to the 104.105 level, the highest level in two decades since 2002. The higher dollar pushes commodity prices higher in other currency terms, stifling the demand as high prices cause consumers to cut back on purchases. Moreover, higher rates and a rising US dollar cause international wholesale consumers to reduce inventories and buy on a hand-to-mouth basis when rates and the dollar rise.

At the same time, lockdowns in China have weighed on copper demand, only exacerbating the selling pressure in the copper market. Copper inventories on the London Metals Exchange and COMEX have been rising.

Six Month Chart of LME Copper Inventories (LME/Kitco)

The chart shows the rise in LME stockpiles from 70,000 tons in March 2022 to over the 170,000-ton level at the end of last week.

60 Day Chart of COMEX Copper Inventories (COMEX/Kitco)

COMEX copper stockpiles rose from below 70,000 tons to over 83,000 metric tons since mid-March 2022.

Rates, currencies, Chinese shutdowns, and rising stockpiles have weighed on the red nonferrous metal’s price.

Copper fundamentals remain bullish

While the short-term macroeconomic factors remain bearish for copper, the long-term supply and demand picture is bullish. In 2021, Goldman Sachs called copper “the new oil,” saying, “decarbonization does not happen without copper.” Goldman forecasts that the price will rise to the $15,000 per ton level by 2025, which puts COMEX futures north of $6.80 per pound. In the US and Europe, addressing climate change depends on copper and other base metals.

Ironically, mining, smelting, and refining metals require traditional energies. As mining and refining companies move towards net-zero carbon emissions, the output will likely decline. At the same time, production costs increase because of oil and gas prices and new technologies to meet their carbon goals. Moreover, it takes the better part of a decade to bring new mines into full production. The bottom line is climate change initiatives increase metals demand.

Meanwhile, the war in Europe and the standoff between China/Russia and the US/Europe will increase arms and military equipment production, requiring metals. War increases logistical problems, interfering with transporting copper and other raw materials from producers to consumers. The long-term trend in the copper market remains bullish, with higher lows and higher highs.

The CPER ETF is a pure play on copper’s price

The fund summary for the United States Copper Index Fund states:

Fund Summary for the CPER ETF Product (Barchart)

At the $25.75 per share level on May 6, CPER had $229.835 million in assets under management. The ETF trades an average of 258,950 shares each day and charges a 1.08% management fee.

The latest rally in the copper futures arena took the July futures price from $4.2880 on January 31 to $5.01 on March 7, a rise of 16.8%.

Chart of the CPER ETF Product (Barchart)

Over the same period, CPER rose from $26.10 to $30.12 per share, or 15.4%, as the ETF followed the copper futures price.

Leave room to add on further price weakness - Picking bottoms and putting all your eggs in one basket is dangerous

Bull markets rarely move in straight lines, and corrections are often fast and furious. Copper has come down from the recent highs but will likely find bottoms sooner rather than later, and the bull market trend will continue to take the nonferrous metal to higher highs. It is impossible to pick tops or bottoms in any market as they often rise or fall to irrational, illogical, and unreasonable levels. Scale-down buying in copper could be the optimal market approach for the coming months and years. I favor a scale-down buying approach to the ETF, leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness.

While the short-term dynamics could lead to further losses and a test of the $4 per pound level or even lower, inflation is not going away any time soon. The US Fed can impact the economy’s demand-side with monetary policy, but the supply-side dynamics are a function of the market’s forces.

I am bullish on the prospects for copper over the coming months and years and expect the red metal to rise to a series of higher all-time peaks. Copper can be an excellent addition to a diversified portfolio as inflation will likely lift the price. Buying on price weakness tends to be the optimal approach to volatile assets like the red industrial metal.

The most direct route for a risk position in the copper market is via the COMEX futures or the LME forwards. The CPER ETF product is an alternative for market participants desiring exposure to the nonferrous metal without venturing into the futures or forwards arena. CPER is an ETF that can fit portfolios like a bullish glove if the trend of higher lows and higher highs continues.