Tamarck Valley Energy (OTCPK:TNEYF) (TVE:TSX) is a company that has grown impressively by acquisition. The acquisitions have looked to be accretive and well chosen. Now it is time for management to make "all the pieces work". Sometimes these stocks will sit tight for a while despite commodity price movements. That does not necessarily mean something is wrong. Instead, there has been a steady issuance of stocks for those acquisitions (along with debt) combined with a lack of operating history for the combined entity.

Oftentimes, a company that grew in this fashion will later notify shareholders of secondary offerings that are 100% by major shareholders wishing to exit the position they obtained during the growth by acquisition period. So there could be periodic stock price declines while the market absorbs the additional stock price floats.

That leads investors and institutions who are far more interested in "keeping up with the Joneses" to ditch a stock like this in favor of the latest "hot stock". The evaluation of risk is not as important as maintaining returns with everyone else because the end of a bull market typically marks a fair amount of time since the last downturn. Besides, fast growth often carries its own risk and a brand-new company like this one (after all those acquisitions) is considered risky in its own right.

But oftentimes, these newer companies grow by acquiring smaller parcels that are not as logistically challenging to make into a combined company that is very profitable. The Chairman of the Board is someone who has founded (and probably sold) numerous companies. The CEO of the company is someone who built Apache Canada into a formidable part of Apache (APA) before Apache sold the company to concentrate on other ideas.

That is probably a solid combination of management that can handle fairly rapid growth by acquisition. The market will likely want to see results that meet some original management projections from those acquisitions. But the experience in senior management and on the board of directors points to a likelihood of success.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Tamarck Valley Energy Fourth Quarter Financial Results Summary (Tamarck Valley Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release)

One of the more reassuring statistics posted by the company is the cash flow from operating activities of C$340 million when compared to the debt of C$463 million. That kind of debt ratio is conservative even though all the acquisitions were not present for the full fiscal year.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, cash flow continued to improve and management closed on another acquisition.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Tamarck Valley Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Summary (Tamarck Valley Energy First Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Notice the continuing expansion of shares outstanding both this fiscal year and in the last fiscal year. Some fairly tight management is shown by the climbing quarterly cash flow from the fourth quarter shown above to the current quarter. Last but not least, the company announced a dividend of less than a C$.01 per share. The June dividend which is paid in July will increase to $.01 per share. This company pays monthly dividends.

This company has been issuing shares to increase its presence in the Clearwater area (mostly). It has made and is likely to make acquisitions in other areas as the opportunity presents itself. The wholesale issuance of shares at the speed shown above can place a lot of shares in the hands of institutions or large shareholders that may all want out at the same time.

Against that is the idea that the market wants conservative ratios at considerably lower prices. Management is stating they can do that. But the share price may be very volatile when commodity prices inevitably decline due to a lack of operating history in such a scenario.

High commodity prices generally make acquisitions look like sheer genius because many acquisitions made during periods of strong commodity prices have a lot of low ratios. The onus is on management to demonstrate that the acquisition price was worth the effort during the next downturn. Eventually the market values profitability throughout the cycle.

So, if losses during a downturn offset profits during the good times, then the company is essentially profitless in the eyes of the market. At some point the stock price evaluation would reflect a situation like that. This management promises a fair number of locations that will be profitable during periods of weak pricing. Right now, that promise is all that management has.

Tamarck Valley Energy Debt Repayment Strategy (Tamarck Valley May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The key concern of any investor in the chart above would be a period of extended prices at WTI $45 and lower. Generally, when it comes to debt, the market and lenders could care less about the reason for a lack of debt repayment progress. Therefore, management probably needs to reduce debt levels to a place that would allow for a more favorable debt repayment schedule during times of low commodity prices. Fortunately, the current period of strong commodity prices should allow that to happen. There is still a risk though that commodity prices would decline before an optimal lower debt level is reached.

Tamarck Valley Energy Corporate Location Map And 2022 Guidance (Tamarck Valley Energy May 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Fortunately, the company has probably reached a production size that allows for operational optimization. The diversification into different basins helps as well. In the past, there has been technology advances that favor one location over another. So, the diversification helps to keep the company "in the game" should that happen.

This management, like many, is pledging to grow production a nominal amount. That could change in the current pricing scenario as this industry historically has a very low resistance to not growing during periods of strong pricing. That low growth strategy is linked to debt repayments and the initiation of dividends to shareholders.

There is also a mix between heavy oil and light oil production that is likely to prove necessary because heavy oil is a product that is sold at a discounted price from the light oil WTI benchmark. Oftentimes, that discount expands during industry downturns to completely wipe out any margin. This leads companies to shut-in production until better prices return. The light oil would provide all the cash flow in such a scenario.

The advantage of an acquisition strategy is that the per share growth is likely to exceed management production growth for the company in the current fiscal year. That hinges on the "accretive acquisition" part actually happening in the current fiscal year. However, the cash flow reported in the fourth quarter makes that accretive acquisition statement very likely to happen.

Summary

Tamarck Valley Energy is a company that has made a series of acquisitions to grow far larger in a short period of time. Management has promised that these acquisitions are accretive to both earnings and per share production growth. The market is, of course, concerned about a lack of operating history. That concern should vanish as the company reports results at different pricing points.

Still, any investor that invests in a relatively new company (and after all those acquisitions, this is a relatively new company), needs to understand why the share price of the company is likely to prove to be very volatile. Even though this company has a conservative balance sheet that will likely become more conservative, the market still tends to abandon relatively new companies at the first sign of increased risk. So, this stock is clearly not for everyone.

Offsetting that is a lot of management experience at building companies. Therefore, those who can withstand the likely price volatility may consider holding this company for more growth and an eventual likely sale at the right price.

A company constructed as this one has been constructed are what many acquirers are looking for. There are a lot of properties in decent locations with the promises of "no trouble". The low debt likely means an acquirer will eventually offer a premium price because the debt did not lock in perceived high costs.