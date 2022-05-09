Nicholas Wright/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) released its first quarter of 2022 results on May 4, 2022.

1 - Quick Snapshot

Franco-Nevada came out with adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, in line with analysts' expectations. The company generated $338.8 million in the first quarter, up 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

Metals production was slightly lower at Cobre, Candelaria, and Sudbury than expected. However, the energy segment helped and reached a record revenue of $75.6 million in 1Q22.

The company sold 178,614 GEOs in 1Q22, including the Energy revenues, up from last year's quarter of 175,737 GEOs.

Below are the revenues per segment in the fourth quarter of 2021:

FNV: Quarterly Revenues per segment in 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

The company is highly reliant on the gold price, representing 55.3% of the total revenues of 1Q22.

With the FED hiking interest aggressively, the short-term outlook for gold is not bright. However, the conflict in Ukraine is supporting gold at the moment. Hence, your investment decision for FNV must be relevant to the gold price and its short-term outlook.

2 - Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada is one of my most significant long-term investments in the streaming sector, followed closely by Wheaton Precious Metals.

The company's fundamentals are flawless, with no debt and a cash position of $722.7 million, up strongly quarter over quarter.

FNV has followed its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals closely. FNV is up 1.8% on a one-year basis, whereas WPM is up 0.9%. Meanwhile, Royal Gold is still outperforming the group and is up 8.5%.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) and especially Sandstorm Gold (SAND) continue lagging.

3 - Investment Thesis

FNV is my long-term investment of choice in the royalties & streams segment. The investment thesis continues to be the same quarter after quarter. My financial presentation below will explain why.

However, one recurring drawback is the lack of a decent dividend, and I have complained about it for many years. With a solid free cash flow generation expected in 2022 and beyond, the company can certainly afford to double the actual dividend.

While I consider FNV the best long-term investment in this segment, I still advise trading regularly short-term LIFO, 30% of your long-term position.

This dual strategy has been my dominant strategy recommended in my marketplace, "The Gold and oil corner," and it is the best way to maximize your gain over a long period.

Franco-Nevada - A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q22

Franco-Nevada 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 308.9 347.1 316.3 327.7 338.8 Net income in $ Million 171.5 175.3 166.0 220.9 182.0 EBITDA $ Million 262.5 282.2 270.0 341.4 292.6* Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 262.7 290.0 269.8 269.8 286.6 EPS diluted in $/share 0.90 0.92 0.87 1.16 0.95 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 224.3 245.2 206.9 279.0 230.6 CapEx in $ Million 190.6 543.6 7.1 19.2 3.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 33.7 -298.4 199.8 259.8 227.5 Total cash $ Million 538.5 197.7 346.7 423.0 722.7/763.1 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.32 0.32 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 191.3 191.4 191.5 191.3 191.7 GEOs 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 149,575 166,856 146,495 138,799 139,685 Production GEO, including Energy - - 182.543 178,614 Gold price 1,794 1,816 1,789 1,795 1,874

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $338.8 million in 1Q22

FNV Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) During the first quarter of 2022, the company generated $338.8 million, up from $308.9 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 3.4% sequentially. Net income came in at $220.9 million, $1.16 per diluted share, and $163.7 million adjusted net income, or $0.86 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% from 1Q21 to $286.6 million during the first quarter.

Oil and gas assets added $75.6 million to Franco-Nevada's overall results this quarter. Revenues from the company's energy assets came in at a new record of $75.6 million above the $62.0 million in 4Q21.

I consider this "Energy move" the most innovative initiative in the streamer segment, and I am still wondering why Wheaton Precious Metals or Royal Gold did not follow the trend?

CEO Paul Brink said in the conference call:

The quarter benefited from strong precious metal energy and iron ore prices. The energy contribution was particularly strong, offset somewhat by lower precious metal deliveries. Our totaled yields are on track to meet annual guidance.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was A Loss Of $227.5 Million In 1Q22

FNV: Quarterly Free Cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

This quarter, the company earned $227.5 million in free cash flow and a trailing 12-month free cash flow of $388.7 million.

Franco-Nevada announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share in 1Q22.

The dividend is extremely low and should be doubled at the least. It is one of the rare weaknesses that I have found with FNV.

3 - The Company Has No Debt And $1.8 billion In Available Capital As Of March 31, 2022

Franco-Nevada continues to present a perfect financial profile with cash and cash of hand of $722.7 million in 1Q22 and no debt. Moreover, short-term investment totaled $40.8 million, and equity investment total was $259.8 million.

Franco-Nevada has a credit facility of $1.1 billion ($986 million available) and $1.7 billion in liquidity.

FNV: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

In the press release:

Our cash and cash equivalents totaled $722.7 million as at March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $539.3 million). In addition, we held investments and a loan receivable of $301.0 million as at March 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $275.6 million), of which $255.6 million was held in publicly-traded equity instruments (December 31, 2021 - $231.0 million). Of the $255.6 million held in publicly-traded equity instruments, $212.9 million relate to our holdings of LIORC (December 31, 2021 - $187.4 million). The loan receivable of $40.4 million due from Noront has a maturity date of September 30, 2022, but is repayable upon a change of control at Franco-Nevada's discretion. Subsequent to Q1 2022, following the acquisition of Noront by Wyloo Metals on April 7, 2022, we elected for repayment and received $42.7 million on May 4, 2022.

4 - Production In Gold Equivalent Ounces Was 139,683 GEOs In 1Q22 And 178,614 GEOs, Including The Energy Assets.

FNV: Quarterly gold equivalent history (no incl. Energy) (Fun Trading)

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 139,683 gold equivalent ounces in 1Q22, up from 149,575 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago.

The total production was 178,614 GEOs, up from 175,737 GEOs in 1Q21. Due to elevated oil and gas prices, the contribution from the Energy segment was significantly higher.

Gold represented 55.9% of the total output in 1Q22, including energy. Details are presented below:

FNV: Production per segment 1Q22 (Fun Trading) In the first quarter of 2022:

the average gold price was $1,874/oz

Silver prices averaged $24.00/oz.

Finally, platinum prices averaged $1,041/oz, and palladium prices averaged $2,423/oz.

5 - Guidance 2022. Franco Nevada Remains On Track To Meet Its Previously Announced 2022 GEO Guidance

FNV: 2022 guidance (Franco Nevada ) Franco-Nevada expects total GEOs between 680K and 740K GEOs for 2022. GEOs from precious metal assets are expected to be between 510K and 550K GEOs.

Due to high oil and gas prices, Franco-Nevada expects its Energy assets (oil, NG, and NGL) to add between 125K and 145K GEOs. A total production GEOs of 845K (mid-point) in 2022.

Technical Analysis And Commentary

FNV: TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

FNV forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $167.5 and support at $150.5.

The trading strategy for this quarter has not changed much since my preceding article. The dominant strategy that I regularly promote in my marketplace, "The gold and oil corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 25%-35% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target for your core position between $170 and $175.

Trading LIFO allows you to sell your most recent purchases with a profit while keeping your long-term position often underwater until the stock has appreciated enough to consider selling your core position.

I suggest buying FNV below $150.50 with potential lower support at $144.1. Conversely, it is reasonable to take profits between $167 and $167.5.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

