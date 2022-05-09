David McNew/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Scrolling down my social media feed, I stumbled upon a trending meme that made me laugh. It depicted a Bear and A Bull passively looking at the current "Kangaroo" market, expressing the sentiment of many investors afflicted by the market volatility. The NASDAQ was down 5% yesterday, erasing Wednesday's 4% surge. Holding cash is not wise, as an 8.5% inflation eats away purchasing power. The question in the minds of many today is whether it is time to go on defense, purchasing utility, healthcare, and consumer staples.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) is a diversified electric utility company that offers a modern spin, strategically focusing on renewable power. It ended 2021 with 21.5 GW capacity, measured as a percentage of AES's controlling equity in six utility companies in fourteen countries, segmented by energy source in the graph below:

At current prices, AES offers an attractive entry point for defensive diversification. Its stable cash flow, supported by long-term Power Purchasing Agreements "PPA," growing dividend, and future expansion plans, render this ticker a buy.

Revenue Trends

Beyond OECD countries, energy consumption has been trending upwards, supported by growing demand in emerging markets. As a global electric utility generating 73% of operating income internationally, AES stands to profit from this expanding market.

Electricity consumption in OECD countries, including the US, has remained relatively stable for the past decade. However, AES has an opportunity to gain market share from providers failing to adapt to the new sustainability market trends. AES is part of a new class of emerging "modern" electric utility companies gaining market share, creating more value than traditional electric utility companies. This group includes names such as NextEra Energy (NEE), Brookfield Renewable (BEP), and Clearway Energy (CWEN), among many generating extraordinary returns to shareholders. AES is a leader in this group, signing more renewable energy contracts than any.

Given these dynamics, management expects 7% to 9% annualized earnings growth through 2025, despite its Latin America coal operations divestment plans. The company signed 5.4 GW capacity in 2021 alone, bringing the backlog to 10 GW. Once these projects are finished, capacity would increase by 50%.

One of the questions that come to mind is the effect of rising energy prices on margins. The good news is that most of AES's generation contracts from non-renewable sources have pass-through fuel clauses allowing AES to raise electricity rates with rising fuel prices (within bounds of the law). This hedges AES from the spike in oil cost. Investors should see higher revenue combined with an incremental increase in margin this year. The small increase in profitability margins stems from the economics of scale due to the high fixed-cost element of operations.

Last quarter, Fluence (FLNC) contributed $325 million, or $0.46 per share, to AES's bottom line, representing 28% of EPS. Growth projections exclude this one-time event. However, one might worry about the effect of FLNC performance on AES. The ticker lost 70% of its value, shedding approximately $1.5 billion of its market cap.

AES is immune to FLNC market volatility from a GAAP perspective because it records this affiliate using the equity method. However, if FLNC losses deepen, it will negatively impact AES's profitability. For the sake of prudence, we will continue monitoring FLNC's profitability. If FLNC succeeds in marketing its utility-grade battery systems, it will generate a favorable earnings tailwind for AES.

Valuation

I always find it helpful to assess valuation based on earnings yield, defined as EPS over price. AES earnings yield stands at 7.7%, based on adjusted EPS of $1.52 and share price of $20.33. Add to this earnings growth, and you have a fantastic recipe for above-average returns.

Many electric utility companies are implementing similar expansion strategies to AES, including Clearway Energy (CWEN), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), among others so that investors could have their pick. I prefer AES because of its above-average earnings yield, as shown in the graph below.

Dividend and Financial Position

AES is in a good place right now from an operational perspective. Aside from some minor challenges facing a few of its subsidies, its operations are generating solid FCF, and with a strong pipeline, investors should expect substantial growth.

These dynamics are mirrored in Moody's credit upgrade, assuring shareholders of the sustainability of its financial position, boding well for dividend distribution, which currently yields 3%. The current payout ratio is 40%, below the industry median of 60%. However, AES's above-average leverage hit Seeking Alpha's Quant metrics below.

Seeking Alpha Quant Score system captured AES's leverage risk, which would negatively affect dividends if its revenues decline, at least from a statistical perspective. However, as a defensive electric utility company supported by long-term PPAs, the risk of downward revenue cyclicality is limited.

Summary

Many market participants are expressing alarm over the increasing possibility of an economic hard landing as the Fed grapples with inflation. If the worst happens, no one knows how deep or long the economy might be in a recession. Defensive stocks' revenue is exceptionally immune from economic cyclicality, offering a valuable investment proposition in the current environment.

A new class of electric utility companies is emerging, characterized by stable revenue supported by PPAs and growth prospects as they gain market share, capitalizing on the high demand for renewables. Corporate America is responding to stakeholders' demand for more corporate responsibility, pushing demand for renewable energy.

In 2021, AES signed more green energy contracts than any other company in the world, opening an opportunity for 7% to 9% annualized earnings growth through 2025, offsetting revenue declines from anticipated divestments of coal operations.

The company's pipeline includes 10 GW of contracted capacity projects, boding well for growth. Even if AES doesn't grow its revenue, it currently trades at 13X PE, resulting in a 7.7% earnings yield.