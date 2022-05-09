Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images Seagen

"It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - Warren Buffett

Author's Note: This article is an abridged version of an article originally published for members of the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace on May 03, 2022.

It brings joy to my heart to see a biotech company successfully transition from a developmental to a commercial-stage operator. That is to say, the patients finally get their lifesaving medicine after years of arduous developmental efforts. The shareholders are also handsomely rewarded for their loyal support of the lifesaving innovation.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) epitomized the aforesaid phenomenon. After years of tinkering with various antibody-based drugs, Seagen is now a dominant operator of antibody-drug conjugates for cancers. Over the years, the stock has grown to over $24.1B in market capitalization. Despite enjoying over $1B in annual revenues, you can expect much more to come. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Seagen and share with you my expectation of this intriguing "stalwart" stock.

StockCharts

Figure 1: Seagen chart

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Operating out of Bothell, Washington, Seagen is focused on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”) to serve the strong unmet need in various cancer indications.

Of note, ADCs work by linking a payload drug to an antibody that has the binding-specificity to certain cancer cells. As such, this leads to improved drug specificity, stability, and potency. In harnessing the power of ADCs, Seattle Genetics is brewing a robust therapeutic pipeline of approved medicines and developing drugs with different partners.

Seagen

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

Strong Commercial Progress

Shifting gears, let us analyze Seagen's commercialization progress. After all, drug sale is a crucial metric for a growth biotech company in its commercialization stage. From the figure below, you can see that Seagen has four marketed molecules. They include brentuximab (Adcetris), tucatinib (Tukysa), enfortumab (Padcev), and tisotumab (Tivdak) which were correspondingly launched for lymphomas, urothelial, breast as well as cervical cancers. Altogether, these Big Four franchises have served over 110K patients afflicted by deadly cancers.

What I like about these drugs is that they are either the foundation of care (Adcetris), the standard of care (Padcev), the best-in-class (Tukysa), or the first-in-class (Tivdak). Having such premier indications helps these medicines to generate extremely aggressive revenue increase, thus becoming blockbusters. After all, you rarely see a blockbuster being a second-line drug.

Seagen

Figure 3: Big Four medicines

Taking a closer look at sales, you can appreciate that the Big Four generated a total of $383M in revenue for Q1 this year. That entails roughly 27% year-over-year (YOY) sales growth. You can see, that such aggressive growth made Seagen what it is today (and what it'll become tomorrow).

Regarding specific medicines, Adcetris, Padcev, Tukysa, and Tivdak procured $181M, $100M, $90M, and $11M, respectively. Of note, Tukysa's revenue was driven by the sales increase in the European market following its approval there in February 2021. The Adcetris growth is related to its greater use in frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma. As to Tivdak sales, it's still insignificant because the drug was recently approved in September 2021. Commenting on various developments, the President and CEO (Clay Seigall, Ph.D.) remarked,

Seagen delivered strong results for 1Q2022 with net product sales increasing 27% over 1Q2021, reflecting growth across our portfolio of four approved products. This month the European Commission approved Padcev for previously treated metastatic urothelial cancer, further extending the reach of our innovative medicines for cancer patients with unmet medical needs ... Other upcoming milestones in 2022 include reporting results from the Tukysa pivotal MOUNTAINEER clinical trial in metastatic HER2-positive colorectal cancer and Cohort K of the Padcev EV-103 trial in newly diagnosed metastatic urothelial cancer. Seagen continues to be well-positioned with significant resources and an expanded geographic footprint to continue executing upon our strategy.

Seagen

Figure 4: Substantial sales growth

Padcev To Become A Blockbuster

As you can see, Padcev is enjoying the most aggressive sales increase (i.e., at the remarkable 44% YOY rate). The substantial growth is mostly attributed to its increasing market penetration. On this trajectory, you can expect Padcev to become a blockbuster within the next decade.

As you know, Padcev is a first-in-class ADC approved to treat metastatic urothelial cancer (and a Standard of Care in the US). The drug is being marketed to strategic areas globally (i.e. USA, Canada, Switzerland, Japan, Israel, UK, and European Union). In my opinion, two factors positioned Padcev to become a blockbuster. First, it's being widely marketed in vast markets. What is still missing from this list is China. As you can imagine, China has the world's largest population that is becoming increasingly wealthy and is already highly educated. Therefore, Padcev can expand into China to boost sales to a much higher high.

Second, you can see from the figure below that Padcev exhibited superior efficacy over conventional treatments. As demonstrated in the Phase 3 (EV-301) trial, patients treated with Padcev enjoyed 12.9 months in overall survival compared to only 8.9 months for patients on chemotherapy.

Seagen

Figure 5: Strong Phase 3 data for Padcev

You might not think much of a 4-month advantage. Notwithstanding, that means the world to patients afflicted by these deadly cancers. And that efficacy is one of the keys to unlocking Padcev's blockbuster value. If you're new to biotech investing, a blockbuster drug is one that generates at least $1B in revenue annually.

Beyond Big Four Expansion

Viewing the figure below, you can see that Seagen is not stopping at the Big Four developments. In fact, you can appreciate that the company is aggressively advancing 17 programs for both solid tumors and blood cancers. Let's just say if only 4 out of 17 succeed in the future, you're looking at a few more billion dollars added to the revenue.

Putting it another way, Seagen is not a small company at $24.1B yet the company is still growing at a very impressive pace. Looking ahead into the future, you can project Seagen to become the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) of tomorrow.

Seagen

Figure 6: Program expansions

Competitor Landscape

Regarding competition, Seagen's ADCs are competing against conventional chemoradiation therapies and immunotherapies. They are the bread and butter treatments for cancer that will not go away. Notwithstanding, ADC represents an efficacious/safe approach that confers competitive advantages. Additionally, there are new treatment modalities that exert stronger competitive pressure than conventional drugs. I noted in the prior research,

There are novel treatments like CAR-T, CAR-NK, and CAR-macrophage. Notably, CAR-T is already approved for blood cancers. Though these novel CARs have not been proven effective for solid tumors, that's where future developments are heading. You can bet there will be some CARs that would be highly effective against solid tumors. That aside, there are the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (i.e., TILs) of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) that have demonstrated robust efficacy for cancers. Regardless of the competition, there is always a strong demand for novel therapeutics. The oncology space is vast and thereby affords many blockbusters.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 1Q 2022 earnings report for the period that ended on March 31.

As you know, Seagen Procured $383M compared to $302.5M for the same period a year prior for the 27% YOY growth rate. On this pace, Seagen is not showing any signs of cooling down. That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $297M and $230M. I view the 29.1% R&D increase positively because the capital invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruits.

Additionally, there were $135.4M ($0.74 per share) net loss compared to $121.4M ($0.67 per share) net decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line earnings depreciation widen by 10.4%. As Seagen is still a young commercial-stage operator, it made sense that the company is investing most of its top-line revenues into growing more revenue. Over the years, you can expect the firm to narrow the losses to operate at net profit.

Seagen

Figure 7: Key financial metrics

About the balance sheet, there were $2B in cash and investments. Coupled with the $383M in revenues (and against the $559.5M quarterly OpEx), there should be adequate capital to fund operations for almost three years (i.e., into 1Q 2025). Simply put, the cash position is quite strong relative to the burn rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Seagen is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 181.1M to 183.6M, my math reveals a 1.3% annual dilution. At this rate, Seagen easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Seagen to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figures, I like to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 183.6M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Padcev for advanced urothelial cancer $4B (Estimated from the $8.4B global urothelial cancer market). $1B $54.46 $49.01 (10% discount because it is successfully launched and is growing aggressively at the 44% clip). Adcetris for lymphomas $3B (Estimated from the global $13.1B lymphomas market) $750M $40.84 $36.75 (10% discount because it is successfully launched and is growing aggressively). Tukysa for breast cancer $5B (Estimated from the $55B breast cancer market) $1.25B $68.08 $61.27 (10% discount because it is successfully launched and is growing aggressively). Tivdak for cervical cancer $3B (Estimated from the $12.6B cervical cancer market) $750M $40.84 $36.75 (10% discount because it is successfully launched and growing). Young pipeline assets Will wait for further development N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $183.78

Figure 8: Valuation Analysis

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for Seagen is whether the company can continue to ramp up sales growth for the Big Four drugs.

The other risk is if the company can gain more label expansion for the approved therapeutics. There is also a concern that not all developing molecules (i.e., the other pipeline expansion) will deliver the good clinical data needed for approval. Furthermore, Seagen may grow too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint. That is to say, the burn rate is still a bit high.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Seagen with the 5/5 stars rating. On a two to three years horizon, I expected the updated $183.78 price target (i.e., PT) to be reached. Seagen epitomizes the story of biotech investment success. The big four medicines (Padcev, Adcetris, Tukysa, and Tivdak) have now become either the first line or the standard of care for patients afflicted by deadly cancers. Altogether, I estimated that they would generate over $1.6B in revenue this year. Going forward into H2, you can expect Seagen to release various data like Padcev's EV-202 basket study. Those catalysts are most likely to galvanize the shares to trade higher. In the long haul, you have many younger assets to post results that can take Seagen closer to being the giant biopharma of tomorrow.