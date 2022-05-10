Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

There have always been those who have heralded the end of the world as we know it, but they often are not taken seriously. This is because their predictions never came true - if they did, they'd simply be known as the survivors.

When it comes to the economy or market, there have long been "perma-bears" who perpetuate the endless fear that the entire house of cards that makes up the global economy is teetering on the edge of catastrophe. When COVID-19 hit, and global economies came to a grinding halt, many of these gurus became popular again. The end of the financial world suddenly felt like a very realistic story for many. Yet the global economy came roaring back to life once more.

When the government pumps the brakes on the economy, it can also come at a high cost when they try to rekindle it again. Raising rates is similar to dousing a too-hot fire with water. A little bit and you can cool down and contain the flames. Too much and you'll put out the flame entirely. When you go too far, it is difficult to reignite the now wet wood.

In recent history, with COVID-19 shutdowns, the price to pay is inflation. The government did the equivalent of pouring gallons of gasoline on the wet wood before adding in a spark. The flames of the economy came roaring back, catching many by surprise with its strength. By pouring cash into their economies, developed nations around the world spurred a massive spike in inflation.

Those stimulus checks? They are what you can thank for your groceries now being more costly.

Is the hot economy just the gasoline-burning off? An unsustainable fire? Will the Fed go too far and put out the flames entirely, driving the economy into a recession? You'll find plenty of bears stoking the fear.

You don't have to be afraid. Whether the economic fire is burning too hot, is doused entirely by the Fed, or is maintained at perfect marshmallow toasting temperature isn't something you have to worry about. This is the heart of the Income Method. You see, a recession will happen, the economy will burn too hot, and it will get too cold. This is a pattern I've seen numerous times over the decades. In the end, it always comes back. Those who lose the most, are those who panic. Focus on the income your portfolio is producing, make sure you are growing it every year, and you will find that you don't have to worry about the gyrations of the market. Your return isn't dependent upon the willingness of someone else to buy your shares, it comes from the companies you own providing regular recurring dividends.

Buy income. Income is on sale all over the market, companies that play a vital role in our economy while also owning real assets that rise in value with inflation.

Let's dive into a couple of options that provide exposure to real assets and are recession-resistant.

Pick #1: MPW - Yield 6.3%

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) dipped to 52-week lows on the 27th of April. The apparent catalyst was disappointing guidance from tenant HCA Healthcare (HCA), which sent hospital stocks plummeting across the board. Adding salt to the wound, Jefferies issued a downgrade for MPW, and all of this was on top of an already red day for the markets.

HCA's change in guidance is certainly disappointing for shareholders and will be a step down in earnings from 2021. However, it does not present a material risk to its ability to pay rent, and earnings will be higher than they were in 2019 or 2020. The main culprit for HCA is rising labor costs. This is the advantage of owning the landlord, there are a lot of issues that might impact shareholders and profitability, but are nowhere near big enough to put rent at risk. That the market chose to sell off MPW along with everything hospital, creates a buying opportunity.

Today, let's look deeper into the report issued by Jeffries and discuss issues specific to MPW.

There are really three main headwinds the report noted:

A slowdown in acquisition pace. The Prime purchase option. "Headline risk" related to Steward Healthcare.

Slowing Acquisitions

The first is a given, MPW is slowing down its acquisition pace. Considering it was buying billions per year for the past few years, we don't think that is a bad thing. MPW set a record at $3.9 billion in acquisitions in 2021. For 2022, management suggested acquisitions would "only" be $1-$3 billion.

MPW needs time to digest its acquisitions, and more importantly, improve its credit rating. Moody's has a positive outlook for MPW to get a raise to an Investment Grade credit rating. One of the major issues Moody's has is MPW's leverage levels due to its acquisition spree. Pulling in its horns for a little bit will result in slower FFO growth, but if it leads to an IG credit rating which will save millions and lead to much higher FFO in the future through reduced interest expense, it is worth it. There is absolutely no doubt that slowing down the acquisition pace is best for the future of the company. I like buying companies where management is looking out for the long-term future, instead of just doing what makes Wall Street happy next quarter.

Prime Lease Expirations

REITs deal with lease expirations all the time. It is a routine business - no tenant is going to sign a lease that lasts forever. In MPW's case, lease expirations are exceedingly rare, but they have their version of a "glut" of lease expirations in 2022 with 3.5% of their leases expiring.

MPW Q1 2022 Supplemental

Most REITs have lease expirations of 10-30%/year, so it seems a bit odd to consider 3.5% some huge risk. In this case, the bulk of the lease expirations is with Prime, which is a very solid tenant. Prime will have three options, to abandon the properties and allow MPW to lease to someone else, buy the properties for $330 million, or renegotiate the lease for a new term. The first option is unlikely as the properties are located in California and are performing very well.

The second option is a possibility and would be a short-term impact on earnings as MPW would have to redeploy the $330 million and as hospital prices have gone up, this would likely not fully replace the rent Prime is currently paying. In the earnings call, MPW said they are not expecting Prime to exercise the purchase option, but the impact is included in the range of guidance.

The third option is the most likely. Prime will renegotiate rent, and since they are a good tenant and the value of the properties has likely gone up, Prime can probably negotiate a good deal. MPW probably will give a little reduction in rent, just to avoid the hassle of having to invest in a new property with a lower quality tenant. Yet at only 3.5% of gross rent, even a very large reduction in rent would be immaterial in per/share earnings. Should we be worried about a possible $5-$10 million in annual rent reduction for a company earning $1.5+ billion in revenue? No.

Steward

Steward is a health system that is becoming a well-known name thanks to the Wall Street Journal, which has published several negative articles, mostly focused on the alleged general scumminess of Cerberus Capital Management which created Steward through a series of transactions consolidating numerous hospitals. MPW was a key part of Cerberus buying these hospitals, often being the capital provider for the real estate while Steward bought the operations.

Cerberus cashed out its position in 2020, selling Steward to the physicians who work there. Cerberus walked away with a large profit. MPW still owns many of the hospitals, an interest in a Joint Venture with Steward that owns all of Steward's non-U.S. operations, and an equity interest in Steward itself.

It is important to note that Steward has never missed a rent payment, and has EBITDARM (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs) rent coverage of just under 3x. Steward has been expanding its business with new acquisitions. MPW sold a Joint Venture interest in 8 Massachusetts hospitals rented to Steward to Macquarie in a deal that valued them at $1.7 billion. These are hardly signs of some kind of distressed business.

The main concern for MPW has always been a question of concentration. In Q4 2018, Steward accounted for 38% of MPW's revenues, which is a risk, no matter how good the tenant is. When the Macquarie sale closes, that exposure will be under 20%.

It will be nice when Steward gets to be around 10%, but is this a risk that keeps us up at night? No. MPW made a big bet on Steward, and in hindsight, the numbers say it was a really profitable bet. Steward is why MPW is a $20 stock today and it was a $12 stock 5 years ago. At Q1 earnings, MPW addressed Steward concerns head-on and took the very unusual step to disclose rent coverage by tenant, something that most REITs refuse to do. Steward's rent coverage is 2.8x EBITDARM (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, Rent, and Management fees). This is in line with the historical average for MPW's tenants.

The bottom line is that MPW's FFO growth will slow down, however, their AFFO (adjusted FFO) growth is accelerating due to built-in rent increases. AFFO is what pays the dividend since a large portion of FFO is non-cash. Once MPW digests their recent investments and obtains an Investment Grade credit rating, we can expect them to strike out on the growth path again. We can expect that MPW will continue increasing its dividend every year, and that's why we are happy to buy the dip, getting paid to wait for the next streak of growth.

Pick #2: AWP - Yield 8.9%

The environment for REITs is insanely good, it might be the best combination that I have ever seen. Interest rates were just at historic lows for a prolonged amount of time, allowing REITs to refinance debt. This is huge because real estate is a sector that lends itself to using high leverage. Most REITs will think nothing of carrying leverage at 4x-7x EBITDA. Interest is by far the highest cash expense for most REITs.

For any REIT that has a solid balance sheet, that usually means unsecured bonds with a maturity date of 5+ years. Being able to refinance a lot of old debt, created significant interest cost savings that we'll see being reflected fully in REIT earnings this year. While most businesses are seeing rising expenses from inflation, REITs will see much lower expenses in 2022 thanks to locking in low-interest rates over the past two years.

What's better than saving money? Making it! REITs charge rent and guess what is leading the inflationary charge - rent. Prologis (PLD), one of the first REITs to report Q1 earnings, reported that net effective rent was up a staggering 37% over the trailing four quarters, and cash rent was up 19.2%.

Prologis Q1 2022 Supplement

I don't think it is being dramatic to say that rent is "skyrocketing". We want to own companies like PLD. High-quality REITs have reduced their costs through refinancing at low rates, while simultaneously seeing massive jumps in their revenue. One problem, PLD only yields 1.85%, not exactly hitting my income goals.

Fortunately, I have another option. Instead of buying PLD directly, I can get an 7% discount and buy Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP). A closed-end fund that focuses on REITs around the world. PLD is AWP's largest single holding:

AWP Monthly Fact Sheet

We would love to own PLD, we previously owned Equity Residential (EQR) and Welltower (WELL), but sold both for gains when the yields got too low for our goals. In fact, we are very happy to own all of these REITs, with AWP, we can eat our cake and have it too. We can buy all of these great REITs and collect over an 8% yield through AWP.

Right now is a great time to buy as AWP is trading at its lowest discount levels to NAV over the past year.

AWP is currently trading at a steep discount to NAV, pays a generous dividend, and its holdings are likely to report extremely strong earnings in their Q1 reports over the next month. The time to buy AWP is now!

Conclusion

AWP and MPW not only share two letters in their tickers, but they also are both primed to benefit from rising inflation while owning land leased to essential businesses. Businesses that will continue to operate, pay rent, and provide services even in harsh economic times.

Worried about a massive crash in the S&P 500? Worried a recession is coming to shock us all over the next hill? A lost decade in the market is right around the corner? I don't worry. Why? I am prepared to outlast any time of struggle with outstanding income.

Those who buy and sell hoping to lock in gains via trading and selling at a premium to their purchase price fear such times. Their strategy requires that someone in the future is willing to pay more for an investment than they are willing to pay.

I am a humble income farmer. I have rows and rows of income-producing investments that will continue to provide outstanding income even in the darkest economic times. My retirement is funded by income, not asset sales.

Come bull market or bear market, come soaring economy or recession, come peace or war, my portfolio continues to provide for my needs, and the needs of my family. You can have this too, it's readily achievable in the market.