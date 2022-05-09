dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

The current environment is absolutely terrific for the U.S. midstream sector.

First of all, COVID-19 restrictions in the country have largely subsided and an additional tailwind for fuel demand coming as flying has recently become significantly more convenient with the removal of the mask mandates.

Second, inflation is soaring to four-decade highs:

Data by YCharts

As past data has indicated, energy is not only a proven inflation hedge, but arguably the best there is and the vast majority of midstream pipeline contracts have inflation-related indexes attached to them.

Third, increasing federal regulations and emboldened environmentalist and Native American activists have made it increasingly difficult to complete major new pipeline projects. As a result, existing strategically located mission-critical midstream infrastructure has a natural moat around it since it is exceptionally difficult to replace in the current environment.

Last, but not least, soaring demand from Europe and Asia for U.S. energy given the war with Russia in the former and the rapid economic growth in the latter are a nice tailwind for North American midstream infrastructure.

While the sector as a whole has seen a strong 2022 thus far, especially when compared with the broader market (SPY), several midstream MLPs (AMLP) remain on sale.

Data by YCharts

Two of our favorites include Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Energy Transfer (ET). In this article, we will discuss why they are so inexpensive and why we are bullish on them.

Why They Are Cheap

First and foremost, PAA and ET are cheap despite having good 2022s thus far. With the exception of Western Midstream Partners (WES) - which we are also long and highly bullish on - PAA and ET have the lowest EV/EBITDA among investment grade midstream businesses:

Midstream Business EV/EBITDA PAA 8.09x ET 8.19x EPD 9.74x ENB 13.20x KMI 10.48x WMB 11.16x MMP 11.05x MPLX 9.63x WES 8.54x OKE 11.40x

Why is this? Well, it is not too hard to figure out when looking at these two charts:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Over the past five years - despite recent impressive distribution hikes - both ET and PAA have severely slashed their distributions, and even today their payouts remain far below their pre-cut levels. Given that MLPs are primarily intended to be and viewed as income instruments, both of these businesses have broken trust with investors and are currently working hard to rebuild that trust.

Furthermore, both businesses have a track record of generating poor returns on invested capital which have led to underperformance in a sector already plagued by severe underperformance. When a business slashes its distribution so severely and fails to deliver even reasonable returns, the market can hardly be blamed for assigning a low valuation multiple to the equity.

Finally, the hydrocarbon energy industry and MLP structure of both of these businesses also continue to weigh on unit prices. Many retail and institutional investors refrain from buying securities like these that issue K-1s, and even those that do may want to refrain from holding them in retirement accounts due to the risk of having to deal with UBTI. Meanwhile, the meteoric rise of ESG investing in the United States has led to a flight of capital from the space.

Why They Are Poised To Soar & Too Cheap To Ignore

However, while the bear case here is certainly well founded and is not to be ignored, there are also compelling reasons why they are still likely to deliver outperformance moving forward.

First of all, as already mentioned, both equities are extremely cheap compared to peers. For example, if ET were to trade at a 9.63x EV/EBITDA multiple similar to MPLX, its unit price would appreciate by a whopping 49%. Meanwhile, if PAA were to see the same multiple, its unit price would appreciate by a similarly impressive 46.5%.

Do they warrant a similar multiple as MPLX. Well, while their credit ratings are slightly inferior to MPLX's at BBB- each compared to MPLX's BBB, both are deleveraging more rapidly than MPLX is and could realistically see an upgrade to BBB in the not too distant future. Furthermore, over the past five years PAA has an average EV/EBITDA of 10.09x and ET has an average EV/EBITDA of 9.32x so an increase to that range is not unreasonable, especially when you consider that MPLX's five year average EV/EBITDA is just 9.35x.

Moving forward, MPLX is expected to grow its distribution at a 3.6% CAGR and its DCF per unit at a 4.6% CAGR through 2026, while ET is expected to grow its distribution at a 9.4% CAGR and its DCF per unit at a 3.3% CAGR through 2026. PAA is expected to grow its distribution at a 6.3% CAGR and its DCF per unit at a 7.3% CAGR through 2026. Clearly, MPLX lacks any significant expected performance-based edge over the next half decade that would warrant a higher valuation for its units and does not have a substantially superior risk profile either. The only apparent reason why MPLX commands a higher valuation today is because it did not cut its distribution in the past, so it has not violated unitholder trust like ET and PAA have.

While we could have taken on this exercise with other midstream businesses, we picked MPLX because its credit rating is the closest to ET and PAA while its valuation is also not as high as most of the other investment grade midstream businesses.

With the energy market likely to remain robust for the foreseeable future, inflation unlikely to be tamed anytime soon, and strong distribution growth expected over the next half decade for both ET and PAA, substantial repricing higher is very possible in the near future. As we showed here, if ET and PAA reprice to within range of their recent historical averages, they could see near 50% upside potential from multiple expansion alone. When combined with their fat distribution yields and solid growth outlook, the total return potential remains immense here.

Investor Takeaway

Both ET and PAA remain in the penalty box due to breaking investor trust with their steep distribution cuts in recent years past. However, both are on the path towards rebuilding that trust with substantial recent distribution hikes and more expected to come in the near future.

Meanwhile, both businesses are thriving in the current environment and are expected to continue doing so with solid DCF per unit growth expected in the coming years and they are both deleveraging rapidly.

With their EV/EBITDA multiples still well below recent historical averages as well as the rest of the investment grade midstream sector, massive upside from multiple expansion is very likely in the cards. As a result, we are very bullish on both and view them as poised to soar and too cheap to ignore.