Investment Thesis

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to report its FQ1 earnings card on May 9. It is a highly anticipated card after its massive post-FQ4 sell-off. In addition, management announced its intention to divest its biosimilar business to India-based Biocon Biologics in a cash plus shares transaction.

Even though management announced a $1B stock repurchase program in line with the divestment, it didn't convince the market and the Street. They were concerned with potential execution risks on its revenue and profitability growth as Viatris loses its biosimilars growth driver.

We were attracted to VTRS due to its robust FCF profile and high dividend yields when we first covered VTRS stock. However, the announcement of its divestment has led to some soul-searching on whether management can execute accordingly.

As a result, we would like to see more credible updates on management's plans, given the significant change in its portfolio. Furthermore, we also noted that the price action on VTRS stock (including the pre-merger Mylan stock chart) has been on a notable downtrend since 2015. It occurred after a massive bull trap that has set stock crumbling since. It also broke a critical support level in January 2022, setting the stage for the FQ4 sell-off.

Therefore, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold as Viatris heads into its Q1 card.

The Market Disagrees With VTRS Stock FCF Yields

VTRS stock NTM FCF yields % and NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

We must admit that we have rarely come across a stock that has been battered to such levels, despite boasting robust FCF yields. For instance, VTRS stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 28.31%. Furthermore, if we included pre-merger Mylan, its 10Y mean is 13.5%. In addition, its NTM normalized P/E is also well below the market's median. As a result of its battering, VTRS stock last posted an NTM normalized P/E of 2.88x.

Furthermore, VTRS stock NTM dividend yield of 4.7% seems highly attractive and well within the market's top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Therefore, we think VTRS investors must have been baffled by the market's reaction over time.

Forward Execution Risks Worsened Investors' Sentiments

There's no doubt that Viatris thinks that its stock is "significantly undervalued." CFO Sanjeev Narula accentuated what he felt about its stock price at a March conference. He articulated (edited):

At the current prices, if you look at it, we are significantly undervalued. If you think about it, you think about an investment-grade rating company, you think about a dividend yield of close to 5% and you think about our free cash flow yield of higher than 20%. At these prices, there is probably very little that is going to compete against that. That's why the board has given us a stock repurchase authorization for $1 billion, which we hope to look at in the fourth quarter. (Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2022)

Viatris revenue and adjusted EPS consensus estimates (S&P Capital IQ)

But, the consensus estimates have been revised to reflect the potential execution risks with its strategic pivot. Management highlighted that its strategic review led to the move to divest its biosimilars business.

However, the pummeling of its stock price has delivered the market's verdict to management. It has also baffled Viatris, as CEO Mike Goettler highlighted (edited):

It's a great opportunity for us to also clarify some of the things that we said and maybe weed out some of the misunderstandings that are out in the market. We spent most of 2021 through a strategic review. As a result of that, we identified what we think is core for the future of our company, and what's non-core. And then those non-core assets, we can divest them, starting with the biosimilar business. We have a clear priority for share buybacks, especially at the current share price that we have. That's a commitment. We have laid out a path, after debt paydown, to switch to an EPS model, and we see a significant opportunity here for EPS accretion. (Barclays Conference)

However, the market remains unconvinced about whether Viatris can effectively execute its new pivot. The market saw it as a significantly risky move to divest its core growth assets. Therefore, we think a re-rating could be highly challenging unless management can convince the market that its revamp can lift its revenue and EPS growth credibly. Raymond James Financial also weighed in, as it added (edited):

The business has further room to decline while at the same time management is signaling a hefty shift to more expensive and higher risk development assets as part of its longer-term strategy to pivot towards organic growth, But, the story will never "work" without positive EBITDA growth. - The Fly

Therefore, we urge investors to continue paying close attention to its Q1 card for further updates to those plans. It's incumbent on management to assuage investors that it can deliver on its strategic pivot.

Is VTRS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

VTRS stock price chart (TradingView)

A closer look at VTRS stock price chart (including pre-merger Mylan stock) demonstrated a massive downtrend since 2015. It also occurred after a colossal bull trap, which set the stage for the long-term downtrend in VTRS stock. A series of traps also followed over the years, culminating in the break of a critical support level in January 2022.

However, despite its robust FCF yields, the market has not been optimistic about Viatris' entities over the past few years. Furthermore, with potentially new execution risks moving forward, we are not confident that the market will turn VTRS stock around.

As a result, we revise our rating on VTRS stock from Buy to Hold as we enter its Q1 card.