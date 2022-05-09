The Week Ahead - Recession Or Soft Landing

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

Given the market volatility, it is stunning that the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials were virtually unchanged last week. The tech-laden Nasdaq continues to suffer from the pressure of rising interest rates. We were long overdue for a big rally in the stock market, and it came on Wednesday after Chairman Powell lowered expectations for the pace and amount of rate increases that the Fed was planning on executing this year. Fed Funds futures eliminated the probability of rate hikes greater than 50 basis points during 2022, as Powell indicated that 75 basis points was “not actively being discussed.” The Dow Jones Industrials rose nearly 1,000 points. The rug was pulled out from underneath that rally on Thursday with a 1,000+ point loss, as the futures market put a 75-basis-point rate hike back on the table for the June meeting, raising the probability to 91.4%.

Edward Jones

This was in clear contradiction with what Powell said just hours before, but the market is convinced that the Fed will be forced to raise rates more aggressively based on incoming data. I don’t see Powell wavering, and I am still convinced that 50-basis-point moves at the next two meetings, followed by 25-basis-point rate increases at the meetings that follow will be sufficient to deliver a soft landing for our economy. Until then, the tug-of-war between bulls and bears will continue until incoming data dictates a winner. Bulls see a correction near completion to be followed by a soft landing, while bears see a bear market on the horizon followed by a recession. I think Friday’s jobs report had a bullish tilt, but then again, I was already leaning in that direction.

CME Group

The economy added 428,000 jobs in April, which was better than expected, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6% and resulting in the 12 th consecutive month of job gains over 400,000. Average hourly earnings rose a less-than-expected 0.3%, resulting in wage gains of 5.5% over the past 12 months, which is down from 5.6% in March. The job gains should calm nerves about a growth scare, while the leveling off in wage gains should lessen concerns about inflation. Yet the consensus focused more on the decline in the labor force participation rate from 62.4% to 62.2% as potential fuel for a further increase in wages in the months to come. That is why the 10-year yield rose to a new cycle high of 3.12% on Friday. Regardless, I think this report reflects more positives than negatives, but it did little to settle the debate, which is why markets remain volatile.

It is worth noting that the unemployment rate bottomed, on average, 13 months before the last four recessions that began in 2008, 2001, 1990, and 1980. It also rose by at least 0.5% before each of these recessions began. I don’t think we have seen the bottom in the unemployment rate yet with twice as many job openings as there are unemployed workers in the economy today.

The volatility that has come with this year’s 14% correction in the S&P 500 may feel unusual, but that is because investors have become used to the lack of volatility that comes with a long period of overly stimulative monetary policy. What we have seen this year is a return to normalcy.

Bloomberg

Going back to 1950, the average annual maximum drawdown in the S&P 500 has been 14%, and JPMorgan strategists point out that in 32 of the 42 years that there was a 14% drawdown the S&P 500 finished the year in positive territory.

Provided we are experiencing an economic slowdown, which is my assertion, the numbers are even more encouraging. RBC Capital Markets noted that during the four most recent growth scares the median drawdown for the S&P 500 was 17.7%. If we were to see a similar decline today, the S&P 500 would fall to 3,950, which is not that far below Friday’s close of 4,123. Better yet, the six-month returns that followed the bottom ranged from 18-28%. Granted, we have exceptionally strong headwinds to face in this cycle, but one important buffer has been corporate profits.

First-quarter earnings continue to impress with 87% of S&P 500 constituents reporting and 79% of those beating estimates. The year-over-year growth rate improved from 7.1% at the beginning of last week to 9.1% and is up from the 4.6% expected at the beginning of the quarter. We would be well into double digits if not for Amazon’s results. The consensus expectation for 2022 is earnings growth of 10.1%, which results in a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 17.6 for the index. That is below the 5-year average of 18.6 and above the 10-year average of 16.9. I think we are very close to fair value for the S&P 500.

FactSet

With the broad market in the vicinity of fair value, it is possible that we overshoot to the downside, but I expect the majority of the drawdown to be behind us. I also continue to think we see better performance in the second half of the year on the basis that we are experiencing a growth scare, or slowdown, as opposed to realizing a recession. The most likely catalyst for a rebound will be a decline in the rate of inflation that assures investors that financial conditions are already sufficiently restrictive to rein in high prices.

Meanwhile, this correction is presenting a lot of value in stocks that are on track to continue growing top and bottom lines and trade at discounts to the broad market.

Economic Data

The focal point for the week is an obvious one – the CPI report on Wednesday. The consensus has the year-over-year rate declining from 8.5% to 8.1%, which could be a turning point in the cycle. Rates of change are what drive markets more so than absolute numbers.

MarketWatch

Technical Picture

The percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 trading above their 50-day moving average has fallen back to levels where it has bottomed over the past year, suggesting we are close to another upside reversal.