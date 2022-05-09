PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

All eyes will be on Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) when it reports its Q1 results after market close today. Investors are curious to see if the company can post a large-enough revenue beat to reinvigorate its declining stock price. But to get a better picture about its near-term prospects, investors may want to also monitor its conversion rate, transaction volume, segment financials and management’s outlook for Q2 and for the year. These key items are likely to influence where its shares head next.

Gauging Customer Traction

Let me start by saying that Upstart’s management has done a terrific job at growing their business rapidly over the years. To put things in perspective, their Q4 FY21 revenue was up 240% year-over-year and up 370% from the comparable quarter two years ago. Achieving stellar growth trajectory, especially in the cut-throat finance industry, is a commendable feat in my opinion. But that’s in the past – investors need to ensure that their company continues to grow rapidly in the future as well, both operationally and financially.

We can start by monitoring Upstart’s conversion rate. It’s calculated by dividing the total number of Upstart-powered loans disbursed, by the total number of legitimate loan enquiries, and it essentially highlights the attractiveness of Upstart-powered loans amongst end-consumers. If the company is actually offering substantial cost savings to end-consumers than ever before, then they’re more likely to actively sign up, thereby increasing Upstart’s conversion rate.

See, Upstart used to have a limited number of small banks that powered its loans in its formative years. These initial set of banks wasn’t large enough to fund its loans by themselves, and often relied on external borrowings, which limited their ability to offer truly competitive interest rates. But now that Upstart has partnered with several major banks, that make use of their expansive deposits to lower their cost of funds, they’re able to pass on interest rate savings to end-customers and offer lucrative loan terms. So, for this very reason, I expect Upstart-powered loans to become more competitive and believe its conversion rate will trend higher in the next 2 to 3 quarters.

Next, we need to also track Upstart’s transaction volume in both, number of loans disbursed as well as their dollar-value. It’s a good measure to see how the company is actually capturing its total addressable market and how well is it growing in terms of popularity. Our database at Business Quant reveals that Upstart’s transaction volume has surged over the years, with number of transactions growing in tandem with their dollar-value. This indicates that the dollar-value per loan has remained consistent over the period.

Rapid growth in its transaction volume would mean that Upstart is still a popular tool amongst its end-customers, the company is comfortably capturing and even expanding its total addressable market and that its growth momentum largely remains intact. On the other hand, a stagnating transaction volume would indicate that the company is succumbing to competitive pressures and suggest that it’s probably unable to reach new customers. So, keep an eye out on Upstart’s transaction volume growth as well, as it’ll speak volumes about its growth trajectory.

The company began auto lending last quarter and its management expects $1.5 billion worth of automotive loans to be processed through their platform within this year itself. This should, ideally, bolster its overall transaction volume to new highs going forward. But having discussed the operating metrics, let’s now shift attention to Upstart’s financials.

Financial Deep Dive

It’s worth noting that Upstart generates its revenue predominantly from three sources. For starters, its interest income amounted to 5.7% of its total revenue last quarter, which is earned through the company's securitization programs. This is not the core business model for the company and this revenue stream is likely to marginally shrink on a sequential basis, after surging in Q4, with the actual revenue figure amounting to about $17 million.

The company also derives revenue in the form of servicing fees. This fee is charged from all entities holding Upstart-powered loans, as it processes, reconciles repayments and provides customer support throughout the tenure of the loan term. This segment contributed 9.4% to Upstart's entire top-line last quarter and I estimate the revenue stream will grow at mid-double-digit rates (~15%) sequentially during Q1 FY22 as its transaction volume grows. I’m estimating the segment’s revenue to come in at around $33 million.

Lastly, Upstart also charges platform access and referral fees from its partner banks. This is the breadwinner for the company and it contributed approximately 85% to its total revenue last quarter. With a surging transaction volume and new partner banks being onboarded every quarter, I’m estimating this income stream to also grow at mid-double-digit rates (>=10%) in Q1 and post a revenue figure of roughly $284 million.

This brings us to a company-wide revenue total of $334 million. Bear in mind that I’ve been very conservative with my estimates and yet, it’s overshooting the management’s revenue guidance of $295 million to $305 million for the period. This could be due to a myriad of reasons:

Maybe the management sandbagged their guidance quite a lot.

Maybe their partner banks aren’t increasing the dollar-value of their loans,

Maybe, they’re expecting rising interest rates to hurt consumer demand.

The company’s management blames cyclical factors for its sequentially subdued revenue guidance for the same. From their last earnings call:

Finally, lending is a cyclical industry and always will be… As we look to Q1, we highlight the seasonal contraction we have historically observed between Q4 and Q1, which we have traditionally associated with tax refund season. While such seasonality has been attenuated more recently in the wake of COVID and the associated stimulus, we are expecting a return to the negative sequential pattern here in 2022.

The peculiar thing here is that, there was no mention of such seasonality or cyclical factors in last year’s Q4 2020 earnings call. I welcome readers to comment below the article, on what might be the real reason behind this subdued Q1 revenue guidance.

With that said, pay close attention to management’s Q2 FY22 revenue guidance. If their business is under duress, they’re likely to issue a conservative revenue guidance once again.

Final Thoughts

Upstart’s shares are down almost 75% over the last 6 months alone and it’s easy to think that the stock might be oversold by now. But that’s not necessarily the case here. Most of its peers are trading at significantly lower Price-to-Sales (or P/S) multiples at the time of this writing. This suggests that the stock may still have room to fall further, perhaps by another 15%, until it’s closer to the industry median at least.

But having said that, Upstart has a few uncertainties that have muddied its near-term prospects for the investment community. To have a better understanding of where the company and its shares might be headed next, investors may want to closely monitor its transaction volume, conversion rate, segment financials and its management’s revenue outlook in their upcoming earnings report. For the time being, I remain neutral on the stock. Good Luck!