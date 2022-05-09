wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction and Recent Events

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) reported its first quarter 2022 results on May 9, 2022. I covered the company in an in-depth article in November 2021, and provided an update following the announcement of the sale of its Biosimilars division to Biocon Biologics in February 2022. The sale of its only growth asset came as a surprise to many investors (myself included) and led to a significant drop in the share price of around 30%.

In February, I pointed out that my investment thesis remained intact - I never bought Viatris for its growth, but for its cheap valuation and strong free cashflow thanks to Upjohn's legacy assets and also Mylan's generics. I actually welcomed the sale, as the proceeds facilitate deleveraging, thereby de-risking my investment, and the reshaped portfolio will result in simplified operations and reduced capital expenditures. After all, the biosimilars segment (including Complex Generics, which will be retained) accounted for only $1.34 billion of total 2021 sales of $17.8 billion, making it a small part of Viatris, and the multiple generated by the sale was certainly compelling. The company did not completely exit the field, as it retains an equity stake in Biocon Biologics and will also have a seat on Biocon’s board.

It could be argued that the seemingly never-ending shifts of assets (which were already a hallmark of Viatris' originator, Mylan) leave a pale aftertaste as management seems to be navigating without clear direction. However, in my opinion, Viatris’ direction has become much clearer through the sale of its Biosimilars division. Going forward, I characterize Viatris as a company with a portfolio of relatively high-margin legacy drugs (related to Pfizer's Upjohn business) that will eventually be fully replaced by lower-margin generics, alongside a well-established portfolio of generics known from Mylan. I expect the company to largely offset declining sales with new generic launches, but I do not expect Viatris to grow and have factored the terminal decline into my valuation model. To illustrate, with a share price of $10 and free cashflow of $2.5 billion, the market currently expects Viatris' free cashflow to decline at an annual rate of 11% to justify a cost of equity of 10%. There is no need to elaborate on the fact that I consider this an overly pessimistic outlook. As the company will soon be allowed to buy back shares, it is likely to do so at a very favorable valuation, reducing the number of shares eligible for dividends and thus lowering the already very conservative payout ratio of around 20% of free cashflow.

Viatris’ Performance During Q1 2022

Viatris reported quarterly revenues of $4.19 billion, slightly missing analysts' estimates by $70 million. Earnings per share were better than expected at $0.33 per share on a GAAP basis.

Viatris' brands business performed better than expected, driven by products such as Lipitor, Effexor and Perforomist. Its Complex Generics and Biosimilars business grew by 21% to $391 million on an operational basis compared to Q1 2021. Interestingly, management noted that revenues from the Biosimilars portfolio to be contributed to Biocon Biologics totaled approximately $169 million in the quarter. The deal with Biocon is well on track and expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Previously, the company announced its expectation to be able to offset roughly two thirds of the erosion of its base business by new product launches. Today, Viatris reported new product revenues of $120 million and the company remains on track to deliver 2022 target revenues of $600 million related to new products.

Thanks to the strong free cashflow of more than $1 billion in Q1 2022 (which is skewed to the first half of the year), Viatris was able to pay down $840 million of debt. For the full year, the company expects to retire another $1.2 billion, reducing net debt by more than $2 billion in 2022. At the end of Q1, Viatris' net debt stood at 3.2 times adjusted EBITDA. Taking into account the planned asset sale, it does not seem unrealistic that the company will be able to repay about $3 to $4 billion of its outstanding notes each year through 2024 (50/50 from cash from operations and proceeds from asset sales), even though the company only guided for $6.5 billion.

In February, Viatris had forecast 2022 total revenues of $17.25 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 billion and free cashflow of $2.7 billion, which already included a settlement charge of $264 million related to EpiPen. The full-year guidance remains unchanged.

On May 6, it became known that Viatris filed an S-3ASR registration statement with the SEC, which will allow the company to offer and sell a range of securities in the future. There has been speculation that the filing is a sign of financial distress, and it has even been suggested that the company may announce a capital increase through the issuance of common stock on May 9 during the earnings release. Needless to say, there are numerous reasons why a company might file an S-3 statement, and for example much larger pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb also recently filed an S-3ASR statement recently, shortly after announcing a 10% dividend increase and a $15 billion buyback authorization on December 10, 2021. In addition, it seems worth noting that Viatris' filing was not accompanied by a supplementary prospectus detailing the type of securities to be offered or sold. Finally, it should not be forgotten that Viatris' long-term debt is still rated investment grade with stable outlook.

Concluding Remarks

After completion of the sale of its Biosimilars segment, Viatris will clearly be a company without growth ambitions and the stock should be valued accordingly. However, considering the small size of the segment, the company's still strong cashflows from legacy assets, and the accelerated deleveraging thanks to the asset sale, I do not need to elaborate on my view that Viatris' current valuation is too pessimistic. It seems highly unlikely that Viatris is headed for bankruptcy, which is also underscored by the fact that the company pays an increasing dividend - if Viatris were in financial distress, its debt covenants would prohibit the payment of a dividend and/or the repurchase of shares.

Viatris is on a good path, and it does not seem unrealistic that the company will be able to repay about $3 to $4 billion of its outstanding notes each year through 2024 (50/50 from cash from operations and proceeds from asset sales), well ahead of its current guidance. With an expected 2024 leverage ratio of approximately 1.5 to 2 times EBITDA, Viatris will be in much better financial shape, which will also improve the company's ability to return cash to shareholders thanks to consequently lower interest expenses.

However, given the current pessimism and (understandable) investor disappointment with management's lack of transparency prior to the asset sale announcement, it is safe to assume that investing in Viatris will require a lot of patience and strong nerves.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.