Four 6%+ Yielding Higher-Quality Recession Outperformers

The fact that interest rates have risen very sharply over the last few months has not escaped the vast majority of income investors. More persistent inflation than initially expected has pushed the Fed in a more hawkish direction. And while some investors expect the Fed to achieve a smooth landing the reality is that 11 of 14 tightening cycles in the US post-WW2 were followed by a recession within 2 years.

In this article we take a look at a number of higher-quality income securities that should outperform in the next recession. Our base case is that Treasury yields move lower while credit spreads move wider. In this scenario higher-quality longer-duration securities should outperform the broader income market.

Longer-Duration Assets Look Better Now

In our view there are a few reasons why higher-quality longer-duration assets are finally attractive.

First, nominal 10Y Treasury yields are not far off their decade highs after a swift recovery in the aftermath of the COVID crash.

Second, 10Y real Treasury yields have moved closer to zero from very depressed levels. Real yields measure the level of nominal Treasury yields over and above inflation expectations. A level of near zero means nominal 10Y Treasury yields are in line with current inflation expectations over the same forward-looking period. And while a figure of well above zero would be more attractive, at least Treasury yields are no longer lagging inflation estimates.

Third, convexity in the preferreds sector, which we focus on in this article, is now very close to zero, meaning duration is no longer increasing. This means that while prices of income securities can fall further if Treasury yields keep rising, they will not fall at an increasing pace as they were doing up to now.

Fourth, during recessionary periods, credit spreads tend to increase across many asset classes such as investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds, preferred stocks, bank loans and others. The key point is that the credit spreads of higher-quality assets tend to increase less than credit spreads of lower-quality assets. This is why higher-quality assets are likely to outperform and even rally in recessionary periods. This is because Treasury yields often fall by more than higher-quality credit spreads rise.

Fifth, the valuation of many higher-quality preferred stocks are not far from the level of high-yield corporate bonds. For instance, while the high-yield corporate bond index is trading at a yield of 6.64% as of this writing, many investment-grade preferred stocks are trading at yields of around 6%.

Finally, many high-quality preferreds are trading well below their "par" level. This means that, even though the probability of redemption at some point in the future is very small at current yields, it's also not zero. This suggests that there is, in fact, a small chance of a huge tailwind at some point in the future.

Some Ideas

One higher-quality area of the preferred market is bank preferreds. Within this sub-sector, we would tilt to fixed-rate lower-coupon securities as they would be more likely to outperform in case interest rates fall back lower.

In this sub-sector we like the following stocks:

Huntington Bancshares 4.5% Series H (HBANP) trading at a 6.25% yield. The preferred is split investment-grade rated while the issuer is investment-grade rated by all three major agencies.

JPMorgan Chase 4.55% Series JJ (JPM.PK) trading at a 6.18% yield. The preferred is investment-grade rated.

Capital One Financial 4.625% Series K (COF.PK) trading at a 6.44% yield. The preferred is split investment-grade rated.

We also like the agency-focused mortgage REIT preferred sub-sector. There is only one fixed-rate stock in the sub-sector which is the Armour Residential REIT 7% Series C (ARR.PC) trading at a 7.46% yield. The equity / preferred coverage of the stock is 6.0x which is relatively healthy.

Agency-focused mortgage REITs have taken a beating due to the cheapening of agencies relative to Treasuries as the Fed is planning to reduce its MBS holdings on its balance sheet. Given current valuations, we are unlikely to see the same pace of weakness going forward, which suggests that mREIT book values should hold in relatively well going forward.

Takeaways

Historically, more than three-quarters of the time the Fed tightening cycle has been followed by recession. This suggests that it is not too early to think about securities that are likely to outperform in a period of widening credit spreads and lower interest rates - the most common combination of market action during recessionary periods. Higher-quality longer duration securities look attractive places to allocate some capital at this point in order to have some drier-powder assets in this eventuality.