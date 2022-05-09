2 Great Picks From The Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The Federal Reserve Board was true to its words and recently raised interest rates by 50 basis points. Chairman Jerome Powell has for now ruled out increasing rates by 75 basis points in the future. But these rising interest rates are having a massive negative impact on the mortgage market. Mortgage rates have crossed 5.5%, which has led many home builders in the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) to lose over 20% of their value. In April, PulteGroup (PHM) and Lennar (LEN) were two home builders on this ETF that had lost over 20% [Exhibit 1]. Now, D.R. Horton (DHI) joins as the third home builder, having lost 25% of its value in the past year [Exhibit 2]. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) are looking attractive after selling off in the past year.

Exhibit 1: Biggest Losers in the Vanguard Mid-cap Value ETF as of April 14, 2022

Biggest Losers in the Vanguard Mid-cap Value ETF as of April 14, 2022. (Barchart.com,iexcloud.io, author compilation)

Exhibit 2: Biggest Losers in Vanguard Mid-cap Value ETF as of May 5, 2022

Biggest Losers in Vanguard Mid-cap Value ETF as of May 5, 2022 (Barchart.com, iexcloud.io, author compilation)

In my April article on this ETF, I picked Western Digital (WDC), Whirlpool (WHR), and Corning (GLW) as my favorites as long-term holdings from the list of biggest losers in this ETF. I did not expect all three companies to do well in the short term. Roman philosopher Seneca said: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Luck played a role in the positive short-term performance of my picks, with Western Digital catching a bid from activist investor Elliott Management, Whirlpool reporting good earnings, and Corning proving that a great company never goes on sale for long.

Own Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet is a leader in orthopedic reconstructive products that has lost over 20% of its value in the past year. The COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the medical device makers such as Medtronic (MDT) and Zimmer Biomet. But the company reported that procedure volumes are above 2019 levels. In Q1 FY 2022, the company reported an increase in revenue of 3.9%. For the full year, the company is projecting a slight increase in sales of 0.5% from the previous year.

The company has increased its earnings guidance from $6.40 to $6.65 at the low end. The high end of the adjusted diluted EPS guidance has increased from $6.80 to $6.85. At this level, the company would trade at a forward PE of 18x. Zimmer’s five-year average forward PE is 18.7x. The company offers a meager dividend yield of 0.78%, which is much lower than the 1.44% yield of the S&P 500 (VOO). The company also has a low payout ratio of just 13%. The company has a high debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4x. The company’s competitors, such as Stryker (SYK) and Medtronic (MDT), have a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6x and 3.3x, respectively. These medical device companies have a wide moat around their business, and they can generate good operating cash flows for years to come.

The demographic trends point to more growth in the implant and device markets. In a recent webinar on the status of the healthcare market, Bank of America pointed out that there is increased focus on keeping people healthy for longer. They based their analysis on Stanford University’s Center on Longevity research, which discusses the differences between healthspan and lifespan. Here is a quote from the Center on Longevity that highlights the opportunity in front of Zimmer Biomet:

In the United States, as many as half of today’s 5-year-olds can expect to live to the age of 100, and this once unattainable milestone may become the norm for newborns by 2050.

People wish to lead healthier, more productive life as people live longer. People do not want to be stuck in a bed at a long-term care facility. This longevity trend is happening worldwide. Now, societies will have to change to accommodate people living to be 100 or more. People need new joints and implants to reduce or eliminate pain and recover mobility. Governments may have to pass laws to incentivize companies to keep older workers on their payrolls. Older workers may also demand more flexible work hours, prolong their careers, and wish to lead an active life. These demographic changes bode well for the medical implant and device companies such as Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific. The company is fully priced based on this year's earnings, but long-term growth looks suitable for Zimmer Biomet.

Stanley Black & Decker is a Good Stock, But Don’t Rush to Buy It

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is an industrial company that sells tools and equipment to consumers and professionals across multiple industries. The company’s stock has lost over 40% in the past year, while the industrial sector has lost 11%. The company showed a 20% revenue growth in Q1 FY 2022, driven by acquisitions, while organic revenue was lower by 1%. Supply chain disruptions reduced sales and thus, along with inflation, put pressure on margins. Despite headwinds from inflation, the company sequentially improved its margin by 200 basis points in Q1 FY 2022. Gross margin came in at 29.34% in Q1 FY 2022 compared to 28.32% in Q4 FY 2021. In the past six years, the company’s annual gross margin was in the low- to mid-thirties [Exhibit 3]. The operating margin for Q1 FY 2022 was 11.5%. Over the past six years, the operating margin was around 12% [Exhibit 3].

Exhibit 3: Stanley Black & Decker Revenue and Margins

Stanley Black & Decker Revenue and Margins (2016-2021) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company also divested its security products business. The divestiture is an excellent move by the company. The management has a more focused portfolio of brands and companies under its umbrella. The company is implementing a $2.3 billion accelerated share buyback program and will return $0.5 billion in dividends in 2022. The buyback program, coupled with the dividend yield of 2.6% should put a floor on the stock price. The company has a manageable level of debt with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2x and a low payout ratio of 30%. With gasoline prices at record levels and the continued transition to battery-operated equipment, its MTD acquisition is seen as facing headwinds in the market due to its reliance on gasoline-powered outdoor equipment. The company is actively working on the electrification of its product line, which is a long-term opportunity. But the transition may be choppy with potential loss in market share and revenue in its gasoline-powered products. The company has consistently generated a great return on operating assets over the past two decades [Exhibit 4]. Its financial performance ranks at the top among its industrial peers like Pentair (PNR) and Danaher (DHR) [Exhibit 5].

Exhibit 4: Stanley Black & Decker has Delivered Good Returns on Operating Assets

Stanley Black & Decker has Delivered Good Returns on Operating Assets (Stanley Black & Decker Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Exhibit 5: Stanley Black & Decker Ranks at the Top of Industrial Companies Based on Return on Operating Assets

Stanley Black & Decker Ranks at the Top of Industrial Companies Based on Return on Operating Assets (Stanley Black & Decker Q1 FY 2022 Earnings Presentation)

Other than the buybacks, there are no other catalysts in the short term that can propel the stock higher. The company is trading at a forward PE of 14x compared to its historical five-year average of 19.5x and the current sector media PE of 17.6x. The company faces slowing sales and reduced earnings per share for the current year due to slowing economic growth and inflationary pressures. It also meets the challenge of further electrification of its product lines. The company has strong brands and is a leader in tools. It is good to buy a great company on sale, but you can be patient when adding this to your portfolio. This company has seen thirteen downward EPS revisions and two upward revisions for the current fiscal year. Given the short-term headwinds facing the company, its stock will not rise any time soon. I own shares at the cost of $154; I would add to my holding if it drops close to $115. The company would be too cheap to ignore at that price, with a forward PE of about 12x.

Conclusion

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has a bright future ahead of it. Medical technology companies rarely sell-off, giving the wide moat around their business. The demographic changes favor medical device companies, and Zimmer Biomet should see its business continue its recovery process from the slowdown in elective surgery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanley Black and Decker (SWK) is an industry leader in the tools and outdoor equipment segment, facing slowing growth and high inflation. The company has strong brands and can deliver good returns in the long run.