FerreiraSilva/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a well-known company and the largest crude oil producer in Brazil. The company consistently takes advantage of Brazil's strong oil reserves. However, its politicization has continued to put pressure on the company and its ability to drive shareholder rewards. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's valuable asset portfolio still makes it a valuable long-term investment.

Petrobras Campos Basin

Petrobras' production has been declining since a 2009 peak of more than 1.5 million barrels / day.

Petrobras

The Campos Basin is massive. It's responsible for more than 75% of all offshore oil produced from Brazil to date. The company is looking to spend more than $16 billion on this revitalization, a sign of the strength of the company's portfolio and the recovery in its balance sheet of the past decade of production.

While the basin will likely never return back to its 2009 highs, the massive >$3 billion / year in capex for the basin alone will add 3 FPSOs, update logistics, and increase 2026 production by three-fold from 300 thousand to 900 thousand barrels / day for the company. The company will be paying $73 / annual barrel produced in capex, a reasonable rate.

Given this plan, we expect the Campos Basin to remain a substantial portion of Petrobras' current portfolio and earnings.

Petrobras 1Q 2022 Performance

Petrobras has continued to perform well and the company had a blowout quarter in the 1Q 2022.

Petrobras had an incredibly strong quarter. The company has continued to make new discoveries and FPSOs have continued to support additional production. The company is focusing on building its entire asset pipeline from production to refining to consumer sales. While higher sale prices have hurt opinions about the company, the company has continued to perform.

Financially, the company has taken its debt to <$60 billion with a net debt / LTM EBITDA of <1.0x. The company's OCF is at more than $40 billion annualized and despite not having insubstantial debt, the company's FCF yield is at more than 30% based on its market capitalization and more than 20% based on its enterprise value.

The company's continued financial strength and improvements throughout the quarter help highlight the company's strength.

Petrobras Financial Picture Improvement

Petrobras' financial strength is supported by the company's significant YoY financial improvements.

Over the past 8 years, with minimal support from the government, Petrobras' financial picture has improved dramatically. Despite a 6% drop in Brent prices (and not counting inflation on costs) from where they were 8 years ago, the company's other factors have improved dramatically. Oil and gas production has increased 10%.

Lifting costs have declined 51% and refining costs 29%. The company has improved its financial portfolio and as a result reduced the interest its paying by 65%. Gross debt has been reduced by an astounding 74% or an almost $70 billion reduction (roughly $10 billion annualized). This has helped the Brazilian government as well through taxes paid.

The company's current enterprise value is now less than $150 billion.

Petrobras Shareholder Return Potential

Petrobras has the ability to generate massive shareholder rewards. Despite the company's capital spending of $10+ billion annually, the company's annualized FCF is almost $32 billion. That implies a FCF yield of more than 20%. The company is paying substantial dividends from this FCF while continuing to improve its financial portfolio.

From this cash flow the company has the ability to drive substantial shareholder rewards, making it a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis here is crude oil prices. Petrobras has one of the strongest financial pictures in the industry relative to its valuation, supported by the company's continued punishments for its ties to the Brazilian government. Those risks are worth paying close attention to by investors in the current environment.

Conclusion

Petrobras has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has recently announced a plan to revitalize the Campos Basin spending $16 billion worth of capital to do so. That will result in 2026 production being 3x what it would be without that revitalization. The company's overall production and profit potential is expected to remain strong.

The company has substantially improved its financial portfolio over the past decades. The company's new debt load is incredibly manageable but we expect the company to continue reducing it. At the same time we expect the company to also aggressively focus on shareholder returns making the company a valuable investment.