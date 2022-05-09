Suriyapong Thongsawang/iStock via Getty Images

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. EURN has described itself as "the world's largest, independent quoted crude tanker platform by continuously adapting its strategy to the rapidly changing nature of the shipping markets."

Euronav operates its fleet both on the spot and the period market. Most of Euronav's fleet is employed in the spot tanker market. As such, its revenues are highly dependent on spot rates, which are subject to fluctuation and volatility.

EURN owns and operates VLCCs and Suezmax crude oil tankers. Its fleet is listed on this page.

On April 29, 2022, EURN issued a press release to describe how it had “rejuvenated” its fleet by purchasing two eco VLCCs and selling four older S-class VLCCs. The modernization of its Fleet improves the fleet's fuel consumption efficiency and reduces emissions.

Shares Downgraded

April 27, 2022, it was reported that Randy Giveans, a prominent shipping analyst formerly with Jefferies, downgraded EURN from Buy to Hold, with a price target of $12.00/share. The price peaked at $13.01 in this cycle and closed at $11.78 on May 6th, but lost another 4.07% in after-hours trading, ending at $11.30.

Spot VLCC shipping rates have been mired in negative territory. The May 6 quote for VLCCs, 270, voyaging from AG to FE is -$6,000, according Poten & Partners, and the 2022 average rate is -$1,500. The 10-day trend has been declining.

2021 was a tough year for Euronav due to low VLCC rates. It reported losses in every quarter last year. On May 12th, 2022, it is expected to report yet another loss of $-0.27/share, according to the consensus, not much better than the -$0.35 loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Back in early February, Hugo De Stoop, EURN’s Chief Executive Officer, stated in his earnings conference call, “Euronav remains constructive on the prospects for our market and its recovery….(W)e continue to expect the freight market to improve to healthy levels, even though this is no more likely focus on the second half of 2022…It will take time, but we remain confident for the recovery…We are very optimistic about the second half of the year.”

De Stoop’s comments on the February 3rd earnings call echoed what he had stated back in August 2021: “So, you know, market is cyclical, we are at the bottom, and we don't feel good about it, but we have good reason to feel good about the future.”

The very next day after the earnings call, VLCC rates on the Baltic Exchange’s benchmark TD3 time charter equivalent route reached further record lows. Evercore analysts described the market as being in “shambles.”

Russia Invades Ukraine

On February 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine. Wars involving major oil producers have caused tanker rates to surge in the past. Evercore ISI analyst Jon Chappell said, “We saw that in 1991 and we saw that in 2003, so the thinking was: Here we have another geopolitical event that’s going to lead to [oil] storage and the substitution effect [buyers finding new sources].”

But this time, it’s different. According to the EIA’s April Oil Market Report:

Russian oil supply and exports continue to fall. So far in April, roughly 700 kb/d of production has reportedly been shut in. We assume these losses will grow to an average 1.5 mb/d for the month as Russian refiners extend run cuts, more buyers shun barrels and Russian storage fills up. From May onwards, close to 3 mb/d of Russian production could be offline due to international sanctions and as the impact of a widening customer-driven embargo comes into full force.”

The U.S. has banned oil imports from Russia and the EU has proposed a ban to Europe that would be phased-in over six months. To soften the supply crunch, the IEA announced a 120-million barrel drawdown from members' strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), including 60 million in the U.S.

For the most part, the SPRs are located within the 31 countries holding them. That means there is little need for VLCC tanker transport to consume those stocks.

Euronav was expecting a world oil demand growth of 4 million barrels per day in 2022 (see exhibit below from presentation), whereas the IEA is forecasting demand to average 99.4 mb/d in 2022, up by 1.9 mb/d from 2021, half of EURN’s assumption.

According to Euronav:

“Every 1 million barrels per day of annualized expansion of demand historically is required between 30 and 40 VLCCs and we believe this correlation will hold going forward.

And so EURN’s optimism was based on a forecast for VLCC demand that would be 60 to 80 more than now appears to be the case. And ship capacity was “clearly excessive,” according to Chappell, when the war began.

Euronav’s presentation slide noted that a 60 to 80 excess VLCCs would be in the market at 2019’s demand. And it appears that world oil demand will not approach 2019’s level, and the longer oil prices remain elevated due to the war risk, the higher the likelihood of more downward revisions to the oil demand growth estimate.

Euronav also commented in early February:

We haven’t seen the supply growth that we would have anticipated. But if we take again the forecast, which independent commentators are giving, Platts, for instance, are talking about 1.5 million barrels per day increase from the US, although that is second half weighted. We’re also looking at 0.7 million barrels per day from Brazil, Canada doing the North Sea, again, second half weighted. But also I think we have things like the standstill agreement that will come in to place with the OPEC plus nations, which could see – which will potentially see Russia, Saudi, the UAE and Kuwait have 1.5 million barrels per day between them that they can increase their production.”

Euronav “upgraded” its supply of oil estimate “traffic light” in February, implying more output growth would turn into greater exports (see presentation supply below), thereby increasing the demand for VLCC transport.

But Evercore ISI analyst Jon Chappell observed in late March, “You haven’t seen any more Saudi or UAE cargoes going to Europe yet, and you haven’t seen a big shift in West African crude. You have seen a little bit of an uptick in U.S. Gulf exports but not enough to change the supply-demand balance.”

Benchmark crude prices are higher now than they have been since the spike in 2014. and are “troublingly high and are a serious threat for the global economic outlook,“troublingly high and are a serious threat for the global economic outlook,” according to the IEA.

The June 2022 NYMEX crude oil futures contract closed May 6th at $109.77. U.S. regular gasoline retail prices recently averaged $4.182/gal.

World oil consumption estimates lag by at least two months and are often inaccurate. The most recent data provided by the EIA had yet not reflected a tempering of demand due to high prices. Demand impacts often lag price changes, and oil use is known to be inelastic in the short-term, meaning large price increases or declines have a smaller percentage effect on demand.

U.S. data, which is more timely and accurate, shows that high oil prices have begun to affect oil demand in the largest oil consuming country in the world. U.S. gasoline use has dropped below its levels in 2021 and 2019, for the same time period each year.

And total petroleum product demand has also become sluggish due to high oil prices.

In addition to high oil prices being a “headwind” for petroleum demand and the need to transport crude oil around the world, futures market backwardation provides no incentive for traders to buy and store crude oil on tankers. (Backwardation in futures markets is a structure in which the nearby contracts are higher than the deferred contracts.) In April 2020, when oil prices collapsed, there was an incentive to store oil on tankers, and tanker rates briefly skyrocketed, as demand for crude storage on tankers spiked.

Merger With Frontline

In early April, EURN and Frontline (FRO) proposed a $4.2 billion merger, which would create the world’s largest oil tanker fleet. The new combined company would control 69 VLCCs and 77 smaller tankers.

Analyst Randy Giveans assessed EURN as “fairly valued” after the merger was announced. He further commented:

"EURN shareholders would end up owning 59% of a combined EURN/FRO entity based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 FRO shares for every 1.0 EURN share. The deal is still pending final transaction structuring details, but we believe the merger will be approved later this year. As such, we are downgrading to Hold as shares reflect the market value of the merger."

Marine fuel prices have skyrocketed this year, due to the rise in crude oil prices. And the spread between high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) has become larger.

Chappell commented:

In terms of who will benefit versus who will be harmed in a rising bunker fuel cost environment, we believe owners with scrubber-equipped vessels in sectors with rising rates will benefit the most. Rising spot rates will help offset the rising cost of bunker fuel, while the widening fuel spread will benefit owners with scrubber-equipped vessels via substantial fuel-cost savings.”

Jefferies assessed seven U.S.-listed shipping companies in terms of two factors: their estimated 2022 spot exposure and the share of their capacity that’s scrubber-equipped. Giveans noted that FRO has only 48% scrubber coverage and that companies with higher scrubber coverage will benefit more from a high HSFO-VLSFO spread.

High Spot Exposure

According to its website, 53 out of the 69 vessels (77%) owned by Euronav are exposed to the spot market v. time charters. While the average VLCC spot rates in 2020 of $54,600 per day were higher than the average time charter rate of $42,200 per day for all of 2020, the average spot rate for all of 2021 was far lower ($11,300) than the average time charter rate ($46,500).

In the February earnings call, CEO De Stoop was asked why Euronav did not lock-in cash flows instead of continuing to wait for an uplift in spot rates. He replied:

As long as we’re concerned, we haven’t seen anything short term that that was really attractive. Yes, you can lock in sort of the low 20s for a year. Whenever you are crossing, sort of the 30s then you’re talking about three years and usually one or two years option on the back of that at maybe $1,000 more, so we’ve seen structure like 33,000 for three years and 34,000 for the fourth one as an option, 35,000 for the fifth one. And when you when you read our thesis, which is obviously shared by a lot of people, we believe that when the market return to positive territory, it’s going to be probably a longer cycle than what we have seen recently, it’s probably going to be like 2004 to 2008 type of cycle, relatively high rates and relative pronounced. So I think that we should be prudent when we are looking at those rates, which today looks attractive but, quite frankly, at the back end of those five years, you may be a little bit regretful to have done it.”

De Stoop added:

Now, don’t get me wrong, ‘04, ‘08 was not only long, but it was always between $70,000 and $100,000 a day. That’s not really what we’re saying. What we are saying is, it is going to be very good rates and it should be very good rates for three or four, potentially five years.”

De Stoop also noted that Japanese owners “are not typically spot operators,” implying they usually lock-in time charter rates. To that point, Alibra Shipping Limited explained on its website :

With global energy demand having undergone a significant change this year, many clients are choosing to trade in the period market rather than the more volatile spot market, in order to produce steady revenue and reduce the chances of loss during the market downturn.”

Alibra’s time charter rates from April 13th, 2022, indicated significantly higher rates as the time charter period was extended:

Long-Term Outlook

There are a wide range of estimates as to when oil demand will peak. The point is that oil demand and the need for shipping crude will decline over time, though the timing is still uncertain.

In his paper, WELLS, WIRES, AND WHEELS EROCI AND THE TOUGH ROAD AHEAD FOR OIL, Mark Lewis, head of sustainability for BNP Paribas, concluded that:

With 36% of demand for crude oil today accounted for by light-duty vehicles and other vehicle categories susceptible to electrification, and a further 5% by power generation, the oil industry has never before in its history faced the kind of threat that renewable electricity in tandem with electric vehicles poses to its business model: a competing energy source that: has a short-run marginal cost of zero is much cleaner environmentally, is much easier to transport, and could readily replace up to 40% of global oil demand if it had the necessary scale."

Back on the November 5th, 2020, earnings conference call, Hugo De Stoop had remarked:

So at the moment, we continue to believe that this is going to be a great market. It's going to continue to be cyclical. But it's going to be a great market for the foreseeable future. And as I mentioned, I believe it was last call, we're not afraid of peak oil. As a matter of fact, we may even be quite excited about peak oil because I think that the market will further consolidate, we hope that we will be part of that consolidation. And as a leader in a market that is declining very gradually, very smooth, I mean, all the predictions in the world are telling you that we're going to continue using oil even 50 years down the road, obviously, not at the same rate as what we are doing today. I think that we are quite excited about being a leading player in that declining market. And when you look at other industries who have had a smooth decline, the champions of those industries are usually making it big time."

Conclusions

Euronav didn’t catch a break in 2021 or thus far in 2022 on spot market rates. But if their fleet were better diversified by the timing and term structure in their mix of charter rates and spot, their earnings would have been less volatile and higher, without the high exposure to spot tanker rates.

Regarding the comment about missing high spot rates if they were to surge, “you may be a little bit regretful to have done it,” that would be an opportunity loss, not a real loss. It is more prudent to lock-in profitability and earnings stability than gamble on spot rates.

Randy Giveans downgraded EURN stock to a Hold. However, I believe it should be a Sell in this environment of high oil prices, softening oil demand growth and an excess supply of tanker tonnage, given management’s predilection to bet on spot rates for much of its fleet.