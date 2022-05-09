designprojects/iStock via Getty Images

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR), an eVTOL maker that started out in the heart of space travel (Palo Alto) alongside other companies like SpaceX, is making great strides. After completing its first hover flight a few months ago, it became very clear that Archer might actually be able to achieve its challenging goals.

In this article, I will outline why I consider Archer a buy, considering its competitors, and why it may be a great long-term buy as well, provided you are not afraid to take some risk and believe in the concept of investing in disruptive innovation.

Product Overview

Archer Aviation was founded in 2018, by a team of industry leading engineers with a mission to change the future of air mobility. They went public through a SPAC led by Atlas Crest Investment Corp, initially being valued at over US$2.70BN in pro forma equity value.

They are currently in the process of obtaining G2 certification from the FAA for their Archer "Maker" aircraft, which is set to hit the market in 2024. Last June, the team unveiled their first real-world concept of the Maker in a stunning presentation showcasing a 2-seat model with autonomous capabilities. Although the first edition of the aircraft will not be autonomous yet, as FAA regulations are not yet ready for it.

Archer's Maker (Archer Aviation IR)

Although things only started to get real after about 4 months, when Archer released a video showing the Maker's first hover test flight, disproving critics by showing that they are essentially on their way to developing a fully functioning aircraft. In fact, they are currently deciding on the manufacturing facility they want, whilst working with the FAA to finalize their G2 Means Of Compliance for their production aircraft, which management says is still on track to be ready by the end of 2022.

Once they have finalized this G2 Means Of Compliance, they can move on to the final phase of testing the aircraft's compliance and ramping up production. Archer is scheduled to receive its final "type certificate" sometime in 2024, marking its entry into the market. However, the Advanced Air Mobility Reality Index only gives Archer a 25-50% likelihood of launching in 2024.

Archer's Plan For FAA Certification (Archer Aviation IR)

Institutional Faith

The reason Archer is one of my favorite publicly traded eVTOL companies is their strong support from institutions, hedge funds and well-known private investors alike.

For instance, last week JPMorgan initiated coverage of Archer, giving it an overweight rating with a price target of US$7.00, which is already a serious upside from its current price. Another well-known fund manager, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, seems to want to take advantage of this opportunity too and currently holds over 10.65 million shares in her ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

Institutional Ownership (Fintel)

Acclaimed investor Ron Baron also saw opportunity and participated in the PIPE deal during with the Baron Capital Group. Bamco Inc currently holds a position in Archer both through warrants and common stock according to the latest 13F Filings filed with the SEC. The two co-founders also have a lot of shares in the game, with a combined stake of nearly 45%. Another prominent investor, Marc Lore, who successfully led and scaled Walmart's e-commerce business, owns more than 16% of the company. According to Insider Trading, he has continued to add to his holdings in recent months.

Insider Trades (OpenInsider)

Archer also has a number of industry leaders with whom they have partnered, including United Airlines and Stellantis. Last year, United Airlines and Archer struck a deal in which United Airlines became a major shareholder and agreed to buy up to US$1BN of aircraft, with the option to buy an additional US$500M. Their partnership with Stellantis came about for supply chain and manufacturing reasons, to speed up operations, which doesn't seem like a bad idea today either given the amount of supply chain constraints.

Archer's Strategic Partnership (Archer Aviation IR)

Market Opportunity & Risks

As Archer mentioned in their Q4 Earnings Call, the partnership with Stellantis and the maximum use of already FAA-approved processes and components leaves less room for vertical integration, which is essential to drive up gross margins as evidenced by vertical integration at companies like Tesla (TSLA).

On the flip side, they said their engineers and other talent are primarily focused on getting FAA certified and getting to market as soon as possible. Personally, I think reaching the market first, proving the inherent value of the technology, and focusing on vertical integration and profitability later seems to be the best idea. Tesla took years to become profitable after scaling up, and companies like Uber (UBER) in the ride-sharing car sector are still not profitable to this day, despite being valued at over US$50BN.

Data by YCharts

Another area of concern could be competition, although I think this is the least significant risk factor, since very few competitors are already at this stage of FAA certification. The largest and most prominent competitor in the public markets for Archer is probably Joby, although they seem to want to serve a different market segment with longer distance flights. Archer currently claims to target a 60-mile range, compared to 150 miles for the already tested Joby.

As mentioned earlier, Archer has United Airlines as a strategic partner, but Joby also has its own very important strategic partnership with Uber. Joby's go-to-market plan is to also integrate with Uber's App, leveraging its already existing customer base of over 115 million active platform users worldwide. However, the downside of these other competitors is that they have a higher average cash burn compared to Archer. Joby, for example, has annualized operating expenses of US$308.8M on a Q4 2021 basis, compared to US$169.6M for Archer.

Archer Cash Flow Statement Highlights (TIKR Terminal)

Currently, the future market size for eVTOL varies quite a bit, given the amount of uncertainties related to production, profitability, FAA certification and other risks in the industry. Morgan Stanley predicts that in the long term, i.e. 2040, the sector could grow to a market of more than US$1T. In the more foreseeable future, however, the majority of analysts predict that the eVTOL market will grow to approx. US$30.0BN at a CAGR of more than 15% from US$8.50BN in 2021.

Where is Archer's Stock Headed?

According to the latest earnings call, management estimates operating expenses for the first quarter at $58 million to $64 million, including costs for warrants and share-based compensation.

In terms of valuation and share price, I personally believe that Archer is undervalued compared to its competitors. Particularly given its already placed orders totaling US$1BN plus US$500M in options to order additional aircraft, compared to the market capitalization of US$918.88M that the company is currently trading at. The fact that Archer has a market capitalization close to its book value reflects how bearish investors currently are about the company.

Data by YCharts

More specifically, Archer's current market capitalization is US$918.88M, compared to its cash and cash equivalents which aggregate to about US$747M. For example, Archer Aviation has a P/B ratio of only 1.29, compared to 2.45 for Joby. This is despite the fact that Joby's burn rate is higher, as mentioned earlier, which effectively gives it almost the same runway as Archer of about 4-5 years.

Based on these metrics, I think Archer should be given a similar valuation to Joby, which would equate to a share price of US$7.26 at a P/B value of 2.45. This is almost exactly in line with JPMorgan's US$7.00 price target for end 2022. While this represents an already significant increase from the current share price of US$3.82, Archer could trade even higher depending on developments and if new information becomes available about their profitability and progress on their FAA certification.

My estimates do not already account for all possible future outcomes such as autonomous flights, battery or manufacturing breakthroughs, product expansion, and a host of other opportunities that management could focus on in the distant future. The prospect for innovation is staggering.

Archer's Growth Potential Compared to EV's (Archer Aviation IR)

Final Thoughts

I wish I could give Archer a "Strong Buy" rating, but since the company has not yet achieved FAA certification, has not yet begun mass production, and has not yet made their first full transition and cruise flight, it still embodies plenty of risk.

Sometimes engineers underestimate how difficult it is to move to large-scale mass production. According to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, making a prototype is the easy part and scaling up to mass production that generates free cash flow is "extremely hard".

But despite the lofty goals they set for themselves, to this day they have put their words into action and walked the walk.