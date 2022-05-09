Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Hold investment rating to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

JPM will be a buy, if its shares can rise to $150 again (early-to-mid February 2022 price levels) which is equivalent to a +21% capital appreciation. But this is unlikely, as an increase in expenses will be a drag on JPMorgan's near-term earnings and an expansion in its forward 2023 P/E multiple to 11.9 times seems demanding in the current market climate. While I appreciate JPM's long-term growth potential in terms of market share gains, this doesn't appear to be the time to be bullish on JPMorgan. In this case, a Hold rating is appropriate for JPMorgan.

JPM Stock Key Metrics

JPMorgan delivered a decent set of financial results in the most recent Q1 2022. JPM's first-quarter revenue of $30.7 billion beat the market's consensus top line estimate of $30.4 billion by +1%, but JPM's Q1 2022 earnings per share of $2.63 missed Wall Street's consensus EPS projection of $2.71 by -3%. However, its adjusted first-quarter EPS would have been much higher at $2.86, excluding a "$902 million net credit reserve build" on a "firmwide" basis as highlighted in its Q1 results press release.

Also, the market deems JPM's Q1 2022 earnings to be satisfactory as evidenced by the company's recent share price performance. JPMorgan's stock price has tracked the S&P 500 very closely in the last one month and also after it reported Q1 results on April 13, 2022 as per the chart below.

JPM's Stock Price Performance In The Past One Month

Seeking Alpha

I have a positive view with regards to a number of key metrics which were revealed as part of JPMorgan's recent quarterly financials.

One key metric is JPM's revenue derived from trading. Based on the company's Q1 2022 earnings supplement, JPMorgan's trading revenue amounting to $8.8 billion in the first quarter represented a mere -3% YoY decrease and was +16% higher than the sell-side consensus forecast as per S&P Capital IQ. In the first quarter of 2022, its fixed income revenue only declined marginally by -1% YoY to $5.7 billion, while the -7% YoY decrease in equity markets revenue to $3.1 billion was also not as bad as expected.

Another key metric is net interest margin. JPMorgan's net interest margin expanded by +0.04 percentage points to 1.67% in Q1 2022. This drove a +8% YoY growth in JPM's net interest income from $12.9 billion in Q1 2021 to $13.9 billion in the recent quarter. The bank's first quarter net interest income also came in +2% higher than what Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to S&P Capital IQ data.

Also, JPM's credit quality was still good in the most recent quarter. JPMorgan's net charge-offs of $0.6 billion in Q1 2022 was on par with that of Q4 2021, and significantly lower than Q1 2022's net charge-offs of $1.1 billion. Its first-quarter net charge-offs were close to -30% below the sell-side's forecast for the quarter based on estimates sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

In summary, JPMorgan's Q1 2022 performance was reasonably good, and this is validated by the company's recent share price performance which was in line with how the broad market has been performing. In the next section, I see how JPM matches up to its peers in terms of valuations.

Is JPM Undervalued?

JPMorgan is one of the "Big Four" banks alongside Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup Inc. (C), and Wells Fargo & Company's (NYSE:WFC). A comparison of JPM with these three peers will give investors a good indication of whether JPMorgan is currently undervalued.

Stock Trailing Price-to-Tangible Book Ratio Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Normalized P/E Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2023 ROE Metric Consensus Forward Three-Year (FY 2023-FY 2025) Earnings Per Share CAGR JPMorgan 1.80 10.5 13.3% +8.9% Bank of America 1.78 10.7 12.1% +14.2% Wells Fargo 1.26 10.0 11.5% +6.1% Citigroup 0.64 7.6 7.6% +9.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

I don't think JPM is undervalued. JPMorgan's trailing price-to-tangible book is the highest among its peers, while its consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple is the second highest in the peer group.

JPM's forward fiscal 2023 ROE is superior to that of its peer, and this provides justification for JPMorgan's valuation premium to some extent. But JPMorgan's expected EPS CAGR is inferior to some of its peers like BAC and C.

In conclusion, it is difficult to argue that JPMorgan's shares are undervalued based on the peer valuation comparison that I have done. In other words, JPM is fairly valued or even overvalued.

Can JPMorgan Chase Stock Recover To $150?

JPMorgan's last done share price was $123.92 as of May 5, 2022. Investors interested in initiating a position in JPM have to consider if the company's shares can go to $150 which was where JPM traded in early-to-mid February 2022. A one-year price target of $150 translates into an upside of +21%, which is a reasonable hurdle rate for buying and holding the bank's shares.

A price target of $150 is equivalent to a forward fiscal 2023 P/E multiple of 11.9 times based on JPMorgan's consensus FY 2023 normalized EPS of $12.59. This is higher than JPM's 10-year mean consensus forward P/E of 11.3 times as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data.

In the current bearish market environment, it might be demanding to hope for a stock to trade at or above its historical average valuation multiple. As such, a share price recovery for JPM back to $150 in the near term appears to be challenging.

What Is The Long-Term Future For JPM Stock?

JPM guided at the bank's Q4 2021 earnings briefing in mid-January 2022 for a +8% increase in its expenses to $77 billion for full-year FY 2022. JPMorgan maintained its expense guidance for this year at the recent Q1 2022 investor call in April. JPM also mentioned at the fourth-quarter briefing that 2023 expenses should also "go up a little bit."

JPMorgan highlighted at the Q4 2021 investor call that "the point of our investment strategy is to secure the future of the company", and noted specifically that "our market shares are robust and growing broadly across the company."

This sends a clear message about the long-term future for JPM stock. JPMorgan is bent on investing for future growth even though it understands that this could hurt its bottom line in the near term (as seen with a lower consensus FY 2023-2025 EPS CAGR compared with peers highlighted above).

A key driver of JPMorgan's future growth will be driven by market share gains at the expense of its competitors, and the bank needs to spend more to achieve its goals as indicated by its expense guidance. With a larger revenue base in the longer run, JPMorgan can also leverage on economies of scale and positive operating leverage to generate higher profit margins.

Is JPM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

JPM stock is a Hold. I like JPMorgan's long-term focus and its market share growth ambitions. But its current valuations aren't appealing as compared to its peers, and the intention to spend more to support future growth is negative for its near-term earnings growth prospects. This is why I have chosen to rate JPM as a Hold.