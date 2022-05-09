JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has continued to outperform as the company is near 52-week highs. The company has an almost 6% dividend yield and an almost $100 billion enterprise value. The company has some of the most diverse and impressive midstream assets, and as we'll see throughout this article, that strength makes the company a valuable investment.

Enbridge 1Q 2022 Highlights

Enbridge saw incredibly strong results in 1Q 2022 showing the company's portfolio strength.

Enbridge 1Q 2022 Results - Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company performed incredibly well in the first 3 months of the year, and remains on track to accomplish its 2022 guidance with a strong credit rating. The company is progressing on its capital program and expects $4 billion of capital to be put in service in 2022, most through the latter half of the year, supporting growth.

The company has sanctioned $1 billion in growth projects YTD which means additional potential projects and capital spending in the upcoming years. The company's strong financial performance, in our view, supported by higher prices and strong operational performance, means that it could outperform its guidance for the year.

Enbridge Strategy

Enbridge has a unique two-pronged strategy that highlights the company's continued commitment to growth.

Enbridge Strategy - Enbridge Investor Presentation

The two-prong strategy is focused on conventional growth and low-carbon growth. The majority of the company's EBITDA comes from traditional assets; however, renewable power now makes up 4% of EBITDA. The company's asset portfolio is incredibly strong and well distributed with numerous bolt-on opportunities.

The company is looking at substantial low-carbon growth, such as with offshore wind pipelines, that will enable continued EBITDA growth across the board. We expect the company to continue modernizing and adding bolt-ons to its conventional assets while adding low-carbon assets.

Enbridge Asset Portfolio

Enbridge has a unique and massive asset portfolio, so we won't discuss it all, however, there are several aspects of the company's assets we want to talk to.

Enbridge Asset Portfolio - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Enbridge is building up a massive utility business supported by population growth in the Toronto Ontario area. The company has managed to add >40 thousand customers here and is advancing a substantial >$1 billion 2022 capital program here that includes the replacement of several other key assets for the company.

Especially in Canada, where it's colder, and there's less renewable access, natural gas remains essential. The company has seen sanctioned expansions here which can support the build-up of an impressive utility business here.

Enbridge Renewables - Enbridge Investor Presentation

Another long-term reliable business that represents an industry that the company is entering is renewables. The company has visible growth for the next 4 years here and a massive 14 total projects in execution. The company's projects in construction total 1.6 gigawatts and the company has >3 gigawatts in advanced development.

The company expects $1.2 billion to go into service in 2022 and sees gigawatts of additional opportunities. By 2026, we expect the company's EBITDA from renewables to hit double-digits, highlighting the rapid growth and scale of this opportunity.

Enbridge Growth

Enbridge is continuing to invest billions in growth as the company sees numerous opportunities from varying energy demands.

Enbridge Growth - Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company has a $10 billion capital program, of which $2 billion has been spent to date. The company expects renewable power and new technologies to be one of the largest upcoming sources of its spending as it continues to look for growth and has numerous tie-in projects and various bolt on acquisitions for the company's expansion.

It's worth noting with the majority of the company's capital allocation targeted towards 2022 it could always ramp up spending in upcoming years. We expect the company to continue earning steady returns from these assets. The company expects this growth will help support 5-7% annualized DCF/share growth.

Enbridge Shareholder Return Potential

Enbridge has the ability to drive massive shareholder returns for investors.

Enbridge Shareholder Returns - Enbridge Investor Presentation

The company expects to earn more than $15 billion in EBITDA for the year with 80% of that having inflation protection. The company has seen strong 1Q 2022 performance and expects that to continue for the company. The company's DCF/share guidance is for $5.35/share in 2022, implying a 12% DCF yield for shareholders.

The company's DCF is roughly $10 billion, implying manageable interest costs. The dividends cost it roughly $5-5.5 billion, which, after roughly $4 billion in capital, still leaves the company with $1-2 billion in DCF that it has yet to allocate. That's substantial cash flow after the company's respectable growth capital spending.

Thesis Risk

In our view, the largest risk for investors in Enbridge is regulation. The populace has consistently been moving against pipelines. While we view pipelines as essential and the protests increase the value of Enbridge's existing assets, they also make it harder for the company to undergo its growth plans, which could hurt shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Enbridge has some of the most unique assets in the midstream industry. The company is focused on consistently growing its revenue, and as a sign of its asset portfolio, the company is guiding towards roughly 5-7% in annualized EBITDA growth. That EBITDA growth comfortably covers the company's interest and supports continued returns.

The company has numerous areas in which it can expand. Utility services and renewables are two of our favorites for the company, however, there are numerous opportunities across the board. Enbridge has an almost 6% dividend yield that we expect to continue growing, highlighting the company's value to shareholders who wait.