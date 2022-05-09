monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) recently reported better than expected Q1 22 results with net sales of $1.92 billion, up 8.3% year over year, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the quarter, adjusted EPS fell 4% Y/Y from $1.36 in Q1 2021 to $1.31 but was better than the $1.26 consensus forecast. With flattish volume growth, the increase in net sales during the quarter was primarily due to increased pricing. The adjusted operating income was down 5% Y/Y, and the adjusted operating margin was down 180 basis points compared to 14.8% in Q1 2021. Despite price increases, the company was unable to offset inflationary cost pressures, resulting in a dilution of the margin, which was compounded by labour and shipment-related inefficiencies. As a result, adjusted EPS for the quarter was lower than that of the same quarter in the previous year.

The real interesting development, however, was not the earnings but management's announcement to spin off its cabinets division by early 2023. I believe this will create significant value and help realize full potential of both the businesses. FBHS is currently trading at a very attractive valuation and I believe this spin-off may serve as a catalyst for the stock in the near to medium term. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Spin-off of the Cabinets segment

The separation of its Cabinets segment from the rest of its business portfolio should result in two separate publicly traded public companies with attractive investment profiles. Water management, outdoor living, material conversion, science, and connected products are among the supercharged categories in home, security, and building products where New Fortune Brands will drive the company's growth. The core set of Fortune Brands Advantage capabilities will be a common point for each of the new companies, leveraging these capabilities in their unique ways.

Both businesses i.e., New Fortune Brands and Cabinets are performing well as of the first quarter of 2022, but they have different strategic priorities and value creation components. If we look at these two businesses separately, New Fortune Brands is a high margin relatively less cyclical business. On the other hand, the Cabinets business has lower margins and more cyclicality. Removing more cyclical Cabinets business will enable New Fortune Brands to leverage its balance sheet effectively to target inorganic growth opportunities. This inorganic growth opportunity should help New Fortune Brands drive further margin expansion, achieve brand and innovation excellence, and target secular tailwinds in digitally-enabled products and platforms which in turn should help the stock achieve a higher P/E multiple.

On the other hand, the Cabinets segment's goals are driving margin and revenue growth by implementing a strategic transformation, focusing on a multi-brand strategy to drive value creation, and leveraging supply chain and lean expertise to drive operational excellence. It can better achieve this as a separate company.

Water Innovations or Plumbing, as well as Outdoors & Security, will be covered under the New Fortune Brands umbrella. The adjusted operating margin of the Water Innovations segment has increased by 160 basis points over the last five years, from 21.3% in 2017 to 22.9% in 2021, whereas the margins of Outdoors & Security have remained flat with some decline in 2018 and then recovery in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Both segments together account for roughly 60% of the company's total revenue. From 2017 to 2021, sales in the Water Innovations segment increased by 60%, while sales in the Outdoors & Security segment increased by 86%. Post this spin-off, the company can continue to leverage its iconic brands such as House of ROHL and MOEN to further drive this business's organic growth and also focus on M&As to drive inorganic growth.

FBHS Water Innovations and Outdoor and Security Adjusted Operating Margin (GS Analytics Research, Company Data)

The Cabinets segment's adjusted operating margins have been declining for the past five years, falling from 11% in 2017 to 10.1% in 2021. The Cabinets segment accounts for nearly 40% of total revenue, but sales have only increased by 16% in the last five years. With a more focused management post-spin-off, making changes to improve the company's efficiency, leveraging the strong global supply chain, and using a multi-brand strategy across price points, channels, and products to drive margin expansion, the segment has a good chance to improve margins. This business has a market leadership position in the U.S. and while of late its margins have suffered because of raw material inflation and supply chain disruptions, there is a good chance that once the conditions normalize and management's cost-cutting action gains traction, its margins can improve meaningfully. So, I am optimistic about the company's longer-term outlook.

FBHS Cabinets Segment Adjusted Operating Margin (GS Analytics Research, Company Data)

Margin headwinds but price increases may help

Adjusted operating margins fell to 13% in the first quarter, down sequentially 40 basis points from 13.4% in Q4 2021 and 180 basis points Y/Y from 14.8% in Q1 2021. The company was unable to offset margins headwind despite price hikes and cost improvement initiatives. Due to inflationary cost pressures and supply chain inefficiencies, adjusted operating margins in the Water Innovations segment fell 70 basis points Y/Y, from 24% in Q1 2021 to 23.3% in Q1 2022. Due to the rising Covid cases in China and the presence of two distribution centres and one manufacturing plant for the Water Innovations segment in Shanghai and Changsu some investors are worried about its potential impact on the company. However, on its earnings call, management mentioned that the company's manufacturing and distribution centres are open and it is keeping enough buffer stock to deal with sudden lockdowns in China. So, I believe it should not be a big concern unless things worsen significantly from here in China.

FBHS Quarterly Adjusted Operating Margin for the Company and Water Innovation Segment ( GS Analytics Research, Company data)

Due to inefficiencies in labour and freight, the Outdoors & Security segment's margins fell by 230 basis points from 13.5% in the prior year's same quarter to 11.2% in Q1 2022. The Outdoors & Security segment has a manufacturing plant in China but again it is currently open and the company has enough buffer stock. Due to supply chain headwinds and inflationary cost pressure, the Cabinet segment's margins also fell 130 basis points year over year.

We should see an improvement in margins in the second half of 2022, as further price increases should more than offset inflationary costs, and supply chain constraints should ease. Margin comparisons are also getting easier in the back of this year, particularly in Q4. So, as the year progresses I expect some margin improvement from here onwards.

Valuation & Conclusion

FBHS is trading at 10.88x FY22 EPS and 9.95x FY23 EPS estimates. This is a significant discount to the company's adjusted 5-year average adjusted P/E (FWD) of 17.21x. While there are concerns about rising interest rates impacting housing-related spending, I believe most of the negatives are already priced in at these levels. Looking forward, the company's margin should improve as the year progresses thanks to the price increase it is implementing. In addition the spin-off next year should serve as a major catalyst for shareholder value creation. Hence, I am optimistic about the company's prospects and have a buy rating on the stock.