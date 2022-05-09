D. Lentz/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

With all of the Q1 housing data reported, let’s take an in-depth look at the condition of this very leading sector of the economy, which typically peaks about 6 or 7 quarters before the onset of the next recession, according to the historical model of Prof. Edward Leamer.

Let me repeat my housing mantra:

interest rates lead sales

sales lead prices

prices lead inventory (especially for new houses, but also usually for existing homes as well)

While this doesn't mean that inventory doesn't have an effect on prices, or that prices don't have an effect on sales, it *does* mean that the turning point for each has historically nearly always been in the order as set forth above.

Interest rates lead sales

Let's start with a look at mortgage rates, and their effect on sales.

Here is the long-term look for the past 50 years, showing rates (inverted, blue) vs. single family permits ((red)). I am also including housing starts, averaged quarterly (gold line). This isn’t the best way to look at the data, but let’s start there:

While there’s a lot of noise, in general a decrease in rates (shown as an upturn in blue) has generally led to an increase in permits. An increase in rates has typically led to a downturn in permits, enough of which leads to a recession.

The better way to show this is the YoY percentage change, which I’ve done below showing the past 10 years:

FRED

While other things like demographics come into play, it’s clear that a YoY increase in rates (inverted, blue) has always led to at very least a sharp deceleration in permits ((red)), typically with a 3 to 6 month delay. Housing starts typically turn slightly after permits. I have included them in this analysis because of the huge number (300,000, about 40% higher than normal) of housing construction that has not started in the past year due to construction materials supply issues. I have also averaged them quarterly to cut down on noise.

Additionally, the increase in mortgage rates has already caused mortgage applications to sink to a near 3 year low (excluding the pandemic lockdown month):

Mortgage interest rates bottomed at 2.65% at the end of 2020. According to Mortgage News Daily, as of now they average 5.65% - just shy of a 3% increase. According to past history, we should expect roughly a 20% YoY plunge in housing construction at some point in the next 6 months.

Housing sales lead prices

The first below graph shows both the Case-Shiller National Index, (blue, left scale) in the graph below) and the FHFA purchase only house price index (violet) compared with single family permits (red, right scale) as discussed above:

FRED

It’s easy to see that permits led prices at both the top of the housing bubble and the bottom of the bust. To show the more subtle comparisons during the 10-year expansion thereafter plus the coronavirus recession, once again I employ the YoY% changes in the next graph:

FRED

Again there has typically been a 3 to 6 month lag between when housing permits turn, and when price changes accelerate or decelerate. The big YoY surge in permits that began at the end of 2019 did not show up in prices until after the March-April 2020 lockdowns. Permits and starts continued to soar into early 2021, and prices soared as well. Since the beginning of this year, permits have turned slightly negative YoY, while starts have not yet turned. We should expect house prices increases to decelerate sharply, and potentially even reverse, between now and the end of the year.

Housing prices lead inventory

The below graph once again shows the Case-Shiller and FHFA house price indexes as above, and compares them with the number of houses for sale from the new home sales report ((gold)), all measured YoY:

FRED

With the exceptions that inventory is generally more volatile, and turned down early prior to the 1990 recession, the relationship has held intact for over the past 30 years.

While the leading relationship between prices and inventory has been consistent with regard to *new* homes, in the post I also want to address the issue as to existing home sales.

Eight years ago, shortly after I began writing about these relationships, I included the following graph of existing home sales, prices, and inventory through the beginning of 2014:

FRED

Since then, the NAR has only authorized FRED to publish its data for the previous year. Further, since the inventory data published by the NAR is not seasonally adjusted, the YoY relationship is the only good way to measure - making the one year information virtually meaningless. Fortunately, several other writers have published lengthy series of YoY existing sales, or inventories, data. Additionally, I have also gone back and calculated individually the turning points for each over the past 8 years.

Here is the last 5 years of existing home sales, calculated YoY, through the end of 2021, via Wolf Street:

Realtor.com via Wolf Street

Sales turned negative YoY in March 2018, turned back positive in July 2019, and then negative again in August 2021. And have remained negative ever since.

Now here is the YoY% change in existing home inventories from 2018 through last month:

Realtor.com via Redfin

Inventory turned positive in June 2018 (3 months after sales turned negative), then negative in July 2019 (the same month as sales turned positive), and have continued negative ever since, although as you can see, the trend is moving towards turning positive.

In short, even with respect to existing homes, sales leads prices, which in turn lead inventories, although sometimes inventories and sales move in opposite directions almost simultaneously - but even then, with sales slightly leading.

To sum up with regard to prices vs. inventories, house prices, while increasing, decelerated beginning in 2019, and turned sharply higher only after the pandemic lockdowns of early 2020. Meanwhile, inventory continued to decrease YoY, with the YoY level of decline appearing to bottom out in early 2021. With the sharp increase in prices during 2021, as expected inventory decline at a slower rate YoY since then, and we can expect it to turn higher in the next few months.

Conclusion

The above examination of the housing market has shown that since the pandemic hit it has behaved in accordance with the model.

In 2020, with historically low interest rates, sales and construction of new houses boomed. Prices followed. As buyers chased home-buying, inventory continued to decline. But then as interest rates have climbed ever higher in the past 16 months, sales and construction peaked. Price increases are likely close to peaking as well; while inventory is on the verge of increasing again.

The pattern is most analogous to the 2003-06 Boom or Bubble period. Even as sales growth slowed and then reversed, prices climbed ever higher at brisk rates, while inventory, which had slowly declined, reversed course and rose. Even after the pricing dam broke, inventory continued to rise before finally following both sales and prices down.

I expect a similar scenario to unfold over the next 12-24 months. And needless to say, because housing is such an important component of the long leading indicators, the likely intensifying downturn in housing construction will have a substantial negative impact on the economy as a whole during that period.