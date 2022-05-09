Alexander Sharganov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) is a mid-sized Canadian E&P company with operations in the below fields:

Obsidian Energy Operating Areas

The three fields are Peace River, Cardium, and Alberta Viking.

Obsidian Energy was originally called Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and it was also structured as an energy trust before switching to a corporation. It is listed on both the NYSE and TSE. For this article, I will be referring to the NYSE listing and all figures will be in USD.

Reasons To Buy

Since I'm a top-down fundamentally-driven trader, I first look at my macro and thematic views to filter out companies that don't fit them, then I look for specific niches within a larger industry that I'm bullish on, and finally, I analyse different companies individually.

When it comes to the first and second parts, I've already done that recently on a separate article which I've linked here.

To sum up, what I said in the article, I'm bullish on oil long-term due to higher inflation, a shortage of supply, and steady continued demand, but over the next year, I believe that oil prices are capped as the FED and congress are hitting the brakes to try and slow inflation, and the US is currently heading into a recession. Because of these factors, I think the best trade is to buy low forward P/E, low leverage, and high-quality E&P equities which can withstand a recession in the shorter term and still capture upside in oil long-term. Obsidian Energy came across my radar due to its cheap valuation and high quant rating.

Too Much Risk Priced In

I believe that the reason the earnings multiple for Obsidian Energy is so low is that there is too much risk priced in when in reality the company actually has very low risk compared to other E&P companies.

The first risk that the market has been pricing in for the last two years is the debt load. Just two years ago Obsidian Energy had so much debt that the market feared that it would go bankrupt. Since then the debt has been reduced significantly and the stock has gone from $0.13 to $8.73 to reflect that. Based on the 2021 year-end balance sheet, the company has 419.5 million of debt on its balance sheet. Last year's operating income was 352.1. This year the operating income will be about 1.5x higher; with an operating income that high Obsidian Energy can pay off its debt completely by year-end.

The second risk that the market is pricing in is that price if the price of oil goes down significantly the company goes cashflow negative. The reality is that Obsidian Energy's breakeven price has gone lower over the last two years, and if we have an environment like 2020 again, Obsidian Energy would be better able to weather the storm. To find the current breakeven price we would need to take to look at the operating expenses; then we would need to find out what price of oil is needed to meet those expenses based on expected production. Once we do that we have the breakeven price.

For 2021, operating expenses are $179 million; similar figures are expected throughout 2022. In 2022 the expected production is 30,000 BOE/D, which is 10,957,500 annualized. That's a breakeven oil price of $16.33, which is substantially better than 2020.

The reason I believe that too much risk is priced in is because of the same reasons that many turnarounds take a long time for their stock prices to go up, and that's recency bias. For example, if you're an E&P portfolio manager that was long this stock when it crashed 90% in just a matter of a few weeks around March of 2020, it's very hard to get long again and justify that to an investment committee, even if you know that the financial position has changed significantly and the management has changed. Because of the bad historical performance of the company over the last decade compared to its benchmarks, it becomes very hard to convince both retail and institutional investors that things have changed; I believe though that if Obsidian Energy can continue to put out earnings beats quarter after quarter, eventually, it will outperform its benchmarks, and the pendulum will swing the other way whereby portfolio managers will be forced to buy Obsidian Energy to stop themselves from underperforming the benchmark.

Production Growth and Decline Rates

Another edge that Obsidian Energy has is that it's in high growth mode while many competitors are in decline. Even with production declines, they're still drilling enough to grow production.

Below is a chart of their corporate overview:

Obsidian Energy Corporate Overview (Obsidian Energy Shareholder Presentation- Guidance 2022)

The first thing to look at is the decline rates. Obsidian Energy has a decline rate of 18%, and over time those declines will go down significantly. These decline rates have to be factored into a revenue analysis, as it is a potential risk.

I don't believe that the decline rates should be too much of an issue as it's at what most conventional plays are at and is far lower than most shale plays. On top of that, Obsidian Energy will be increasing production by reinvesting in more CAPEX.

Below is a chart of the 2022 Guidance:

2022 Guidance (Obsidian Energy Shareholders Presentation)

As can be seen in the guidance, 30,000 BOE/D is the expected production, while the chart before showed that production was only 24,605 BOE/D for 2021. This means that Obsidian Energy can fight against the decline in production from their wells by continuing to do more CAPEX.

Valuation

The company currently does around 30,000 BOE/D. At an average $85 oil strip over the next 2 years, that makes for an annualized revenue of $931,387,500.

Next, we need to deduct the cost of revenue. The gross margins in 2021 were at 65%, and over the last couple of years were at around 50%. The gross margins widened in 2021 due to far higher commodity prices, while COGS didn't rise as much. This is continuing in 2022 with COGS rising a little while oil prices continue to be sky-high in comparison. Based on 2021 gross margins the expected annualized gross profit should be $605,401,875 over the next two years.

Next, we need to take out operating expenses. Operating expenses are expected to be $141,351,750. The way I got this figure is that I used the 2022 operating expenses guidance, which shows that operating expenses should be around $13 per barrel. In 2021 operating expenses were around $124 million. The operating expenses guidance for 2022 seems lower than it should be. This is because just in the first quarter of 2022, operating expenses came in at $63.7 million. The rise in operating expenses is because depreciation went up significantly. This is because anytime Obsidian Energy does CAPEX they spread the cost out over a few years through depreciation. Based on the current trend I would deduct $200 million for operating expenses per year over the next two years. This leaves us with a pre-tax-pre-CAPEX income of $405 million.

CAPEX over the rest of 2022 is expected to be $108 million. If we depreciate this over 5 years we get an extra $22 million in depreciation per year. This now brings the pre-tax income to $383 million.

Obsidian Energy won't pay corporate tax for the next few years as it has many losses being carried over. So the expected pre-tax income of $383 million is also the net income.

At a multiple of 6x this makes for a market cap of $2.298 billion. The current market cap is $645 million. This is around 300% upside.

The reason I use a 6x multiple, which is lower than other E&P companies, is because smaller companies generally get valued at smaller multiples. Smaller companies such as Obsidian Energy have more key-man risk, meaning that just a couple of employees have a lot of influence on the company which creates extra risk. Another risk that smaller companies have is the lack of diversification as Obsidian Energy is only in three fields in one province. Other downsides of a smaller company are lower bargaining power and lack of economies of scale. The biggest downside of a smaller company tends to be that they have a higher WACC; this is because they lack interest from larger investment firms, for example, a hedge fund with 100 billion in AUM will only invest in companies that have a market capitalization of above 10 billion due to their sheer size, because of this they don't end up investing in smaller companies even if they believe it is attractive. This makes it so that smaller companies such as Obsidian Energy don't have as much investment demand from both the debt and equity investors, making it harder to raise capital for a lower WACC.

Because of all the above reasons, smaller micro-cap companies such as Obsidian Energy have to get valued at a lower multiple to earnings to compensate for the added risk and downsides.

Is Management's Guidance Accurate?

A lot of the above analysis used the guidance put out by management, so it's important to pivot the numbers high or lower depending on whether you agree with the guidance or not.

The management's guidance is understating what I expect. I partially believe this is because the 2022 guidance was made in January of 2022 before the quick price spike in early March of 2022. Because of this, they understated earnings and how much they would be able to reinvest into new CAPEX and what type of a return that investment would provide.

I also believe that both the market and management have underestimated the growth that would occur from reinvesting the retained earnings. Obsidian Energy currently isn't paying a dividend and it wouldn't be a good idea to pay a dividend, as it would send cash out of the company that could be used to grow a micro-cap company like this.

The 2022 guidance showed CAPEX of $150 million and with that CAPEX the company would do an extra 5400 BOE/D. An extra 5400 BOE/D would make for an extra $167,649,750 in revenue based on $85 oil, and that would make for around $85 million in FCF. That's an ROIC of 57%. Because of this, I believe that the best thing for management to do is to retain earnings and invest in more CAPEX along with doing stock buybacks at this cheap valuation.

Multiple Arbitrage

Another reason to get long a smaller company such as this is that it can have multiple arbitrage throughout its growth.

As I mentioned when going through the valuation, a small company like this has to get valued at a lower multiple due to the increased key-man risk, lower bargaining power, lack of economics of scale, and a higher WACC.

If the company can grow to a larger size where it can get more bargaining power, better economies of scale, lower risk per employee, and a lower WACC then it can likely get valued at a higher multiple, 8x-12x.

Due to the small size and low multiple of the company it is a possible M&A target for strategic buyers.

Risks

Obsidian Energy is largely unhedged, so if the price of oil were to drop then it would definitely hurt the bottom line. The other major risk is that Obsidian Energy is in just one province and one country; this makes for more concentrated regulatory risk in comparison to larger E&P companies which are in many different jurisdictions to spread the risk out.

Conclusion

To sum up, Obsidian Energy is the E&P company I'm most bullish on as it trades for a dirt-cheap PE multiple, has high production growth, a low breakeven price, and is a likely target for a takeover bid.