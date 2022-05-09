Which Are The Best Lithium Stocks? Our Top Choice Is Livent

Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

The electric vehicle market is booming - as expected - and EV stocks continue to make headlines with Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) leading the charge. Investors have fallen in love with automobile companies that embrace EVs as many people have realized that the future of transportation will be centered around EVs. Achieving the ambitious goal of net-zero emissions through the adoption of EVs, however, is not something EV manufacturers can do on their own. Lithium producers - although not appreciated as much as EV companies - play an integral role in helping the transition into a future dominated by electric vehicles. The demand for lithium is likely to remain strong through 2030, enabling top lithium manufacturers to expand their operating margins. Lithium manufacturers are also benefiting from the increasing use of alternative power sources such as solar energy as well, but the investment thesis for this industry is centered around EVs.

The investment case for lithium stocks stems from the promising macroeconomic outlook for the industry, so we will first focus on these promising developments after which we will introduce three companies that could benefit from these developments.

Industry Outlook

By the end of 2020, there were just over 10 million electric vehicles on the road according to data from the International Energy Agency. 2021 turned out to be the best year ever for EV sales, as the number of units sold doubled from the previous year to 6.75 million, boosting the global stock of EVs on the road.

Exhibit 1: Monthly EV sales

EV Volumes

In the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 scenario, the IEA projects 300 million EVs on the road by 2030 and expects electric vehicles to account for over 60% of new vehicle sales. These expectations suggest the global stock of EVs on the road will grow exponentially in the next few years.

To facilitate this massive demand for EVs, automobile manufacturers are aggressively investing in gigafactories in key target markets such as the United States, some parts of Europe, and China. Lithium-ion battery production should also see a notable increase to bring these plans to life. In 2021, global EV battery manufacturing capacity reached around 1,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh), and China continued to dominate this market.

Exhibit 2: EV battery manufacturing capacity as of February 2021

Visual Capitalist

To meet the demand for EVs, Rystad Energy predicts a lithium battery supply of 8,800 GWh (the demand in 2021 was around 580 GWh) will be needed by 2030. This means the current capacity should expand close to nine times by 2030 assuming manufacturing will happen at 100% capacity, which is a highly unlikely scenario. As illustrated below, the demand for EV batteries is expected to surpass the global supply of batteries this year, and an equilibrium is not expected to be seen through 2030.

Exhibit 3: Global battery supply and demand by region

Rystad Energy

In a market where demand is expected to remain considerably higher than supply, lithium producers are well set to enjoy favorable prices.

What Are The Best Lithium Stocks?

If you want to focus on EV battery manufacturers, Asia presents the best investment opportunities as this region dominates the EV battery market by a country mile.

Exhibit 4: Worldwide market share of EV battery makers in 2021

Statista

In this article, however, I am focusing on the best lithium stocks overall - not just EV battery manufacturers - which is why I will be introducing high-quality lithium producers that are well-positioned to grow in the next decade as the demand for lithium soars to new highs. After all, these lithium producers have close business relationships with EV battery manufacturers, so investing in these stocks will give an indirect exposure to the Asian battery manufacturing giants. There are many companies in the Asia-Pacific that dominate the lithium market today, but as a fan of investing in under-appreciated, small companies with high growth potential, I thought it best to focus on a combination of relatively smaller players that are strategically well-positioned to grow and established players with opportunities to scale.

Livent Corporation ( NYSE: LTHM

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer, and the company is known for its low-cost production of carbonate, especially in Argentina. The investment case for Livent is centered around its ability to produce lithium products at a low cost, and another factor that paints a promising picture is its flexibility to produce both lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. The company projects its lithium carbonate production capacity to grow from 20ktpa to 100ktpa by 2030, and to achieve this goal, Livent is expanding its footprint in Argentina. Livent has been profitable in the last few quarters on the back of a notable increase in revenue, and the company boosted the revenue guidance for 2022 after reporting Q1 earnings to a range of $755-$835 million from prior guidance of $540-$600 million.

Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE: ALB

Albemarle is one of the leading specialty chemical companies in the world, and its business segments include Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium business segment accounted for 42% of revenue in 2021, and the company owns production, resource, and conversion facilities in Nevada, Chile, China, Australia, Taiwan, and Germany, which makes it a truly global company. Albemarle sells lithium both on fixed-price contracts and variable price contracts, but recently, the company announced a planned transition to more variable-priced contracts going forward. This is good news for investors, in my opinion, as lithium prices are likely to remain strong in the coming years as supply will almost certainly fail to keep up with rising demand. The company plans to expand its lithium production capacity in the next 3-5 years to meet the increasing demand from EV component manufacturers, and its capacity is expected to increase from 88kt to 200kt by 2025. Albemarle is an established player in the fast-growing lithium market, and the company has been profitable in each of the last 10 years. This has enabled Albemarle to reward shareholders with dividends as well, and the company has increased the dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. ( NYSE: SQM

SQM, based in Chile, is a low-cost producer of lithium as well as iodine and nitrates used in fertilizers. The Lithium and Derivatives business segment of the company accounted for 40% of revenue in 2021, which confirms the company's strong focus on its lithium business. Lithium sales volumes of the company increased 21% YoY in Q4 2021, and this, along with the rise in lithium prices, helped the company smash Wall Street earnings estimates. The company, as of now, primarily focuses on lithium carbonate but is aggressively expanding into lithium hydroxide as well through its joint venture investments in Australia. SQM is an already profitable business, but what attracts me to the company is its diversified business with exposure to the global iodine and fertilizer markets. The company, in my opinion, will attract many ESG-focused investors in the future because of this diversified business model, and this could lead to a meaningful expansion in valuation multiples.

Bottom Line

Lithium prices are rising as the industry is struggling to keep up with the demand, and this creates a strong platform for lithium producers to thrive in the next decade. The three companies introduced in this article are well-positioned to make the most of these positive developments, but we prefer Livent Corporation over its peers because of the long runway for growth available for the company as a small yet profitable lithium producer.