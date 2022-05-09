Moderna's Collapse Means Massive Opportunity
Summary
- Since the news over COVID-19 has waned down so too has Moderna's share price collapsed.
- The company has several long-term franchises in COVID-19 along with RSV and the Flu which are entering Phase 3 trials.
- The company has a $35 billion enterprise value outside of a massive cash position. It's trading at a P/E of less than 3.
- Moderna has the ability to raise shareholder returns while building up its impressive portfolio of R&D assets.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a more than $50 billion pharmaceutical company that's dropped more than 70% from its 52-week highs. The company is still well above its pre-COVID-19 prices; however, it's suffered from a substantial decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. However, the company still has a strong platform and a unique ability to use that to drive shareholder rewards.
Moderna 1Q 2022 Results
Moderna generated strong results in the first quarter, backed by the company's signed advanced purchase agreements.
Moderna earned $6.1 billion in revenue in the quarter with $3.7 billion in net income, giving the company a P/E of roughly 4. The company has an astounding $19.3 billion in cash and cash investments, taking the company's enterprise value without the market capitalization down to roughly $35 billion. That's a P/E of less than 3 based on the company's net income.
The company managed to reduce outstanding shares in 1Q 2022. At the same time, it still has $21 billion in signed advanced purchase agreements to help support future earnings.
COVID-19 Going Forward
A major part of Moderna's future earnings is the company's performance with COVID-19.
COVID-19 is a rapidly varying disease and one that goes through waves. As can be seen on the right side, Omicron's sub-variants have consistently fluctuated and new variants have consistently emerged. Previous waves have emerged due to these new variants, each killing hundreds of thousands to millions of people.
There's no guarantee that another wave won't emerge as the virus continues to rapidly mutate and spread. Fortunately, biology dictates that viruses don't benefit from killing people. Over time there's no reason that COVID-19 would evolve to become more dangerous. However, even as the flu there's risk to a variety of patients.
Moderna has started recommending that high-risk patients such as those over 50 or those with other risk factors, the same as the flu get the vaccine. It's essential for saving lives, and with the cost per vaccine dose at $20 or less, it's essential preventable medicine. At scale it would still provide billions in revenue to Moderna.
Moderna Pipeline
Outside of COVID-19, Moderna has an impressive pipeline of assets based on its fundamental technology.
Moderna has assets with the potential to treat a variety of diseases based on the same technology that brought the COVID-19 vaccine. The company is leading trials in the COVID-19 vaccine; however, it's also moving towards Phase 3 trials for RSV and the Flu Vaccine which are two significant areas where the company's treatment can help.
The company has a number of preclinical/Phase 1/Phase 2 trials for other drugs where its technology could be highly relevant. For some latent drugs the company's success has fueled R&D funding from governments enabling the company to flesh out its platform with minimal cost. The company's long-term success will depend on fleshing out this pipeline.
Moderna Financial Rewards
Moderna has built up an impressive portfolio of cash and cash equivalents ($19.3 billion) and has signed contracts supporting 2022-2023 earnings.
Moderna is ramping up its spending and its focus on capital allocation. The company's estimated 2022 capital expenditures and R&D expenditures are expected to be roughly $3.5 billion. The company's basic shares have slowly trended down by ~4% annualized.
The company has around $35 billion in EV not counting cash, giving it a P/E of <3 and showing how fast the company's investors expect its earnings to decline. The company's long-term and volatile success will depend on fleshing out its pipeline. However, regardless the company has strong earnings now and a number of paths to flesh out shareholder rewards.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is that Moderna is working through complicated R&D. The company proved its technology with COVID-19; however, it still needs to prove and get approval for other treatments. The company can build up a franchise with RSV/Flu/COVID-19. However, long-term without a proven R&D pipeline, the company doesn't have the ability to continue surviving.
Conclusion
Moderna became one of the most talked about companies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company got a market capitalization of almost $200 billion, making it one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies supported by an incredibly successful COVID-19 vaccine. However, as COVID-19 cases have reduced so too has the company's share price.
The company has a massive cash pile and its vaccine platform is proven. However, it still needs to successfully expand from its COVID-19 treatment to other drugs. We expect COVID-19 to provide continued revenue; however, RSV and Flu are also reliable potential platforms. We expect the company to continue generating shareholder returns. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
