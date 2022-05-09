ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

After having previously analysed Covestro (CVVTF) (OTCPK:COVTY), today we're looking at its Q1 results. Currently, in the chemicals space, we have upgraded our estimates for Dow and for BASF providing two strong buy ratings supported by:

A new recognition revenue model supported by a price mechanism with a margin of safety ; And, what we have called: "the economy of scale disruption", which counterbalances the usual "the more you buy, the less you pay" proportionality. Chemical companies are now charging more for higher volumes.

At a corporate level, we have always liked Covestro. The main reasons are:

A new divisional structure that will lead to more earnings visibility Strong pricing power An asset replacement analysis where the value of Covestro's assets are greater than the current market capitalisation A compelling valuation versus its peers

Q1 Results

It was a mixed quarter for Covestro. The company disappointed many analysts, not only due to the lacklustre results but also for the lower future guidance. Going into the P&L, Covestro was able to significantly increase sales from €3.3 billion to €4.68 billion thanks to price and volume, coming in at +22.9% and +3.9% respectively. We also note a positive contribution from FX. Unfortunately at the EBITDA level, the company was not able to use the positive price contribution to offset the raw material price increase. Covestro was better placed on energy costs last time we analysed the company, we should note that the company's geographical breakdown on energy costs is skewed, with Europe accounting for almost 70% of the total cost in 2021.

Covestro EBITDA evolution

Covestro Energy price increase

Despite that, net profit stood at €416 million, after €393 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Lower Guidance And Valuation

Because of rising costs and the new COVID-19 lockdowns in China, Covestro is now expecting an EBITDA between €2.0 and €2.5 billion. So far, the group had targeted €2.5 to €3 billion. The company also lowered its outlook for return on capital employed.

Covestro Guidance

By lowering its earnings forecast, Covestro was primarily responding to the Chinese government's lockdown restrictions in Shanghai, where the materials manufacturer has a large site. In the meantime, logistics problems have worsened so much that "sales in the second quarter fell quite sharply".

On a 12-month forward consensus at P/E and EV/EBITDA basis, the German player is currently trading at a 40% discount compared to its closest peers. The historical discount used to be 25%. Despite the lower guidance, Covestro will continue to push ahead with its €500 million share buyback program. The stock price level is currently attractive. We should note that the first buy-back tranche of €75 million was already completed before April 6 and the next tranches could follow shortly (this represents almost 5% of its market cap).

Going back to the valuation, we previously based our target price on a forward EBITDA set at €2.5 billion (already lower than the previous company guidance), but after the outlook review, we are fully in line with management expectations. Covestro is currently trading at a multiple lower than 5x EV/EBITDA and our internal team believes that this valuation does not reflect the solid company fundamentals and asset replacement cost proposition. With a tasty dividend yield, our base case scenario sees a 35% upside. We confirm our buy rating.

