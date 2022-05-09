Svitlana Hulko/iStock via Getty Images

In the modern era, perhaps no resource is more important than information. And information can only be used effectively when it can be transferred from one source to another. As such, it should come as no surprise to investors that there is a large market that involves companies dedicated to helping to facilitate said communication. Some of these are massive firms, while others are on the small end of the scale. One such smaller business, with a market capitalization of just $2.53 billion as of this writing, is Belden (NYSE:BDC). At first glance, the business seems to be trading on the cheap. But the fact of the matter is that fundamental performance has been a bit mixed in recent years. Because of this, the company certainly deserves to trade at some discount to what you might expect. But this doesn't mean that some upside potential isn't on the table. Though clearly not an excellent prospect operationally, Belden, with its recent uptick in sales and cash flows, does seem to offer investors with an interesting opportunity.

An expert in connectivity

Over its lifetime, Belden has built for itself a reputation as an expert in networking solutions and connectivity. Operationally speaking, the company has two segments that it runs. The first of these is the Enterprise Solutions segment. Management describes this as a leading provider in network infrastructure and broadband solutions. It also works in cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio and video clients, as well as providing services for specific security applications. More specifically, the segment focuses on offering end-to-end copper and fiber network systems that are largely used in local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and building automation. In addition to this, the company also provides other products like intelligent power, cooling, and airflow management for data centers. In a market that is growing rapidly, there is definitely potential here. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for 44.6% of the firm's overall revenue but for only 38.6% of its profits.

The next segment is called Industrial Solutions. According to management, this segment provides networking and machine connectivity products. Examples include physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components, on-machine connectivity systems, and more. The end uses of its offerings include Network infrastructure, sensor and actuator connectivity, control, data transmission, and more. Specific products sold include Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, etc… During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment was responsible for 55.4% of the company's overall revenue and for an impressive 61.4% of its profits.

We should also pay attention to some degree to the geographic distribution of the company's operations. Last year, 53% of all revenue came from the U.S. market. That leaves 47% of sales attributed to international clients. The largest individual country of exposure, outside of the domestic market, was Canada. Sales to customers there made up 8% of the company's overall revenue. A close second was the market in China, with customers there contributing 6% to the company's revenue. This was followed by Germany at 5%. No other countries were considered large enough to include, meaning that the sum of all other nations comprised the remaining 28% of the company's revenue.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, financial performance achieved by the company has been rather mixed. As an example, we need only look at revenue. Between 2017 and 2019, sales jumped around within a fairly narrow range of between $2.09 billion and $2.17 billion. Then, in 2020, sales dropped to $1.86 billion. This makes sense when you consider the COVID-19 pandemic. But then, in 2021, sales rebounded, surging to $2.41 billion. This significant move higher, a move that takes sales even outside of the pre-pandemic range, does warrant some attention.

According to management, the sales increase between 2020 and 2021 was driven in large part by higher sales volumes from industrial automation, smart buildings, broadband, and 5G products. Of the $545.4 million in additional revenue the company achieved that year relative to the year prior, these factors made up $373.1 million. Currency translation added $26.7 million to the company's top line, while the net impact associated with acquisitions and divestitures added $28.4 million. This leaves the remaining $117.2 million attributed to a change in copper prices. For investors familiar with the business, this should not be a shocking revelation. After all, the company has even said that the principal raw material used in many of its products is copper. In 2020, copper prices range from a low of $2.12 per pound to a high of $3.63 per pound. Last year, this range moved to between $3.54 and $4.78. As any company does, Belden did its best to pass much of this cost increase onto its customers.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been even more volatile. So much so when it comes to net income that I don't believe it represents a good measure of the company's value. I say this because, over the past five years, net profits have ranged from a low point of negative $377 million to a high point of $160.9 million. The largest loss was not during the pandemic, but in 2019. A more appropriate measure of the company's value, I believe, is operating cash flow. With the exception of the 2020 fiscal year when cash flow was just $173.4 million, the range for cash flow over the past five years has been from a low point of $255.3 million to a high point of $289.2 million. Last year, it came in at $272.1 million. Another metric to pay attention to is EBITDA. Between 2017 and 2020, this metric actually worsened year after year, declining from $410 million to $244.3 million. But then, in 2021, it spiked back up to $373.4 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fundamental performance for the company has largely remained strong coming into the 2022 fiscal year. During the first quarter of the year, sales came in at $610.4 million. That represents an increase of 20% compared to the $508.7 million generated one year earlier. That income jumped from $28.7 million to $35.8 million. Operating cash flow did worsen, declining from a negative $41.5 million to a negative $58 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have ticked up modestly from $65.2 million to $68.5 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company grew from $76.6 million to $99.5 million over the same timeframe. For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management expects revenue to come in at between $2.39 billion and $2.44 billion. This implies organic growth of between 7% and 9%. Earnings per share should be between $4.31 and $4.61. But again, I do not view net income is a good determinant of the company's value. No estimates were given when it comes to other profitability metrics. But if we annualize results experienced in the first quarter already, we should anticipate operating cash flow of $285.9 million and EBITDA of $485 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, we can effectively value the business. Using our 2021 results, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 9.3. This drops to 8.8 if we rely on the 2022 estimate I provided. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 8.5. This drops to 6.6 if my 2022 estimate turns out to be accurate. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.4 to a high of 57.2. Only one of the five companies was cheaper than Belden. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3.5 to 17.3. In this case, two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Belden Inc. 9.3 8.5 Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) 6.4 3.5 Knowles Corp. (KN) 12.7 9.7 Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) 57.2 7.5 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 17.1 12.4 Amphenol Corp. (APH) 28.1 17.3

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, Belden seems to be an undervalued prospect. Though, I don't think the company is as undervalued as some might think when looking at just the trading multiples. The historical volatility of the company's top and bottom lines, particularly net income, probably do warrant some discount. Overall though, I would say that shares do have some upside potential. But I don't think that upside potential is significant at this moment.