1Q22 results

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) 4Q21 results were weak, impacted by higher record commodity prices. For the 1Q22 quarter, the company reported a profit of $31mn compared to a loss of $27.6mn in 1Q21. 1Q21 results were impacted by the Uri storm which resulted in Via taking a large hit to its financials. Adjusted EBITDA was down 67.0% YoY as higher commodity prices took a toll on power and gas unit margins for the company. Gross retail margin was down 42.4% YoY because of higher commodity price. Some positive aspects in the quarter were that RCE counts have inched up, monthly attrition was down to 3.7% from 4.2% in 1Q21 and the company is seeing growth in its organic sales channel.

Keith Maxwell, Via Renewables’ CEO said - "Via experienced an increase in organic sales for the first quarter of 2022. Covid-19 impacts are subsiding and we were able to substantially increase our customer acquisition efforts in the first quarter year over year.”

Attractive dividend yield

Via Renewables offers Class A stockholders a dividend of $0.73 per share which translates to a very attractive yield of 9.5%. The dividend per share has been constant since 2015. With a low net debt to equity ratio and strong generation of free cash flow, we expect the company to maintain current dividend levels in the medium term. Since 2018, the company has averaged an FCF yield of 49%, which goes to demonstrate the amount of cash the company is able to generate. Even in 2021, when the company reported a net loss, free cash flow remained positive and demonstrated a FCF yield of 5.8%.

Growth opportunities

As we had highlighted in our last note on Via Renewables dated 29th March 2022, the company has the potential to generate organic growth in both its segments - natural gas and electricity. Below are more details from this that we had shared in our last note:

"In natural gas, there are 36mm RCE's [residential customer equivalents] within which only 19% of eligible customers have made a competitive supplier choice and Via Renewables’ share is less than 1%. In electricity too, a similar situation holds. Of the 149mm RCE's, 37% have made a competitive supplier choice and Via Renewables' share is again less than a percent. This indicates enough potential room for Via Renewables to grow its customer base. In addition to organic growth initiatives, Via Renewables has also relied on customer portfolio acquisitions to grow. Via Renewables has concluded a number of acquisitions in the last five years across the electricity and natural gas segments. The company actively evaluates M&A opportunities and seeks to acquire both customer portfolios as well as retail energy companies. COVID-19 had impacted a number of organic sales channels over the last few months, especially door to door marketing. As the situation improves, we expect marketing activity to pick up, which can help the company boost customer numbers."

Conclusion

Via Renewables delivers electricity and natural gas to its customer base which includes residential and commercial customers across 19 different states in the US. With the company's strategy of acquisitions over the last few years, we believe Via Renewables should continue growing well in the medium term. The company's management has highlighted that significant room for organic growth exists in both their natural gas and electricity segments. A return to growth in financials, and any future acquisitions are catalysts for the stock. This, coupled with a compelling dividend yield of 9.5% and 2022 FCF yield of 34.6%, we believe, offers investors with an attractive dividend play and reflects our optimism in upside for the stock.

We estimate the company returning to revenue growth in 2022 once marketing activities that were affected by COVID-19 resume, and impact from the Texas winter storm settles. Our EV numbers take into account the Class B shares outstanding. Risks to our thesis include high attrition in customers, lower margins, a cut in the dividend and financials stagnating where they are.

We have a target price of $15.00, which represents a 97% upside from current levels.