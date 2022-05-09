jamcgraw/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Topicus.com Inc. (OTCPK:TOITF) reported Q1 earnings this week. Topicus is one of Constellation Software's operating groups, although it operates as a standalone entity and is publicly traded. Both companies are like clones, although Topicus is much earlier into the story and the stock suffers much more volatility.

Before reading this article, you might want to read the article we uploaded on the Q4 and FY21 earnings just to understand where the company comes from coming into this quarter.

Without further ado, let’s start by looking at the market’s reaction.

The market’s reaction

As expected, Topicus’ stock did not have the best reaction to earnings. It was down more than 3% at some point, but it ended up significantly better after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 bps and said that 75 bps rates were not on the table at the moment:

Google Finance

It goes without saying that we expected this poor performance of the stock. As you’ll see throughout this article, the numbers for the quarter were not spectacular, although things are shaping up for strong future quarters. Remember that the market is always short-term oriented and will react negatively to current results if they are bad, irrespective of what the future might bring.

Without further ado, let’s get on with the numbers!

The numbers

The headline numbers were fine, but maybe some investors were expecting better for a company that trades at a premium compared to Constellation Software.

The top line grew 13% Y/Y, and net income came in positive at €20.4 million:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The bottom line is not comparable to the prior period because, during Q1 2021, the company took a massive loss from the conversion of the redeemable preferred shares. However, we can compare the net income margin with other quarters.

Net income margin for Q1 2022 came in at 10%, which is a year-over-year decrease, although it doesn’t seem alarming when plotted against all quarters. Note how we excluded net income margin for Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 due to the impact of the redeemable shares:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

There was definitely some margin contraction. However, this could simply be a result of volatility in margins. Volatility is almost inevitable when the company’s activity is acquiring companies that will most likely have different margins. Topicus’ pool of acquired VMS companies is not enormous yet, so an acquisition of a company with a lower than average net income margin can impact the company’s overall margins. Remember that what’s important is the company's return on its acquisitions, not how profitable these are.

Digging deeper into the top line

When it comes to the top line, we can dig a bit deeper. There are several things we want to look at here. First, there has been a substantial deceleration in revenue YoY growth:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This abrupt decrease would certainly be a warning sign if it were any other type of company. However, when it comes to Topicus or Constellation, this is something that we should be comfortable with because the timing of acquisitions matters quite a bit.

However, if we take a broader perspective and we see how Q1 revenue has increased throughout the years, we get a better image of the trend:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

When it comes to serial acquirers such as Constellation or Topicus, the long-term trend is much more important than any single quarter because a huge chunk of growth comes from acquisitions that are complex (if not impossible) to time. Simply put, we don’t care that much about quarterly YoY growth rates as long as the long-term trend is good and the company can maintain adequate growth for many years. We obviously think that Topicus has this potential.

In the current market environment, most people feel tempted to judge a company based on one quarter, but the growth path rarely goes in a straight line. The journey is always lumpy and what’s important is identifying when it might be a permanent bump or a temporary one (i.e., thesis breaker vs. opportunity).

Organic growth stood at 3%, which is lower than we would’ve expected, considering that it’s one of Topicus’s strengths, although we need some context here too. Here’s the long term trend of organic growth:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

The high organic growth rates we had seen lately came from easy comps, which is why now you see organic growth return to more “normal” levels. For instance, this quarter’s growth was posted on top of a 7% organic growth last year. On the contrary, last quarter’s 10% organic growth was posted on top of a 3% organic growth in the comparable period. Of course, comps matter if you are short-term oriented, but the big picture is what will give you all the context.

Also, take into account that organic growth is not immediate. Topicus is good at it, but it’ll take some time until the company can turn businesses around and put them back on the right track. Sharing and applying organic growth best practices across all of Topicus.com's operating groups will also take time.

If we dig deeper into organic growth, we see that maintenance and other recurring organic growth remained at its historic average.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This is great to see. Recurring revenue is key for a serial acquirer because it can later deploy it in other acquisitions and reduces the volatility of capital deployed. Making maintenance and recurring the core revenue stream is a process that Constellation Software has been focused on for a long time:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

It will be nice to see how this plays out for Topicus. During 2021, maintenance and recurring revenue made up 69% of total revenue. This number was 71.5% during the most recent quarter, although we should not compare a full year with any single quarter. We’ll just have to wait until Topicus has more years under the belt to understand where maintenance and recurring as a percentage of revenue is going. But I think it's pretty safe to assume it will be above 70%.

This said, if we look at growth rates across revenue streams (organic and inorganic), we can see that maintenance and recurring grew faster (+17% Y/Y) than total revenue (+13% Y/Y), which indicates that the company might be going in the right direction.

Looking at cash flows, the key metric

Cash flows for serial acquirers are critical because it’s the fuel that powers the flywheel. These companies should aim to maximize cash flows that can be later deployed into more acquisitions.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This quarter, cash flow from operations grew 10% Y/Y while FCFA2S dropped 33% Y/Y:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Before giving some context on the FCFA2S (Free Cash Flow Available To Shareholders) decrease, we want to dig into Operating Cash Flow.

Growth in CFO was nothing spectacular and came down quite significantly with respect to last quarter. However, we also have to zoom out here to observe the long-term trend. Operating Cash Flow has grown 46% in the past two years, a 21% CAGR:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

You have to take into account that cash flows are seasonal. Topicus normally makes the majority of its yearly cash flow during the first quarter, so we should see this metric decrease sequentially (don’t fall into the mistake of making sequential comparisons).

Now, the 33% drop in FCFA2S might look worrying, but we need context here too (I hope you are not getting tired of the word “context”). As part of the redeemable preferred shares outstanding last year, Topicus had to pay a €66.6 million dividend to their holders, which reduced FCFA2S this quarter and made it “non-comparable” to the prior period:

Topicus' MD&A

If we ignore this dividend (it won't be paid anymore from now on) and adjust it for non-controlling interests (so add back €66.6*(1-0.39)), we see that FCFA2S actually improved 11% Y/Y, slightly better than CFO growth but much better than what the headline number portrays.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

We have to make this adjustment because the NCI (non-controlling interest) was around 39% in both years, so if we add the dividend back, we have to calculate NCI based on the new value, remaining constant at 39%. So you get to the same result if you do the following: (101.1+66.6)*(1-0.39)=102.2).

Of course, this is only an exercise to normalize the results. FCFA2S decreased by 33%, period. We decided to normalize them because this dividend is non-recurrent, as it doesn’t need to be paid anymore. Without this obligation, Topicus will generate more cash that it can later deploy into acquisition, which is great.

Of course, the conversion has come at the expense of diluting shareholders. After converting these securities, there are 79.9 million subordinate voting shares outstanding. However, there could be further dilution because around 49.9 of the outstanding units can also be converted to these shares, bringing the fully diluted count to 129.8 million shares.

Cash flows are growing more or less in line with revenue, but we should see cash flow efficiency increase going forward once the company starts to put its businesses on the right track, for example, by closing unprofitable business lines.

Acquisitions - Soft Q1, but what looks to be a great Q2

Topicus deployed €18.8 million in acquisitions during Q1. This might seem low coming from a quarter (Q4) when the company deployed €83.9 million. However, we should never make quarterly comparisons of capital deployed in acquisitions. The main reason is volatility:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

(I took out from Q1 2021 the purchase of Topicus from Ijsell)

This volatility comes from the fact that timing acquisitions is simply not possible. Even if the company starts the acquisition process in any quarter, it might close in another quarter, or even year. What’s important here is the long-term yearly trend. The more we zoom out, the easier it will be to spot the health of Topicus’ M&A activity. Even if you look at annual numbers, the trend might not be clear. However, if you look at the long-term annual numbers, you can start to see a trend. This has definitely been true for Constellation:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This graph goes up until 2020, but it clearly illustrates the volatility in acquisitions, especially during the earlier years. However, when zooming out, you can spot a clear trend.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have many years worth of data for Topicus, so we have to wait and see where the trend is going. The volatility in quarterly results is more evident when we look at Q2 preliminary data:

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €36.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.1 million resulting in total consideration of €43.4 million.

Source: Topicus Press Release

In just one month in Q2 (April), Topicus has deployed 2.3x more capital in acquisitions than in Q1. Of course, we don’t know what the next two months will bring, but it’s definitely shaping into a strong Q2. Another acquisition that has yet to hit Topicus’ financials is Sygnity, a public company for which the company submitted a public tender offer not long ago. We should see it appear in the financials somewhere in Q3 or maybe even in Q2:

On March 22, 2022, Topicus announced its intention to submit a public tender offer for the entire issued share capital of Sygnity S.A., a software company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SGN) at a price of PLN (Polish zloty) 12.00 per ordinary share. The public tender offer was submitted on April 11, 2022. The anticipated acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including operational control of the business by Topicus, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Source: Topicus Press Release

The company also has a good amount of dry powder. As of quarter end, Topicus had €217 million in cash, which we should adjust for the acquisitions already made in Q2 (assuming they are all paid with cash on hand). After adjusting, we are left with a cash position of around €174 million.

Conclusion

All in all, it was an okay quarter for Topicus. It was nothing spectacular, but there was nothing worrying. Many people argue that the company is richly valued (which we might agree with), but we can’t judge valuation based on one quarter, especially not for this company.

If we zoom out, the company is doing well, and we must be patient until we get a clearer image of the long-term trend. In our opinion, Constellation and Topicus are two companies that facilitate long-term holding because you basically have to wait several years to see the magic of their compounding.

In the meantime, keep growing!