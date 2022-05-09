Maxim Gundarov /iStock via Getty Images

When most people hear that a business operates as a holding company, what likely comes to mind are the large, diversified conglomerates like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). However, there are smaller holding companies as well. One such example is Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF), with a market capitalization of just $1.25 billion as of this writing. Over the years, the company has engaged in a number of acquisitions and some divestitures, all aimed at further optimizing its value proposition. So far, this strategy seems to be working.

During the past few years, revenue has grown and cash flows have risen more years than not. Add on top of this the fact that shares of the company are cheap, both relative to similar enterprises and on an absolute basis, and it certainly warrants some attention. This is not to mean that the discount that shares are trading at is completely unjustified. After all, the business does have a hefty amount of leverage on its books. But if that can remain under control, there might be some nice upside for investors moving forward.

A company undergoing constant change

The Griffon that investors know today is not the same company that it was a few years earlier. This is because management has subjected the enterprise to a number of fundamental changes, with many of these centered around the acquisition or divestiture of various assets. In 2020, for instance, Enterprise made one acquisition and one divestiture. This followed at least one purchase in 2019, three in 2018 (and one divestiture), And multiple others in 2017.

More recently, the company has struck a deal to shuffle around its assets further. It is currently slated to sell its Defense Electronics segment, which consists of its ownership in Telephonics, in a transaction that should bring in net proceeds of at least $250 million. It also acquired, in January of this year, Hunter Fan Company in a transaction valued at $845 million. This latest acquisition is of a leading US brand of residential ceiling fans that will add an estimated $400 million in revenue to the company's top line each year.

This purchase will make a nice addition to the two core segments the company currently has, excluding the aforementioned Defense Electronics division that will soon be sold. The first segment is called Consumer and Professional Products. According to management, this unit is responsible for manufacturing and selling branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and for enhancing outdoor lifestyles. Brand names under this segment include AMES, True Temper, and ClosetMaid. Of the operations the company intends to keep, and excluding the aforementioned acquisition, this unit is responsible for about 54.1% of the company's revenue and for 39% of its profits.

The other segment we have is called Home and Building Products. This entity serves as a manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors, with all of its operations centered on North America. The residential and commercial sectional garage doors the company sells are alternately sold through professional dealers, as well as through home center retail chains. Brand names the company has includes Clopay, Ideal, Holmes, and CornellCookson. According to management, this entity is also responsible for selling grille products under the CornellCookson brand name. This unit generated 45.9% of the company's revenue last year and an impressive 61% of its profits.

Fundamentally speaking, the picture for the business has been generally positive in recent years. We have had some volatility, but the overall trend has been in favor of growth, with sales climbing from $1.53 billion in 2017 to $2.07 billion in 2020. In 2021, sales totaled $2.28 billion. It's difficult to know what 2022 will look like because of all the transactions that have been made and will be made. But so far, the company is off to a solid start. In the first half of the year, sales came in at $1.37 billion. That represents an increase of 22.8% over the $1.12 billion generated one year earlier. Not surprisingly, the largest share of this increase came in the second quarter of the year because of the timing of its Hunter acquisition. In that quarter, sales totaled $779.6 million. That is 35.7% higher than the $574.7 million generated one year earlier.

On the bottom line, things have been a bit more mixed but still positive. Net income has been volatile, moving in a range of between $12.6 million and $134 million. Last year, it came in positive to the tune of $111.8 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we see a remarkably clear trend. This metric has risen in each of the past five years, climbing from $80.7 million in 2017 to $167.4 million last year. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. It, too, has seen a consistent increase, climbing from $126.5 million in 2017 to $245.2 million last year. Just as was the case with revenue, profitability has shown improvements so far in 2022. Net income rose from $46.6 million in the first half of last year to $85 million the same time this year. Operating cash flow did worsen, dropping from negative $44.4 million to negative $172.6 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $85.4 million to $123.2 million. During this timeframe, EBITDA also improved, rising from $133.8 million to $199.1 million.

Valuing a company that has undergone so many changes can be rather difficult. For the purpose of this analysis, I decided to take the fundamental performance of the company in 2021 and adjust it for its acquisition and adjust it for its pending divestiture. According to a press release covering the fundamental performance of Hunter, the company generated EBITDA of $86 million in 2021. Meanwhile, operating cash flow was about $87 million. Though management calculated higher numbers for Griffon in that press release I decided to use my own, more conservative, figures. This included the adjusted operating cash flow figure instead of the official one. I also, as part of my analysis, assumed net proceeds from its pending divestiture of $250 million. With all of this factored in, I calculated pro forma EBITDA of $311.2 million and operating cash flow of $234.4 million.

Given these figures, I calculated that the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.3. And the EV to EBITDA multiple is 9.1. This disparity is caused by the rather significant net leverage the company has. The net leverage ratio, adjusted for the pending sale, is about 4.81. Now, to put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, four of these companies had positive results, with a range of between 9.3 and 60.7. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 9.5 to 18.4. In both cases, Griffon was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Griffon Corporation 5.3 9.1 Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) 60.7 10.7 Janus International Group (JBI) N/A 18.4 PGT Innovations (PGTI) 16. 13.0 Tecnoglass (TGLS) 9.3 9.5 Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 10.7 16.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Griffon definitely looks like a value candidate. But the company is most certainly not without its risks. Leverage is higher than it probably should be. Overall fundamental performance outside of that, though, is quite impressive. Given how cheap shares are, I can imagine some upside potential being on the table. Though I don't think it is a significant amount when you factor in the risk the leverage does pose.