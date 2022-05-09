Hajer Bechoual/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been more than a year since I last discussed Ternium (NYSE:TX), the steel producer focusing on South America and Mexico. I was always very impressed with the company’s ability to generate a positive free cash flow, even in 2020, and was looking forward to seeing how much cash is gushing in now the steel price is high. I sold out too early, but I like to keep my fingers on the pulse.

The cash flows remained exceptionally strong in the first quarter

In the first quarter of 2022, Ternium shipped just over 2.95 million tonnes of steel (+4% compared to Q4 2021 and -5% compared to Q1 2021) but at a lower EBITDA per tonne of just $409.5 (which is higher than the $341/t in Q1 2021 but lower than the $532/t in the fourth quarter of last year). The EBITDA margin is not really a reason to be concerned as Ternium’s official guidance calls for a higher EBITDA result in Q2, on the back of higher EBITDA margins as the company has been able to hike steel prices and expects a higher production and shipment rate.

Ternium Investor Relations

The total revenue was approximately $4.3B, resulting in a gross profit of just over $1.32B. After deducting the SG&A expenses, the company reported an operating income of $1.06B and a pre-tax income of $1.06B as well as the company reported a net finance income while the "other" finance expenses were partially compensated by the income from investees.

Ternium Investor Relations

The bottom line shows a net income of $877.5M of which almost $102M was attributable to non-controlling interests. This means the net income attributable to the shareholders of Ternium was $775.6M which works out to be $0.40 per share (rounded from $0.3951). One ADS of Ternium contains 10 underlying shares, so the EPS per ADS was approximately $3.95. Which basically means Ternium is trading at just 2.5 times its annualized earnings based on the Q1 results. Rather low, but not abnormal for a stock in a cyclical sector likely at the peak of the cycle.

The operating cash flow also was pretty strong: In the first quarter of the year, the company generated $692M in operating cash flow. However, this includes a $331M contribution from changes in the working capital position while it also includes $688M in additional tax payments related to tax charges pre-dating Q1. On a normalized basis, the tax bill would have been less than $180M (and this is already included in the $877.5M starting point of the cash flow statement). So adjusted for these two changes as well as taking the $12M lease payment into account, the adjusted operating cash flow in the first quarter of the year was $1.04B.

Ternium Investor Relations

The total capex was just $125M, resulting in a free cash flow of $925M. Even if we deduct the $120M in income attributable to the non-controlling interests, the free cash flow result was approximately $805M or $4.10 per ADS.

Subsequent to the Q1 earnings result, Ternium has declared a dividend of $2.60 per ADS for the year. An interim dividend of $0.80 per ADS had already been paid in 2021 and the final dividend of $1.80 will be paid on May 11th (the stock is already trading ex-dividend).

Ternium has been fortifying its balance sheet

Ternium’s balance sheet remains exceptionally strong. The net debt didn’t decrease after the stellar performance in Q1, mainly because Ternium paid almost $700M in tax liabilities. The balance sheet below clearly shows the current income tax liabilities dropped from $874M as of the end of 2021 to just $235M as of the end of the first quarter.

The tax payment has no impact on the health of the balance sheet. As of the end of Q1, Ternium had $1.79B in cash and about $1.13B in "other investments." Meanwhile, the company had $708M in short-term debt and $654M in long-term debt resulting in a net cash position of approximately $1.6B. That’s roughly $8 per ADS, so about 20% of the current share price is backed by cash. This will slightly decrease upon the completion of the final dividend payment of $1.80 per ADS but the incoming cash flow in the current quarter should be more than sufficient to offset the dividend-related cash outflow. In fact, depending on the fluctuation of the working capital, Ternium may even end Q2 with close to $10/ADS in net cash on its balance sheet.

Investment thesis

I have no position in Ternium anymore but the stock remains rather inexpensive. Of course, the difficulty is now to figure out how long the current strong steel market will last. Looking at the futures market for US hot-rolled coiled steel which usually is a good benchmark, the steel price will drop by about 25% towards the end of this year. But even at those levels, Ternium should be alright if it can indeed improve its margins in Q2, as it promised it would.

It's dangerous to invest in cyclical companies after a massive run in the price of the metal they are producing, so I’ll remain on the sidelines. The stock is cheap and attractive but given how volatile the current markets are, I am a little bit cautious these days.