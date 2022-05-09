JonGorr/iStock via Getty Images

Since its IPO last September, Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) has attracted a lot of positive and negative sentiment. Their Q4 update was solid, and the company boasts a very strong $1.8m AUV and ~30% store-level contribution margins, made even more impressive due to their small location footprint of a couple hundred square feet. They opened 42 new locations in FY19, 71 in FY20, 98 in FY21 (bringing the company over 500 locations), and have upped their guidance to 125 for FY22 (from 112). Given these growth plans, including their ~4,000 future goal, it’s easy to see why people are high on BROS:

Dutch Bros Prospectus

One important note is, Dutch Bros doesn’t just sell coffee, it might be more accurate to say they sell sugar.

Dutch Bros Prospectus

Look at the menu, I challenge you to find drip coffee:

Dutch Bros Prospectus

Growth Assumptions

If Dutch Bros can maintain their pace of adding ~25% new locations through 2030, they should be able to approach their 4,000-store base by 2030. Going back to 2001, Starbucks (SBUX) was able to open 647 new stores in a year to grow to 2,971 company-owned locations, so this growth velocity is possible. I would still expect there to be some slowdown over the years, since most companies aren’t Starbucks. There is also the question regarding east-coast markets being less receptive than their current core locations:

BROS Prospectus

The company also mentioned in their prospectus they had a pipeline of 250 locations, “well in excess of our planned new company-operated stores to be opened in 2022 and 2023.” Their guidance at the end of the year was increased from 112 to 125, so continued 25% growth requires some optimism if they were recently planning less than 250 openings over two years.

I will use 2,500 locations in 2030 as my base case (~20% CAGR), 1,500 as a bear case, and 4,000 for upside. I’ve also assumed future stores are company owned and not franchised, while current split is ~50% franchised, but 30 of 35 Q4 openings and 82 of 98 FY21 were company owned. I will also assume FY30 AUVs of $2.0m, $2.2, and $2.4m. Normalized SG&A for FY21, ignoring IPO equity compensation adjustments, should be around $150m, which we will assume grows to $250m by FY30 or $300m in the larger store base upside case. I will also use low, mid, and high point of their 28-32% mature contribution margin estimates. Lastly, I will assume the ~167m outstanding shares grow by 1% per year due to grants (the company discloses the number of shares authorized for executive compensation will grow at this rate) – getting to 180m shares outstanding by 2030. Potential outcomes look as follows (using a 7% discount rate):

Bear Base Upside (1) Stores 1,500 2,500 4,000 (2) AUV $2.0 $2.2m $2.4m (3) Contribution Margin 28% 30% 32% (4) Store EBITDA 1*2*3 $0.84B $1.65B $3.07B (5) SG&A $0.25B $0.25B $0.30B (6) Depreciation (500k/store) $0.60B $1.00B $1.60B (7) EBITDA (4-5) $0.59B $1.40B $2.77B (8) 20% Taxes (20%*(4-5-6)) N/A $0.08B $0.23B (9) Net Income (7-6-8) $0 $0.38B $0.94B (10) EPS (9/180m) $0 $2.11 $5.22 (11) 8-year NPV Factor (7%) 58% 58% 58% (12) EPS NPV (10*11) $0 $1.22 $3.03 (13) Implied Mult ($45/share) N/A 37x 15x (14) EBITDA NPV (6*11) $0.34B $0.81B $1.61B (15) EBITDA Mult ($45/share) 24x 10x 5x

(Source: Author Calculations)

Where does this leave investors? 15x or infinite NPV of FY30 EPS is a wide range of outcomes, and that is the exact challenge facing potential investors. An AUV of $2.0m and 28-32% contribution margin puts many concepts to shame, and if BROS can scale this 25% for eight years, $45 a share won’t seem like a bad price to pay in hindsight. On the other hand, this is a Herculean task that will require significant optimism on the part of investors. Some successful concepts like Shake Shack (SHAK) have seen AUVs decline as they scale ($5.0m in FY16 to $4.1m in FY19, and no longer highlighted in latest 10-K).

Dutch Bros does drop this tantalizing note in their Prospectus:

Dutch Bros Prospectus

You read that right, their first five locations in Texas were doing $3.1m AUV through June 30th last year. Can that continue? We will see. Company-wide SSS grew 9% for FY21, implying ~$1.8m AUV, and if that pace can continue BROS will end up closer to the upside scenario than the bear.

Risks For Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Prospectus

Anything with an ownership structure like the above deserves plenty of caution from investors who haven’t done their homework.

There’s a fairly long section in their risk sections regarding tax receivable agreements (which currently represent over a $100m BS liability) regarding their arrangements with pre-IPO holders. While not significantly material at the current valuation, it’s a reminder insiders will disproportionally benefit from business performance.

One item given little attention in the BROS financials is vendor incentives. This line-item reduced cost of sales by $30m in the nine months ended Sep-21, which is noteworthy given it is over 1/3 of the company’s $80m shop contribution for that same timeframe and almost 10% of revenue. While this may be sustainable for Dutch Bros, I would like to see a lot more detail on these incentives before accepting them at face value.

Given initial indications in Texas, further expansion in the south is likely to go well for BROS – but if they want to hit their growth targets they would also need to move into the northeast which could be less receptive of their brand.

The significant insider holdings (>50%) may begin to be monetized soon, depressing the share price (unlock in March).

Cash flows have been reinvested in growth CapEx. To the extent BROS growth plan outpaces operating cash flow, debt or dilution (not included in valuation above) may be required to fund aggressive growth strategy.

BROS cited multiple risks from inflation in their prospectus. Seeing the recent results from other restaurant businesses makes me more cautious about near-term profitability for BROS.

Conclusion

While Dutch Bros unit economics are impressive, the valuation relies on a significant gap between their current and future scale – a growth plan that may or may not be successful. In terms of trading dynamics, I’d also be worried about buying shares shortly before the IPO unlocks. For $8B, I would rather invest in a business that doesn’t have to grow at a breakneck pace equal to some of the most proven businesses in the US, and I think investors have better opportunities in this market.