onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) has a very simple investment thesis that can be summarized below:

Marathon Oil, Q1 2022

As you can see above, not only has Marathon Oil increased its free cash flow guidance by 50% for 2022, but this now puts the stock at 4x this year's free cash flows.

In the analysis that follows, I'm going to discuss characteristics that make me bullish on Marathon Oil. I'll also highlight some bearish elements of the investment thesis.

However, this is the overriding theme. Patient investors will get a nearly 20% yield via buybacks and dividends.

Why Marathon Oil Stock? Why Now?

The reason for investing in energy is simple and I've discussed it ample previously.

The point to drive home is the continued progress and visibility that we are now getting in this high oil and natural gas price environment.

Marathon Oil is an exploration and production ("E&P") company. One reason why I'm attracted to this business is that its balance sheet right now is investment grade.

Marathon Oil, Q1 2022

As you can see above, at current strip prices, Marathon Oil's net debt to EBITDA falls below 0.5x.

Furthermore, Marathon Oil has no meaningful debt maturities in 2022.

Marathon Oil, 10-K

In fact, Marathon Oil has no meaningful debt maturities until 2027.

Stick To 1-Foot Hurdles

Warren Buffett talks about avoiding 7-foot hurdles when investing and only walking over 1-foot hurdles. And this makes sense. When you are investing in other sectors of the market, there's so much wretched excess, that those companies are so flush with capital, that they have no discipline. They don't know what to prioritize:

Do we prioritize growth at all costs? Do we go for a land grab in market share, even if we don't actually know whether we'll ever be meaningfully profitable in the future?

These are 7-foot hurdles. And that's why Buffett avoids these. Many so-called "investors" believe that only traders with short-term horizons buy shares in energy companies. Indeed, that's probably why Buffett is loading up on energy companies.

Capital Allocation Priority

Marathon Oil, Q1 2022

Moving on, the reason why investing in energy companies is so easy in comparison is that everyone knows the game. After years of underinvestment, these companies are not ramping up production.

The focus for these companies is on returning capital to shareholders. For their part, Marathon Oil makes it very clear. If WTI stays about $60, there's going to be at least 40% of cash flows being returned to shareholders.

That is, investors are going to get more than 5% of the market cap back each year at more than $60 WTI.

What's more, given the massive amounts of operating leverage, this isn't a linear relationship.

To illustrate this further, consider that at $80/bbl WTI and $4/MMBtu Henry Hub, Marathon oil was guiding for $3 billion of free cash flow this year. And now?

At an estimate of $100/bbl WTI and $6/MMBtu Henry Hub, Marathon oil expects to generate over $4.5 billion of free cash flow in 2022. A large bump in free cash flow on the back of $20/bbl WTI increase.

This goes to show just how the relationship is. Where small movements in the price of oil and gas led themselves to pronounced effects on free cash flow.

More concretely, this is the formula to consider:

$1/bbl change in WTI is ~$60MM of annual CFO

$1/MMBtu change in Henry Hub is ~$170MM of annual CFO

The point here isn't to get caught up in the numbers, but to emphasize that Marathon Oil is going to meaningfully participate in this high strong energy environment.

MRO Valuation: Priced at 4x Free Cash Flow

Marathon Oil is priced at approximately 4x free cash flow.

To this, there are the usual bearish considerations that investors put out.

Firstly, oil prices are unpredictable and unsustainable. Nobody can predict oil prices, and in 2023, there's bound to be demand destruction. Perhaps, but when I consider that the world still moves on oil, it appears too difficult to confidently build that argument.

After all, nobody could have predicted when oil prices went negative 2 years ago, that we'd be at $100 WTI in a short period after that event.

Secondly, another noteworthy bearish argument is that you don't pay low multiples on commodity stocks. And while there's always been some element of truth in that insight, I believe this time it's different!

More seriously, you pay a multiple relative to what you expect free cash flow to be in the future. And if that multiple is backed by strong capital returns, then, you are good to go.

The third bearish consideration, as always, is China. China is always the boogeyman in any investment thesis. What's China doing today? Is this good for demand? Or bad? I think that trying to figure out the "China-angle" overcomplicates what is relatively simple.

You are paying 4x this free cash flow for a business that's returning meaningful amounts of capital to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

For many investors, the fact Marathon Oil has decided to repurchase shares rather than report a special dividend, puts investors off.

Marathon Oil, Q1 2022

And while I understand the appeal of getting the special dividend, and how that puts a floor on the share price and provides investors with a nice margin of safety, the fact remains that Marathon Oil has signaled its intention to be disciplined and meaningfully increase its share repurchase program and will deploy more than 20% of the current market cap for shareholder distributions.

Disclosure, I don't own MRO, but I own a peer.