Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) has developed a disruptive semiconductor architecture technology targeting a multi-billion-dollar market across emerging and attractive growth industries. The company's Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor (B-TRAN™) solid-state switch technology has immense potential to replace conventional power semiconductors. Partnerships with leading commercial EV manufacturers, commercial businesses, and government agencies have given me confidence in the company's technology.

Additionally, the recent collaborations and developments indicate the management's vision to commercialize the technology, probably within the next year.

About the B-TRAN™ technology

The first integrated circuit (IC) was prepared using two bipolar junction transistors (BJTs) on a single chip in 1958. Later developments pushed us forward to more efficient technology, and ICs were produced using MOSFETs and IGBTs in the 1970s and 1980s. Since then, we have seen little improvement in either MOSFET or IGBT due to a lack of major development in this space.

Exhibit 1: IGBT Switch v/s B-TRAN™ Source: Investor Presentation

Ideal Power is disrupting the industry with its B-TRAN™ semiconductor technology. With the benefit of bi-directional switching, reduced conduction, and switching losses and smaller, lower-cost product design, the company claims B-TRAN™ is far superior to traditional semiconductor power-switching technology. The technology is well-protected by a set of IP assets that include 65 issued patents and 26 pending patents.

Additionally, with the development of B-TRAN™ technology, the potential for solid-state circuit breakers can be realized. Development of this technology was held back by the high conduction losses seen in IGBTs. To learn more about the technology, applications, and market opportunity, visit my previous article on Ideal Power.

Path to Commercialization

Ideal Power has come a long way in its efforts to market and potentially commercialize its game-changing B-TRAN™ technology. The company has engaged in multiple partnerships across various industries in the past year, gaining valuable feedback and incorporating it into its commercial product offerings.

Test and evaluation program - The company has advanced its testing evaluation program, announcing collaborations with top-10 global automakers, solar power conversion providers, a Forbes 2021 Global 500 leader in diverse power management, commercial EV manufacturers, and EV charging companies. The OEMs engaged in the testing agreements are either in the initial stages of exploring the suitability of adopting the B-TRAN™ technology or in the early phase of testing and evaluation agreements.

With multiple agreements and interests across various potential industries, the company's superior B-TRAN™ technology is expected to find its rightful place in these secular growth markets after completing the evaluation process cycle.

Collaborations with government agencies - In collaboration with Diversified Technologies Inc (DTI), have delivered all its commitments in the Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop B-TRAN™-enabled AC solid-state circuit breakers. The company successfully demonstrated the ability of its B-TRAN™ multi-die modules, confirming the efficiency and speed of B-TRAN™ devices in AC operations. The DTI and IPWR collaboration is expected to submit a phase 2 application to the Department of Energy (DoE) within the next few weeks.

The collaboration has also seen considerable progress on the NAVSEA project by the U.S. Navy. The company recently completed a fifth fabrication run. Wafers from that run will be diced and packaged for incorporation into a 12kV DC solid-state circuit breaker.

I believe the company's engagement with the DoE, the U.S. Navy, and possibly other government agencies will help Ideal power realize the potential of solid-state circuit breakers while bridging the gap in funding and providing a platform to demonstrate its technology.

The Road Ahead

The company's primary objective going ahead will be to introduce its first commercial product by the end of 2022. With ongoing uptake and continued progress in design and development through customer engagement, it is highly likely that we will see commercialization opportunities materializing from the private sector within three to four quarters. The company is also expecting to sign additional evaluation agreements for target markets.

Ideal Power will also continue its collaboration with DTI in developing B-TRAN™-enabled solid-state circuit breakers under both NAVSEA and SBIR (if Phase 2 is awarded). The company is expected to submit the proposal for the Phase 2 SBIR grant, which would involve testing a full 50-megawatt 13.8 kV AC solid-state circuit breaker incorporating B-TRAN™ devices. We could expect the submission by April and the ultimate award (if any) by October 2022.

The qualification run of high-volume wafer fabricators is also expected to be completed within the next few months Having a high-volume wafer fabricator in place will support the volume requirements as per expectations for 2023 and beyond.

The company is working on multiple fronts, including progressing the test and evaluation program toward commercialization, engaging with government agencies to further the development of B-TRAN™-enabled SSCB, or ensuring the availability of required capacity. I expect these efforts on multiple fronts to work in the company's favor within the next few months. With commercialization, IPWR will continue to progress and update its product profile through various test and evaluation programs.

Financial Position

The company's source of revenue is grants that it receives from the U.S. Navy and DoE. Ideal Power concluded FY2021 with a comfortable cash position of $23.2 million without any debt on its books. The company reported an average cash-burn rate of $1.07 million in the past four quarters. I believe the cash-burn rate will more than double with increased operating expenditures as the company approaches the commercialization phase. Assuming a cash-burn rate of $2 million to$2.5 million per quarter, the current cash position is enough to support the company's operating activities for at least the next two years.

Valuation

B-TRAN™ is likely to change the landscape of the semiconductor power switch industry, adding a far superior technology along the value chain. Contingent on successful execution by the company, B-TRAN™ is also likely to drive the growth of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The technology is expected to find its place across numerous industries and provide the company with broad-based target market opportunities.

Current Market Price $7.97 No of Shares Outstanding (in mm) 5.9 Market Cap. (in mm) $47.05 Enterprise Value (in mm) $24.21 Median Street Estimates $28.00

Data as of 25th March 2022

My previous valuation of $18.84 per share was based on the total IGBT market size, which is expected to reach $11 billion by 2026. The below sensitivity analysis shows the present value of the company's expected market cap at different market share and P/S assumptions. I have updated my previous valuation methodology, yielding a value of $125.28 million or $21.2 per share.

Exhibit 2: Sensitivity Analysis (in $ mm)

I reiterate my bullish stance and upgrade my valuation on Ideal Power given the progress and efforts made on the path to commercializing its technology. I believe the current market scenario provides investors a chance to add to their previous position (or create a new one), given that the risk-to-reward scenario is favorable at the current market price.

Risks

The major risk that I currently foresee is the broad-based adoption of Ideal Power's technology. While the recent collaborations build confidence in the company's technology, there aren't any major contracts lined up that can shed some light on its expected revenue.

A delay in commercialization and failure to achieve the said targets can affect the company's valuation.

Even though Ideal Power has enough cash to support its operating activities for at least the next two years, a delay in commercialization or higher-than-expected cash burn might lead to a major equity dilution.

Investment Thesis and Conclusion

The company's technology is expected to find its place in various industries, indicating a high total addressable market (TAM).

The B-TRAN™ technology has proven superior and much more efficient than traditional semiconductor power-switching technology in various tests and evaluation programs.

The B-TRAN™ technology, including device architecture, control methodologies, techniques, double-sided device manufacturing techniques, and application-specific uses of B-TRAN™, is well-protected by IP assets.

The business model is capital-light, given the company's partnerships with wafer fabricators to outsource the processes. The company recently completed the wafer fabrication qualification run for a second domestic semiconductor fabrication partner.

In line with the sluggish market scenario, Ideal Power has seen a significant correction while the business fundamentals remain intact, creating a more favorable risk-to-reward scenario.

I remain bullish on Ideal Power.