If you're looking for a fallen software stock that has continued to turn out good results despite a nonsensical stock market, look no further than BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL). This accounting software company had once been one of the most prized tech trades for its combination of strong product leadership, solid growth rates, and reasonable bottom-line profitability.

But despite continued success in 2022, the market has sent BlackLine down more than 40% year-to-date, basically erasing all of the stock's gains since the pandemic began. It's a great time, in my view, for investors to re-assess the bullish thesis for this company.

Powerful Tailwinds Driving The Bull Case For This Niche Software Vendor

For investors who are less familiar with BlackLine, the company specializes in financial software that helps accounting departments with the period-end close process. The software helps transform a process that is highly manual and labor-intensive into one that is more automated, cleaner, and less prone to manual error.

Though BlackLine's vision is not to become a be-all end-all financial accounting platform in the way of Workday (WDAY) or SAP (SAP), it does want to position itself as the platform of choice specifically for the department of the controller.

Here's a rundown of what I believe to be the key bullish drivers for BlackLine:

Despite niche features, BlackLine is a true horizontal software product with big-hitting clients across industries. Finance departments are prevalent in every industry, and BlackLine's customer base counts heavy manufacturing giants like Boeing (BA), energy companies like Chevron (CVX), fellow tech companies like Salesforce.com (CRM), and hospitality names like Hyatt (H). The diversity of BlackLine's customer base, plus its name-brand recognition across industries, is a big plus for this company's expansion potential, especially into smaller middle-market companies where its next leg of growth opportunities lies.

Despite its positioning as a niche company, BlackLine estimates its total addressable market ("TAM") at $28 billion, meaning the company's current ~$500 million revenue run rate is only a fraction penetrated into this market opportunity. Rich margin profile. BlackLine has pro forma gross margins in the ~80% range, which skews toward the higher end among software companies. This means that nearly every incremental dollar of revenue will flow into the bottom line.

BlackLine has pro forma gross margins in the ~80% range, which skews toward the higher end among software companies. This means that nearly every incremental dollar of revenue will flow into the bottom line. Free cash flow growth. BlackLine is now in the profit-expansion stage as its growth matures to the ~20% range, and the company's burgeoning FCF profile may make it look more attractive in this risk-averse market environment.

Valuation Looks Modest, Especially With Recent Guidance Boost

For its mid-20s growth rate and its ability to generate a ~10% pro forma operating margin last year, I think BlackLine is quite modestly valued, especially after the stock's continued plunge.

At current share prices near $59, BlackLine trades at a market cap of $3.53 billion. After we net off the $1.03 billion of cash and $1.38 billion of convertible debt on the company's most recent balance sheet (a net debt position of $348 million), BlackLine's resulting enterprise value is $3.88 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year, BlackLine just boosted its guidance to $524-$528 million, representing 23-24% y/y growth (a 1-point growth increase versus its prior outlook on both ends).

Against the midpoint of this revenue outlook, BlackLine trades at 7.3x EV/FY22 revenue - which I think leaves plenty of room for upside, as the stock once traded at a low-teens multiple.

Q1 Download

Let's now go through BlackLine's most recent Q1 results in greater detail. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

BlackLine grew its revenue at a 22% y/y pace to $120.2 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations of $119.6 million (+21% y/y). Note as well that BlackLine's revenue growth accelerated two points versus 20% y/y growth in Q4.

The company continued to add customers as well, ending Q1 with 3,897 in the customer base - up 12% y/y, and adding 73 net-new customers within the quarter.

Perhaps even more favorably, the company's dollar-based renewal rate of 98% was one point higher than last year, while the 110% net dollar-based retention rate (which includes expansions) was also higher than multiple previous years, indicating strong upsell activity (a key marker of success for Wall Street, as upsells are a profitable source of growth which are cheaper than new customer wins).

Management called out strong results across all products and all verticals, but noted specific strength in mid-market enterprise deals. Per CEO Marc Huffman's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Our total revenue in Q1 was $120 million, up 22% versus the prior year and our net revenue retention saw a healthy uptick to 110%, up from 109% last quarter. The expansion rate was driven by high renewal rates as well as customers of all sizes continuing to scale their deployments with additional BlackLine products and global user rollouts. Customer expansion growth and greater uptake of our strategic products also drove higher average deal size in Q1 a multi-quarter trend that continued into Q1 as our average deal size increased to 124,000 this quarter, up from 110,000 in Q1 of 2021. We saw strength across the industries and geographies in Q1 [...] We also saw healthy performance in both our enterprise and mid-market with strong execution from our go-to-market and customer success teams. Mid-market growth accelerated in Q1 and continues to serve as a strong growth lever for us. We saw healthy growth in the new mid-market customer logos, and I'm pleased to note that we are now approaching nearly 2,000 total mid-market customers."

Now, from an expense standpoint, BlackLine had a slightly worse story to tell this quarter. The company saw pro forma gross margins fall back two points to 78%, which the company had already expected as A) a large swath of customers moved their BlackLine deployments to Google Cloud, and B) the company knowingly invested in public cloud capacity in anticipation of more cloud deals, with the goal of margins turning around once that capacity is more fully used.

The company also executed a recent hiring spree, adding 255 new headcount in the quarter and growing overall headcount by 31% y/y. As a result, pro forma operating margins in the quarter were only 0.5%, down 630bps from 6.8% in the year-ago quarter.

We hope, however, that this quarter just represented a catch-up in hiring from which BlackLine can continue to profitably expand. Its long-term operating model still calls for the company to generate 20%+ pro forma operating margins in the long run, primarily driven by economies of scale on general and administrative costs:

Key Takeaways

BlackLine remains an enviable balance of many positive traits: consistent growth and sales execution, a strong niche product with a massive to-go TAM, a history of profitability and a goal of significantly expanding bottom-line margins. Continue to stay long here and buy on dips.