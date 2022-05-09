georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Whenever a big tech company reports quarterly earnings, Seeking Alpha readers can expect several articles within a week. There is always an interesting mix of takes on every company, but I was most interested in the articles covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) after the most recent round of earnings reports. Several authors have followed Wall Street’s lead and lowered their rating on the stock after Amazon’s first quarter. Many of them bring up valid points, and I figured an update was in order for Amazon.

Investment Thesis

Amazon is my favorite big tech company even after a mixed earnings report for Q1. The company reported a loss for the quarter due to Rivian’s share price decline, but investors are also worried about slowing revenue growth. Amazon might not be cheap based on price to earnings, but I’m focused on operating cash flow and think that we could see an explosion in cash flow in the next couple years. AWS continues to hum along, the company has started to buy back stock, and the 20:1 split could provide a catalyst for shares in the near term. I have no intention to sell my position in Amazon, and depending on where the share price goes, I might add in the coming months.

An Update on Q1

The first quarter of 2022 was a mixed bag for Amazon. Many investors focus primarily on the loss for the quarter ($3.8B), along with the slowing revenue growth (7% YoY). While these things might be frustrating for shareholders, there are a couple things that had an impact on the bottom line. The first and most obvious was the Rivian (RIVN) investment that created a $7.6B paper loss. I have mixed feelings about the investment and have no desire to buy Rivian stock, but I’m curious to see how that investment plays out over the next 3 to 5 years.

Inflation has been in the news for months and it has hit Amazon’s ecommerce business. Higher fuel costs and wages have been a drag for Amazon, and I doubt we will see those costs go down anytime soon. There are a couple other various items that happened in Q1 that add to the bullish thesis for Amazon. In February, the company hiked the price of the Prime membership from $120 to $140. In March, they also closed the MGM acquisition, bringing in major franchises like James Bond and other big-name movies. For the visual learners, here is one of the tables from the 10-Q that I thought provided some perspective on the trend of the business.

10-Q Revenue Growth (sec.gov)

The biggest keys I got from this was the growth in the high margin advertising and AWS segments. 37% growth for AWS is nothing to sneeze at and I think that it will continue for the foreseeable future. The advertising segment continues to grow at an impressive clip, and as a shareholder I like to see the growth in the most profitable segments of the company, even if the ecommerce piece isn’t growing as fast as it has over the last couple years. I think advertising and AWS will continue to grow and become a larger part of the business, which is another reason to be bullish on Amazon, especially at the current valuation.

Valuation

Amazon isn’t cheap if you focus on price to earnings, but I look at the operating cash flow as the primary valuation indicator. Shares currently sit at 21x cash flows, which is slightly below the average cash flow multiple of 27.1x. As AWS and the advertising segment become larger pieces of the overall business, I think that will lead to increased cash flow over the next 3 to 5 years.

Price/Cash Flow (fastgraphs.com)

It’s certainly possible that shares get cheaper from here, especially if the market continues to sell off. I’m no chart magician, but many have predicted that Amazon will head lower from here, providing investors with a more attractive entry point. The company also repurchased approximately 900k shares for $2.7B, and I expect them buyback more shares with the recent price decline. We will see what happens with the repurchases over the next couple quarters, but I like that the company is starting to return capital to investors in a more aggressive manner.

The last thing to mention is the upcoming 20:1 split. This has no effect on the value of the business, but it is a workaround to high share price psychological barrier and will add liquidity and more options trading to the markets. Some have also speculated we will see Amazon join the Dow, which would create inflows for ETFs and create additional buying demand for the stock. I plan to hold onto my shares for a long time, and I think investors willing to buy the dip on Amazon could see impressive returns from here.

Conclusion

Most of the market has been selling off and Amazon is no exception, with shares down over 30% YTD. Broader market weakness and a mixed Q1 earnings report have created a selloff that bullish investors might want to consider buying into. The Rivian stake lost a large chunk in the first quarter, but I will be watching closely to see what happens over the next couple years with that business and how Amazon plans to utilize that partnership.

AWS, which every investor views as the crown jewel of the company, continues to hum along, posting 37% growth from 2021 Q1. The advertising segment is also growing and could have impressive margins as it begins to scale. While the company has been investing heavily in ecommerce over the last couple years, I think those capital expenditures will pay off in the future. Inflation has been a drag for the company, just like many other businesses, but I think Amazon will be just fine in the long run as the moat is still intact. I will be watching the stock over the coming months to see if the share price offers an even more attractive entry point to add to my position. Investors that believe in the long-term trajectory of the business might want to consider doing the same.