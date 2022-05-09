pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lichen China Limited

Lichen China Limited (LICN) has filed to raise $25 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides financial and taxation services and related education in China.

If you’re a day trader, LICN may be just the stock to own for a few hours. For longer term investors, while Lichen has produced solid financial results, it is still subject to the capricious whim of Chinese regulatory uncertainties which have produced so many disappointing results, so my outlook on the stock is Hold.

Lichen China Overview

Jinjiang, China-based Lichen China was founded to offer financial services, tax preparation, software and education support services to businesses in China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Ya Li, who has been with the firm since January 2018 and was previously Chairman of Peixin International Group N.V. and general manager of Jinjiang Xingminqi Financial Consulting Co.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Financial and taxation - direct to enterprises

Software - direct to enterprises

Education support - through partner institutions

Lichen China has booked fair market value investment of $2.2 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Chairman and CEO Ya Li.

Lichen China - Client Acquisition

The firm pursues clients among enterprises of any size through direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through referrals from its partner institutions for its education support efforts.

The firm's customer base spans more than 20 industries and includes mostly small and medium sized businesses, with no customer that accounts for more than 10% of its revenue.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased slightly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 5.9% 2020 5.2%

(Source)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, is 1.8x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

Lichen China’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Research And Markets, the global market for financial advisory services was an estimated $82.3 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $124 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

China's financial advisory market is projected to grow to nearly $22 billion by 2027, growing at a forecast CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Also, Japan is expected to grow at approximately the same CAGR as China, at 5.7% through 2027.

The financial advisory services industry in China is highly fragmented with relatively low barriers to entry, so the company faces ongoing and intense competition for its service offerings.

Lichen China Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Higher topline revenue

Growing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Increased operating profit

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $34,295,000 11.8% 2020 $30,667,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $20,475,000 8.7% 2020 $18,836,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 59.70% 2020 61.42% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $11,298,000 32.9% 2020 $8,787,000 28.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $8,462,000 24.7% 2020 $6,407,000 18.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $7,304,000 2020 $8,350,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, Lichen China had $16.8 million in cash and $6.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was an impressive $7.9 million.

Lichen China Limited IPO Details

Lichen China intends to raise $25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 6.25 million shares at a proposed price of $4.00 per share.

Class A ordinary shareholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shares (Chairman and CEO Li) will have 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $46. 7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 31.7%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Use of IPO Proceeds (SEC EDGAR)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says it is not aware of any legal claims against the firm that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunners of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Lichen China

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $79,000,000 Enterprise Value $46,706,758 Price / Sales 2.30 EV / Revenue 1.36 EV / EBITDA 4.13 Earnings Per Share $0.41 Operating Margin 32.94% Net Margin 24.67% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 31.65% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $7,865,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 9.96% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.54 Revenue Growth Rate 11.83% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary About Lichen China’s IPO

LICN is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its various corporate growth initiatives and for working capital needs.

The company’s financials show increased topline revenue, higher gross profit but reduced gross margin, growing operating profit but lowered cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was an impressive $7.9 million.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenue has increased; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple was 1.8x in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use future earnings to reinvest back into its growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing financial advisory and related services in China is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

However, the industry features significant and fragmented competition with low barriers to entry

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (57.5%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Lichen has produced positive revenue growth and profits in a moderately growing industry in China.

The IPO is being priced at $4.00 per share, which is a typical price for microcap stocks recently that produce enormous first day ‘pops’ in price only to be followed by heavy trader selling and a sharp stock drop afterwards.

So, if you’re a day trader, LICN may be just the stock to own for a few hours. For longer term investors, while LICN has produced solid financial results, it is still subject to the capricious whim of Chinese regulatory uncertainties, so my outlook on the stock is Hold.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.