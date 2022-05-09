EDV & TLT: No, Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Make It

Express/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

When we last covered Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), we expected some more serious pain for the bond bulls. Our rationale was that these were some of the worst risk-reward setups that you could find in the history of investing. We left with a couple of key messages.

We are looking for a minimum of 3% on the 30-year bond yields and 2.25% on the 10 year. Higher yields are always possible as we have zero precedent for what is currently happening. We expect that this is just phase one of the selloff and anyone holding these return-free-risk instruments should use the countertrend rallies to exit or add hedges.

Source: No, Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Die

With a decisive "mission accomplished" on both fronts, we look at what might lie ahead.

Data by YCharts

What Bond Bulls Got Completely Wrong

The conversations we had over the last 14 months with bond bulls played out somewhat like this.

Patient: Doctor my heart rate is incredibly high. Doctor: Oh yes it is. But you are on medication that results in a slow heart rate, so you should be fine. Patient: I get that, you have repeated that a 100 times but I am not feeling too well. Doctor: Oh don't worry. We have data from a lot of different patients with your characteristics. See this chart here, this is how I expect your case to evolve over the next 5 years. Patient: But... Doctor: Stay the course

Needless to say, the patient unfortunately did not make it. Back to the analogy, there was an overwhelming insistence of what should happen rather than examining the data for what was currently happening. This was based on demographics and debt fantasies and required a firm burying of one's head in the sand. That insistence was also rather strange considering how badly the risk reward was setup. There were points in the last 2 years where the 10 year note yielded 0.55%.

Data by YCharts

If you bought and held that, the maximum you could make was 0.55% a year. That's math. If you bought into the deflation nonsense and got into an actively managed Treasury fund, this was your price for entry,

0.66% Is generally considered higher than 0.55% (Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury Fund)

So it was hard for us to fathom why people refused to see the logic that your best case was really, really poor returns.

What Actually Happened

We achieved terminal velocity on inflation and the Federal Reserve finally acknowledged that they were so far behind the curve that they could not spot it. They started raising rates at one of the fastest pace seen, and they are likely to continue until something breaks. This has, of course, created the worst performance for bonds, ever. EDV, TLT and its third cousin cousin PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US Treasury ETF (ZROZ) have done 3X as bad as the S&P 500 (SPY) since December 2021.

Data by YCharts

Where Do We Go From Here

At this point, wages are moving up rapidly and present a challenge to control the spiral. Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker hit 6%, up from 5.8% in the previous month.

Wage Growth (Atlanta Fed)

Job openings remain far above available supply of labor, and this is resulting in even more pressure.

You Get A Job, You Get A Job, Everybody Gets A Job! (Charlie Bilello)

There is also the impact of longer term COVID-19 impact to consider, and this has taken a toll on the supply of labor as well. Below, we show the data for UK, though we think US should be similar.

- (Dario Perkins)

The Federal Reserve's actions, though, are hitting really hard on the mortgage front.

Data by YCharts

If you combine the change in mortgage rates with the appreciation of the average house price, the average mortgage payment today is 1.75X as what it would have been one year back. Now, we are not suggesting people are experiencing this directly, as most mortgages rates are of course locked. But for the sale of new and existing homes, the purchaser now has to fork up 75% more per month than what they needed to do a year back. This has a chilling effect on demand. It is an interesting battle playing out, and we have that punctuated with a strange remark by one Federal Reserve Governor.

If supply chain disruptions resolve soon, "we might only need to take policy back to neutral or go modestly above;" Fed's Kashkari. If not, "we will likely have to push long-term real rates to a contractionary stance to bring supply & demand into balance."

Source: Minneapolis Fed

So the Fed is happy to cause a recession if that is the only way out.

Verdict

EDV and TLT have been one of the worst investments over the last few months. Their pain has been actually modest compared to what has happened to France's 50-year bonds or Austria's 100-year bonds. French 50-year bonds, which we recommended should be viewed in line with bubonic plague, have lost about 50% and 110-years worth of interest in about 15 months.

Au Revoir (dqydj - bond-pricing-calculator)

With the yields hitting and exceeding our targets on the US side though, and sentiment looking more one-sided than ever, we are changing our stance to Neutral.

While rates can go up further, at least you are now getting paid 6 times as much to hold a 10 year bond than you did at the lows. TLT and EDV still don't pay us enough to buy them, so the best you will get from us is a neutral rating.

Data by YCharts

We also have quality preferred shares yielding 6.5% plus, and there is almost no chance of capital loss by holding a basket of them over the longer term from this point. So fixed income has become overall more attractive, and we have started layering in slowly.

Our Mr. Bond is in the ICU, shaken and definitely stirred, but he might just make it.

