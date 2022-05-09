Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Hold investment rating for eBay Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EBAY) shares. In my previous article for EBAY written on October 5, 2021, I highlighted that the stock is not attractive as "a good long-term investment with its single-digit revenue growth rates and stable profit margins (as opposed to margin expansion)." In this latest article, I update my views on eBay taking into account the company's most recent quarterly financial results.

2022 will be a difficult year for eBay as validated by the company's poor Q2 2022 and FY 2022 management guidance released as part of its recent quarterly earnings. While EBAY is expected to see its top line and bottom line contract this year, these negatives have been factored into eBay's undemanding low-teens forward P/E multiple. Taking into account both the stock's valuations and business outlook, I deem eBay to be deserving of a Hold rating.

Did eBay Beat Earnings?

eBay beat market expectations with the company's Q1 2022 earnings released on May 4, 2022 after the market closed.

EBAY's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share decreased by -3% YoY from $1.08 in Q1 2021 to $1.05 in the recent quarter, but its first-quarter EPS was approximately +2% higher than what Wall Street analysts had earlier forecasted.

But eBay wasn't rewarded for its Q1 2022 earnings beat as evidenced by the stock's post-results announcement share price performance. EBAY's shares dropped by -12% from $54.42 as of May 4, 2022 to close at $48.04 on May 5, 2022, prior to recovering slightly by +2% to $48.81 as of May 5, 2022.

In the next section, I review certain key metrics to appreciate why EBAY's share price has fallen even though its Q1 earnings came in above expectations.

EBAY Stock Key Metrics

Three key metrics can help to explain EBAY's disappointing stock price performance post-earnings release.

The first key metric is Q1 2022 active buyers.

eBay's active buyers declined by -13% YoY and -3% QoQ to 142 million in the most recent quarter. The company defines active buyers as "all buyers who paid for a transaction on our platforms within the previous 12-month period" in its Q1 2022 earnings press release. According to consensus data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, the market was anticipating a much higher number of active buyers at around $148 million for EBAY in Q1 2022.

The second key metric is Q2 2022 revenue guidance.

EBAY guided that the company will deliver a revenue of between $2.35 billion and $2.40 billion, which will imply a -8% YoY (at the midpoint of guidance) contraction in its top line on a constant currency and organic basis. This also suggests that eBay expects its YoY revenue decline to be even worse in the second quarter of this year, as the company achieved a slightly better -5% YoY top line contraction (adjusted for foreign exchange effects) in Q1 2022.

The third key metric is gross merchandise volume or GMV guidance for full-year fiscal 2022.

eBay's full-year management guidance points to the company's GMV decreasing by between -10% and -12% YoY to $73.2-$75.2 billion for FY 2022. Earlier in February 2022, EBAY had guided for its FY 2022 GMV to contract by a much milder 5%-8% this year as per its Q4 2021 earnings call.

These key metrics highlighted above suggest that EBAY will have a rough time ahead, and I will discuss eBay's post-earnings outlook in the subsequent section.

What To Expect After Earnings

Investors should expect eBay's financial performance to be lackluster for the remainder of 2022 after its recent Q1 2022 earnings release.

As per financial projections obtained from S&P Capital IQ, EBAY's revenue and normalized net profit are expected to decrease by -7% YoY and -14% YoY to $9,745 million and $2,284 million, respectively for full-year fiscal 2022. I think that consensus expectations regarding eBay's 2022 financial results are reasonable considering multiple headwinds for the company.

At the company's recent Q1 2022 results call on May 4, 2022, eBay revealed that it has witnessed "lower e-commerce traffic" following the Russia-Ukraine war, and noted that inflation was negatively impacted the "discretionary spend" for European consumers. The company's management remarks support my view that eBay will see its top line and bottom line contract this year due to a confluence of negative factors.

Is eBay A Good Long-Term Investment?

Looking beyond short-term challenges, there are signs that eBay is doing the right things to position itself for the long term.

EBAY is putting in more effort to engage what it calls "enthusiast buyers" or "high-value buyers" and this is paying off. At its prior Q4 2021 earnings briefing, eBay defined this group of buyers as "enthusiasts who are passionate about what they trade on eBay" and "very active buyers who shop in multiple categories, with over 60% of the eBay spend coming on products outside P&A." eBay mentioned at its first-quarter investor call that average spending per "enthusiast buyer" or "high-value buyer" was more than +10% higher in Q1 2022 vis-a-vis Q1 2019 and also increased QoQ as compared to Q4 2021.

Separately, EBAY emphasized at the company's first-quarter earnings call that "focused category GMV grew 9 points faster than the rest of the platform" in the most recent quarter. Example of products in the focused category include "watches, handbags" among others.

In other words, eBay has been focusing on specific groups of buyers and product categories as part of the company's long-term growth strategy, and this appears to be working well judging by certain Q1 2022 metrics.

But I still don't think EBAY is a good long term investment. I mentioned in my prior October 5, 2021 eBay article that "EBAY's revenue growth and profitability expectations over the next couple of years" aren't "good enough for investors to perceive the stock as a good long-term investment." My views remain unchanged.

Even after considering eBay's long-term growth strategies in terms of product and buyer focus, Wall Street analysts only expect EBAY to generate a modest FY 2023-2026 top line CAGR of +3.7% while maintaining EBIT margins at the 29%-30% level over the same forecast period. There are no lack of companies which can deliver faster revenue growth and better profitability improvement than EBAY, and this makes eBay a much less appealing long-term investment.

Is eBay Stock Overvalued?

eBay stock isn't overvalued. But it is not severely undervalued as well.

EBAY is currently valued by the market at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E of 11.9 times as per S&P Capital IQ. This is lower than the stock's five-year mean consensus forward P/E multiple of around 14.9 times.

However, eBay is justified trading at lower P/E multiples as compared to its historical averages as a result of more modest growth expectations. According to S&P Capital IQ, the consensus forecasted EPS CAGR for EBAY is +8.6% for the FY 2023-2026 period. In comparison, EBAY's bottom line grew by a relatively higher +19.1% CAGR for the FY 2018-2021 time period.

In a nutshell, I view eBay as fairly valued after considering both historical valuations multiples and earnings growth expectations.

Is EBAY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

EBAY stock is a Hold. eBay's shares aren't expensive taking into account its low-teens forward P/E multiple. But I don't have a favorable view of both the company's 2022 prospects and long-term outlook. This justifies my Neutral view for the company's shares.