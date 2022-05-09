Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Cricut

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $306 million in an IPO that priced at $20.00 per share.

The firm sells cutting machines and related products to consumers seeking to create personalized, handmade items.

Until we learn that inflation trends are abating and the management is able to produce gross margin growth, I’m on Hold for CRCT.

Cricut Overview

South Jordan, Utah-based Cricut was founded to develop technologies that assist consumers in creating unique, handmade products for their personal use.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ashish Arora, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously General Manager, Digital Home for Logitech International (LOGI).

The company’s primary offerings include:

Cricut Joy - personalization machine

Cricut Explore - cutting, writing and scoring machine

Cricut Maker - Explore plus adding decorative effects to various materials

Cricut Access - design library

Cricut Access Premium - design library plus discounts and preferred shipping

The firm sells its products through retail stores such as Jo-Ann (JOAN), Michaels (MIK), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT), as well as through its online site and through online ecommerce sites such as Amazon (AMZN).

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISworld, the global market for online hobby and craft sales was expected to reach $14.9 billion by the end of 2020.

This represents a forecast average annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2015 to 2020.

Other estimates of the 'Creative Products' industry reach as high as $40 billion globally.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing trend toward personalization and do-it-yourself [DIY] activities.

Also, these DIY activities have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have spent more time at home while seeking creative outlets.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY)

Graphtec

Silhouette America

Hobby Lobby

Jo-Ann Stores (JOAN)

Michaels (MIK)

Other smaller stores/product manufacturers

Cricut’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven but rose on a year-over-year basis in Q4 2021:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has varied and generally trended lower over the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has dropped as the chart shows below:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed approximately the same trajectory as Operating Income:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, CRCT’s stock price has dropped 44.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of 3.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Cricut

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,660,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,440,000,000 Price / Sales 1.92 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.87 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 11.53 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$104,900,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 36.20% Earnings Per Share $0.64

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY) Cricut (CRCT) Variance Price / Sales 0.76 1.92 152.6% Enterprise Value / Sales 0.60 1.87 211.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 3.19 11.53 261.4% Revenue Growth Rate 12.8% 36.2% 182.4%

Commentary On Cricut

In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted the addition of 2.1 million new customers & users.

Additionally, its international growth was impressive, rising 110% over 2020’s results and producing 11% of the total revenue in 2021.

The company has introduced its products in 60 new markets since the end of 2020, making them now available in more than 45 countries.

User engagement increased sharply in 2021, with 3.8 million users having logged into its platform in Q4 2021, an increase of 36% or 1 million users.

As to its financial results, total revenue grew 36% for the calendar year 2021 and produced 16% EBITDA margin.

Paying subscribers for its image library (Cricut Access & Premium) rose by 735,000 to 2 million subscribers by December 31, 2021, representing growth of 56%. ARPU for subscriptions dropped slightly year-over-year to $9.18 from 2020’s Q4 result of $9.23.

Gross margin dropped, primarily as a result of higher promotional activity and transportation cost inflation.

Also, operating expenses doubled in 2021 versus 2020 due to pandemic spending ‘pauses’.

Looking ahead, management expects ‘ongoing cost headwinds’ to ‘continue to impact [its] machine gross margin…into 2022.’

Also, the firm intends to institute price increases to offset inflationary effects while changing its promotional strategies in its connected machines and accessories materials segments.

Regarding valuation, the market is currently valuing CRCT at an EV/Revenue multiple of nearly 1.9x on 36% topline revenue growth over the trailing twelve-month period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued high inflation and/or the inability to pass through price increases to the degree it plans to.

While management says they intend to push through price increases, consumers may reach their limit and reduce discretionary spending on craft items that were previously more important during stay-at-home periods of the pandemic.

Until we learn that inflation trends are abating and the management is able to produce gross margin growth, I’m on Hold for CRCT.