Cricut Grows International As It Faces Inflation Pressures
Summary
- Cricut went public in March 2021, raising $306 million in an IPO.
- The company sells craft-making equipment and related products to consumers worldwide.
- CRCT has felt the negative effects of cost inflation and a waning pandemic.
- Until management demonstrates it can pass through price increases in 2022 and reignite gross margin growth, I'm on Hold for CRCT.
A Quick Take On Cricut
Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went public in March 2021, raising approximately $306 million in an IPO that priced at $20.00 per share.
The firm sells cutting machines and related products to consumers seeking to create personalized, handmade items.
Until we learn that inflation trends are abating and the management is able to produce gross margin growth, I’m on Hold for CRCT.
Cricut Overview
South Jordan, Utah-based Cricut was founded to develop technologies that assist consumers in creating unique, handmade products for their personal use.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ashish Arora, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously General Manager, Digital Home for Logitech International (LOGI).
The company’s primary offerings include:
Cricut Joy - personalization machine
Cricut Explore - cutting, writing and scoring machine
Cricut Maker - Explore plus adding decorative effects to various materials
Cricut Access - design library
Cricut Access Premium - design library plus discounts and preferred shipping
The firm sells its products through retail stores such as Jo-Ann (JOAN), Michaels (MIK), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT), as well as through its online site and through online ecommerce sites such as Amazon (AMZN).
Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by IBISworld, the global market for online hobby and craft sales was expected to reach $14.9 billion by the end of 2020.
This represents a forecast average annual growth rate of 10.3% from 2015 to 2020.
Other estimates of the 'Creative Products' industry reach as high as $40 billion globally.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing trend toward personalization and do-it-yourself [DIY] activities.
Also, these DIY activities have increased sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have spent more time at home while seeking creative outlets.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY)
Graphtec
Silhouette America
Hobby Lobby
Jo-Ann Stores (JOAN)
Michaels (MIK)
Other smaller stores/product manufacturers
Cricut’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven but rose on a year-over-year basis in Q4 2021:
Gross profit by quarter has varied and generally trended lower over the past 5 quarters:
Operating income by quarter has dropped as the chart shows below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed approximately the same trajectory as Operating Income:
In the past 12 months, CRCT’s stock price has dropped 44.5 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of 3.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Cricut
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,660,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,440,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
1.92
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
1.87
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
11.53
|
Operating Cash Flow [TTM]
|
-$104,900,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
36.20%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.64
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Brother (OTCPK:BRTHY)
|
Cricut (CRCT)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.76
|
1.92
|
152.6%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.60
|
1.87
|
211.7%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
3.19
|
11.53
|
261.4%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
12.8%
|
36.2%
|
182.4%
(Source)
Commentary On Cricut
In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted the addition of 2.1 million new customers & users.
Additionally, its international growth was impressive, rising 110% over 2020’s results and producing 11% of the total revenue in 2021.
The company has introduced its products in 60 new markets since the end of 2020, making them now available in more than 45 countries.
User engagement increased sharply in 2021, with 3.8 million users having logged into its platform in Q4 2021, an increase of 36% or 1 million users.
As to its financial results, total revenue grew 36% for the calendar year 2021 and produced 16% EBITDA margin.
Paying subscribers for its image library (Cricut Access & Premium) rose by 735,000 to 2 million subscribers by December 31, 2021, representing growth of 56%. ARPU for subscriptions dropped slightly year-over-year to $9.18 from 2020’s Q4 result of $9.23.
Gross margin dropped, primarily as a result of higher promotional activity and transportation cost inflation.
Also, operating expenses doubled in 2021 versus 2020 due to pandemic spending ‘pauses’.
Looking ahead, management expects ‘ongoing cost headwinds’ to ‘continue to impact [its] machine gross margin…into 2022.’
Also, the firm intends to institute price increases to offset inflationary effects while changing its promotional strategies in its connected machines and accessories materials segments.
Regarding valuation, the market is currently valuing CRCT at an EV/Revenue multiple of nearly 1.9x on 36% topline revenue growth over the trailing twelve-month period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued high inflation and/or the inability to pass through price increases to the degree it plans to.
While management says they intend to push through price increases, consumers may reach their limit and reduce discretionary spending on craft items that were previously more important during stay-at-home periods of the pandemic.
Until we learn that inflation trends are abating and the management is able to produce gross margin growth, I’m on Hold for CRCT.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.