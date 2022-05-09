Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Alongside the broader market, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended lower in 2022. The drop, however, constitutes an excellent buying opportunity, chiefly for valuation reasons. Alphabet’s digital advertising and cloud segments are growingly robustly and the current valuation reflects excellent earnings and free cash flow value. I also believe that a company as profitable and dominant in the search market as Alphabet will have little trouble getting through a recession. Shares of Google have a highly attractive risk-reward at the current valuation.

Google stock is the second-best performing FAANG stock so far in 2022

Inflation, interest rates, a new war in Eastern Europe and the possibility of a recession are all factors that have caused stocks to drop off of their highs lately. However, Alphabet has held up reasonably well in 2022 and has the second-lowest percentage decline in stock value, after Apple (AAPL), in the FAANG group. The worst-performing stock has been Netflix (NFLX), by far, with a negative return of nearly 70%.

Data by YCharts

I believe there is a reason for the better than average performance of Google's stock and it is that the company is much less affected by the pandemic than its rivals. To give an example, Amazon (AMZN)’s valuation exploded higher during the pandemic because of super-charged e-Commerce growth that accelerated when COVID-19 started to spread. But Amazon has been a big loser lately as investors price in much lower top line growth post-pandemic. Netflix is in the same boat as Amazon and benefited greatly from a streaming boom that resulted directly from COVID-19 restrictions. Most recently, massive subscriber losses have weighed heavily on Netflix's valuation.

Alphabet is much more broadly positioned than e-Commerce company Amazon or streaming firm Netflix, and while growth at rival firms has slowed, Alphabet’s core businesses continue to grow at rates exceeding 20%. Although Alphabet disappointed investors with its Q1’22 earnings sheet, I believe the company currently does not get enough appreciation for its commercial performance. Alphabet’s earnings card in April showed a beat on revenues and a miss on EPS.

Seeking Alpha

Google Search and Google Cloud are growing rapidly

Alphabet’s commercial performance in the first-quarter was strong. The firm achieved $68.0B in Q1’22 revenues, showing an increase of 23% year over year. Growth was especially pronounced in Google Search, Alphabet’s core asset in the advertising segment, and Google Cloud. Google Search remains Alphabet’s money-maker number one due to Google’s uncontested market position in the search engine market.

Oberlo

Google Cloud captures fees for Google Cloud Platform services as well as collaboration tools, chiefly from enterprise customers. Google Cloud saw the fastest expansion of all of Alphabet’s businesses in the first-quarter with a growth rate of 43.8% year over year.

While Google Search still dominated Alphabet's revenue mix in Q1’22 with a share of 58.3% (see disaggregation table below), Google Cloud has serious potential to become a dominant force within Alphabet and drive revenue growth going forward. Google Cloud fundamentally benefits from digital transformation trends and growing investments in IT infrastructure. For that reason, I believe Google Cloud could grow from a 8.6% revenue share today to a 15% revenue share by FY 2025 and the segment will likely remain the fastest-growing business within Alphabet in the foreseeable future.

$millions Q1'21 Q1'22 Y/Y Growth Revenue Share (Q1’22) Google Search & other $31,879 $39,618 24.3% 58.3% YouTube ads $6,005 $6,869 14.4% 10.1% Google Network $6,800 $8,174 20.2% 12.0% Google other $6,494 $6,811 4.9% 10.0% Google Cloud $4,047 $5,821 43.8% 8.6% Other Bets $198 $440 122.2% 0.6% Hedging ($109) $278 - 0.4% Total revenues $55,314 $68,011 23.0% 100.0%

(Source: Author)

The top reason to buy Google stock

The number one reason to buy Google stock is Alphabet’s extremely attractive valuation, after a 20% drop in pricing this year, based off of free cash flow and earnings. Alphabet is one of the free cash flow strongest companies that you can buy in the market right now. Alphabet’s various businesses, but mostly Search, generated $69B in trailing-twelve-months free cash flow and the firm’s equally-weighted LTM FCF margin was 25.6%. Alphabet's free cash flow margin never dropped below 22.5% as well.

$millions Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 Q1'22 Revenues $55,314 $61,880 $65,118 $75,325 $68,011 Net cash provided by operating activities $19,289 $21,890 $25,539 $24,934 $25,106 Less: purchases of property and equipment ($5,942) ($5,496) ($6,819) ($6,383) ($9,786) Free cash flow $13,347 $16,394 $18,720 $18,551 $15,320 Free cash flow margin 24.1% 26.5% 28.7% 24.6% 22.5%

(Source: Author)

Alphabet is estimated to generate $299.31B in revenues in FY 2022. Calculating with a 25% FCF margin, Alphabet it likely to earn approximately $75.0B in free cash flow this year. With a market cap of $1.52T, Google stock is currently valued at 20 X FY 2022 free cash flow. That’s really cheap considering that we are looking at a company which, as opposed to Amazon or Netflix, is expected to grow its top line at a 16% rate this year.

Alphabet is also cheap regarding P-E. The stock currently has a forward earnings multiplier factor of 17 X. Only Meta Platforms (META) -- which I also consider a strong buy based off of free cash flow -- and Netflix are cheaper. Companies that grow revenues north of 16% annually and are as profitable as Alphabet regarding FCF deserve to trade at a significantly higher P-E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Stock split

Besides being attractively valued right now, Google stock has a stock split event coming up soon. Alphabet announced a 20-for-1 stock split in February which will give shareholders 19 additional shares for each one they already own. The stock split is expected to take place on July 15, 2022. Companies do stock splits to lower the price of their shares -- Alphabet’s shares currently trade at $2,313 -- and they don't affect a firm's financials. The idea behind a stock split is that by lowering the price of a stock, more investors may be able to buy it which may or may not create a positive demand effect.

Risks with Google Stock

Alphabet may see a slowdown in its advertising business which continues to generate the majority of the firm’s revenues. For that reason, I see slowing top line growth in Google Search as the biggest risk factor for Alphabet and the stock. However, Alphabet’s free cash flow is so enormous that I believe the risk profile is heavily skewed upwards right now. Should Alphabet see a decline in free cash flow and FCF margins, I am willing to change my opinion on the technology company.

Final thoughts

Alphabet’s valuation right now is just downright silly. We are dealing with one of the most profitable companies in the world that generates approximately $15B in free cash flow a quarter and has a quasi-monopoly in the search engine market. Because of the 20% drop in pricing Alphabet went through in 2022, Google stock currently trades at a bargain-price P-FCF ratio of 20 X and a forward P-E ratio of 17 X. I believe the risk-reward is extraordinarily attractive for Google stock right now and the opportunity to buy should not be missed!