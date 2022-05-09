Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Someone recently told me they purchased Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) because of an article I wrote more than a year ago. The stock is down 83% since I wrote it. I must mention that it was up more than 50% between May 21, when I covered it, and September 2, when it peaked. Anyway, I was a little surprised because I never recommended buying this stock to anyone - you can read my article here. However, I also feel a little responsible if I caused someone harm. So, I am going to take another look at what DTIL is up to these days.

Precision Bio has developed the ARCUS platform for in vivo genome editing and optimizing CAR-T cells for better response. The platform applies not only to human diseases but also to Cavendish bananas. I discussed the science in my previous article. The company has major deals with Eli Lilly (LLY), Gilead (GILD) (since rescinded), Dole and Servier. The company at that time demonstrated proof of concept by achieving 83% Objective Response Rate with PBCAR0191 + Enhanced LD in patients (n=6) with NHL & B-ALL. However, a patient's death weighed heavily on the stock, where the therapy was otherwise safe and well-tolerated.

That was not the deflection point for the stock, however. If I look closely at the chart, the fall starts in September, specifically around the 2nd, and then there’s a further plunge around the 23rd. Looking at the chart and comparing that with the newsreel, what I see is that on September 2, there was this news - the Tiziana licensing deal - which was the high point of the stock. Then the stock started falling, with a second high on September 23, and then a continuous and steady fall. On September 23, the company announced the appointment of a new CEO, industry veteran Michael Amoroso. Mr. Amoroso was the CEO of Abeona Therapeutics earlier. Since that day, the stock has steadily fallen, that’s what the timeline tells me.

In December, the company presented data from a lymphoma trial of CAR-T product PBCAR0191. The data was disappointing. Although there was a 71% remission rate among 17 evaluable patients, by 6 months, 8 of those 12 heavily pretreated responding patients had relapsed. 1 more patient relapsed at 9 months, putting the future of these CAR-T therapies in jeopardy. Lack of durability is an ongoing concern in these therapies, as we saw with Crispr earlier, with 21 out of 24 patients relapsing in 6 months.

Precision Bio quickly moved the focus onto its next generation CAR-T PBCAR19B, which is more or less similar to PBCAR0191 except that it expresses an anti-β2M shRNA and an HLA-E transgene. The former may help evade rejection by the host’s T cells, while the latter by NK cells. This program will produce data this year after having begun dosing in a phase 1 trial last year, however the poor data here makes us understand why the stock has been languishing so much.

Precision has done some good partnering in its time. The Gilead partnership fizzled out. However, Precision still has partnerships with Servier for the molecule and with Eli Lilly for the entire ARCUS platform, with initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy and two other undisclosed in vivo targets. The deal is worth $2.65bn, with $100mn upfront plus $35mn of DTIL shares.

Financials

DTIL has a market cap of $118mn and a cash reserve of $116mn as of March. Research and development expenses were $20.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, while general and administrative expenses were $10.7 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway till mid-2023.

Bottom Line

DTIL has been devastated by the negative impression that the CAR-T space currently has, coupled with the poor durability data it has shown for its lead program. I do not see any good prospect for the stock right now. I will avoid.