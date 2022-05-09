patpitchaya/iStock via Getty Images

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) reported record revenue for Q1-2022 with sales from its VLN cigarettes, licensing fees for its cannabis IP, and distillate sales. The company is ramping up production of its VLN cigarettes, as the products first appear on shelves in Chicago at Circle K’s and in South Korea. The company is planning a nationwide release of its VLN cigarettes in the US and has already begun exporting the product to South Korea.

I have covered 22nd Century Group’s progress in the past, especially the MRTP authorization of its VLN cigarettes, its entry into the cannabis space, and its addition of hops development. Last December, I rated the company as a Strong Buy. The stock has not done very well, since then. Considering the current volatility in the market, I rate the company as a Hold and recommend that investors consider a long-term strategy in the future.

22nd Century Group will continue to increase revenue streams as its new products are fully released. The question remains whether financial performance will ultimately improve, i.e. the company moves from net loss to net income, and whether the company’s stock price will begin a new uptrend.

22nd Century Group’s Q1-2022 report shows record revenues

The company reported revenues of $9 million, representing a 33% increase YoY and a new record for quarterly revenue. The increase was attributed to an increase in manufacturing contracts for filtered cigarettes and cigars. The company has added new customer contracts over the quarter.

According to the company’s Q1-2022 press release, it received revenue from hemp/cannabis IP and plant lines, including licensing fees from Anandia biosynthesis IP and from distillate and isolate sales. In the company’s Q1-2022 SEC filing, revenue is not broken down by source. It is also unclear how much revenue came from research cigarettes versus public sales of VLN cigarettes.

Gross profit of $0.5 million is down compared to $0.6 million YoY. The company had lower research cigarette sales for the quarter and an adjustment to the company’s annual MSA (Master Settlement Agreement) payments. Market consensus for 22nd Centuries Q2-2022 revenue is $9.43 million.

Operating expenses have increased to $8.6 million compared to $5.8 million YoY. Operating expenses are higher because the company is ramping up its production of VLN cigarettes and increasing its research and development in cannabis/hemp and hops genetics.

Net loss was $8.918 million compared to $5.030 million YoY. Net loss includes fair value adjustments to the company’s investments in Aurora Cannabis (ACB) stock warrants and Panacea Life Sciences (OTCPK:PLSH) common stock.

The company reported $38.620 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. It holds $66.50 million in total assets versus $8.5 million in total liabilities. The company reports that it has enough capital to complete its national release of VLN cigarettes. The company is currently undervalued at 6.69x NTM Total EV/ Revenues.

In millions of $US Q1* Mar 2022 Q4 Dec 2021 Q3 Sep 2021 Q2 Jun 2021 Q1 Mar 2021 Total Revenues 9.0 8.0 7.8 8.4 6.8 Cost Of Revenues 8.6 7.6 7.4 7.8 6.2 Gross Profit 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.6 Total Operating Expenses 8.6 9.3 8.0 7.2 5.8 Operating Income (8.1) (9.0) (7.6) (6.6) (5.2) Net Income (8.9) (14.0) (9.4) (4.2) (5.0) Cash And Equivalents 1.6 1.3 1.6 2.0 1.3 Short Term Investments 37.0 47.4 53.5 60.3 29.7 Total Cash & ST Investments 38.6 48.7 55.2 62.3 30.9 Total Assets 66.5 76.0 86.5 97.2 59.7 Total Liabilities 8.5 9.9 7.4 9.8 7.2 current NTM Total Enterprise Value / Revenues ** 6.69x 8.51x 7.40x 8.41x 24.69x 16.23x Price 1.81 2.32 3.09 2.96 4.63 3.29 Total Enterprise Value (MM) 260.88 331.62 449.99 422.63 722.22 470.68 Market Cap (MM) 297.81 378.02 502.89 481.70 752.68 492.23

Developments in US and International release of VLN cigarettes

22nd Century Group began selling VLN King and VLN Menthol King with 95% reduced tobacco in 150 Circle K stores in Chicago. This release is a pilot program and will help guide the national release. The cigarettes have the FDA-MRTP (Modified Reduced Tobacco Product) designation and mandated claim “Helps You Smoke Less.” The cigarettes are priced at a premium tier.

In anticipation of the national launch, the company has received authorization to sell in 9 other states, including Illinois, California, New York, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Rhode Island. The company has applications pending in other states.

The company has completed a shipment of VLN cigarettes to South Korea. The country has a high rate of adult smoker and an interest in cessation products. 22nd Century Group is considering other countries in Asia and Europe.

The FDA has proposed a future ban on menthol cigarettes. The company reports that it will be the only menthol provider, as a cessation product, if or when the ban occurs. 22nd Century Group’s business strategy runs parallel to proposed future FDA rulings. The FDA has a comprehensive plan to require all cigarettes in the future to be minimally addictive. A ban on menthol would be part of this plan. The company foresees very low nicotine cigarettes to be the only combustible tobacco products in the future.

The company has increased its tobacco growing capacity in anticipation of its national product release. The company will tap into its resources in the southern hemisphere for year-round growing of its VLN tobacco.

XXII stock has declined 43% YTD

The company’s stock recently hit its 52-week low of $1.76 per share. It is down 58% over 12-months, 43% YTD, and 20% over 30-days. The stock is trading below its 20/50/200 moving-day averages. Last May the stock price hit a 52-week high of $5.25 per share and in December it rallied to $3.50 per share.

Since January, the market has undergone extreme volatility from the Fed rate hikes and the Ukraine War. 22nd Century Group’s stock price has been affected by the volatility. During these times, large hedges and retail investors re-evaluate holdings which are down trending and cut losses. The recent volatility from the Fed rate hike saw panic selling across all sectors. It is unclear when volatility will subside.

Risk and Investment Strategy

As I have written in previous articles, 22nd Century Group presents a unique set-up and long-term potential. Revenue for the company is benefiting from public sales of VLN cigarettes. Ideally, revenues will continue to grow and other segments like cannabis/hemp and hops will contribute more to financial performance. The company reports that it has enough capital to fulfill its current business strategy. Risk of liquidity is low.

The company would present a buy rating, if larger volatility in the market were not persistent. As it stands, I rate the company as a hold and recommend that investors watch developments from the company and consider a future investment strategy. Besides larger market volatility, there are additional criteria investors would want to see with the company and stock price performance. It is hoped that the company will report a net income and higher profits in future quarters. Better overall financial performance along with a new stock price uptrend will allow a new buy signal.

Conclusion

22nd Century Group reported record revenues for Q1-2022 as the company begins a Chicago release of its VLN cigarettes, which will be followed by a national release. The company also reports successful exports of its VLNs to South Korea. Investors hope that the company’s financial performance improves more, as its recently approved products go to market. Persistent volatility in the larger market has brought down the company’s stock price. For now, I rate the company as a hold and recommend that investors watch the company’s future performance. At some point, a long-term strategy should be considered.