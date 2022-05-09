da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Portfolio Changes in April

Starting in May 2021, I have been reducing the volume of my monthly investment activity given elevated valuations and my desire to save cash either for investment or some other endeavors. The stock markets have been very kind to me over the last couple of years as I did manage to build some decent positions at a good cost basis. Nowadays, however, while the markets are continuing to move up with every dip getting bought ferociously, I hardly see any attractive prices.

That's why my investment activity has come down and is almost exclusively geared towards dividend stocks. Now that a war has broken out between Russia and Ukraine, market movements are more or less solely impacted by geopolitical developments in Ukraine and Russia as well as the response from the West in terms of sanctions and support. It is tough commenting on stock market developments when you know that the reasons for these moves are a senseless war with massive and tragic humanitarian impacts, senseless loss of life on both sides, the dawn of a new world order, and financial and economic implications around the world.

The war in Ukraine, the humanitarian toll, the economic toll amid surging inflation and interest rates and the gradual development of a seemingly new world order continue to dominate market movements. Tech stocks remain very volatile but solid dividend stocks in combination with a strong dollar continue to outperform.

Against the backdrop of these events, I have decided to limit my monthly purchases in early March while waiting for more attractive buying opportunities. I have been more active in April by predominantly buying dividend stocks and largely avoiding any tech stocks. Therefore, I continued suspending my savings plans on Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) and instead added rather heavily to my REIT holdings especially after all of them reported very solid earnings or were at least expected to do so in early May as in the case of Stag Industrial (STAG) and Store Capital (STOR). STAG is back to yielding 4% and STOR remains comfortably above 5% with an around 5% dividend growth rate as well.

I also took advantage of the historically weak euro and decided to start exiting my holding in Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). Unfortunately, the REIT is getting acquired by Blackstone (BX) with the deal expected to be closed in Q2. I would have much rather preferred not having been bought out of that holding but at least the very weak Euro, around 1.05 against the USD today vs. around 1.15 when the deal was announced, worked in my favor.

Thus my net investment for April only hit $400 and I was able to increase my overall cash position as I still expect some more heavy sell-offs as neither inflation nor the prospect of further rate hikes will go away soon. I fully expect things to get much worse in the next quarters as the American and European consumer is getting pummeled by inflation which should seriously hit the demand side. I am predominantly a value and dividend investor and even though favorite tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft are finally also getting hit by negative market sentiment the magnitude of these drops pales in comparison to the likes of Netflix (NFLX) or Meta (FB).

I am waiting for more good deals on solid dividend stocks to cushion the impact of inflation while I keep running my savings plans on dividend stocks with a yield of at least around 3%.

Due to the nature of how the monthly investment plan process works, I am investing relatively equally into these stocks at two points of time during the month - at the beginning of the month and mid-month - which breaks down as shown below. Figures are in Euro and show that, for instance, at the beginning of the month, I am investing between 50 and 75 EUR each into Microsoft, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Visa (NYSE:V), W. P. Carey, and BP (NYSE:BP). Mid-month, I am adding between 33 and 40 EUR each into STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), AT&T (T), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

I have added several investment plans starting mid-September 2020 which include AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). Investments here will be focused on high-yield as well as high-growth stocks in the technology, therapeutic and renewables sectors.

All those purchases substantially raised my forward annual dividend income, breaking down as follows:

Added Dividend Income (Designed by author) All net purchases in April can be found below: Net Purchases in April (Designed by author)

Dividend Income: What Happened on The Dividend Side?

Dividend income hit a new April record of $477 and is up an explosive 27% annually and 16% sequentially. Adjusting for annual dividend payments of the previous year the real Y/Y growth rate climbs to an astounding 43% and remains unchanged sequentially.

The massive gains both annually and sequentially are mostly coming from W.P. Carey (WPC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Medical Properties Trust (MPW), New Residential Corporation (NRZ) and Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). As mentioned above April was the last month with dividend checks from APTS and I am working an replacing that dividend income with further investments into STAG, STOR, WPC, STWD, ET, EPD, MPW, MAIN and ARCC, so basically focusing on the high-yield REIT/BDC and energy segment.

Also, I can't wait for the May portfolio update for which I am expecting record dividends due to the annual German dividend payments which will more than offset the lost dividend income from AT&T (T).

April 2022 Dividend Income (Designed by author) Looking at the top three dividend payers in April, dividend income developed as follows: Top 3 Dividend Payers April 2022 (Designed by author)

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2022, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

All-time Dividend Development (Designed by author) Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates: Dividend Payment Bubbles (Designed by author) This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of a circle colored differently by year and size, based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income. April 2022 Dividends (Designed by author)

Now, zooming in on April, we can immediately see a number of big green circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years.

The big observation is the huge distance in between WPC's two data points for 2021 and 2020 which is a testament to very aggressive and consistent monthly purchasing of that stock over the last 12 months and more. Overall, what I like to see in that chart is obviously big red circles at the top of the scale for as many stocks as possible as that means rising dividend income.

We can also easily spot the monster dividend from Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) in 2018 as well as the fact that the April 2021 payment was far lower and that in 2022 there has been no dividend payment in April. Fortunately though, Mercedes did pay a dividend in May and it was a record dividend following a spectacular 2021 which won't be repeated this year.

Overall, what I am looking for long-term is to see the dividend income from the most recent year to be at the top of the respective bar and obviously continue growing over time.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $30.8 for 2022 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I generated 152 hours in GWT, equaling roughly $3,800 in annual net dividends.

In 2021, I generated 180 hours in GWT, equaling roughly $5,050 in annual net dividends.

In 2022, I am targeting to reach at least $5,500 in annual net dividends, which equals roughly 179 hours in GWT. Despite the projected increase in annual net dividends I expect overall GWT to decrease following higher calculated hourly rates, a figure I project to rise by 10% given soaring inflation. The annual target of $5,500 is on the cautious side as I need more visibility into how the year is progressing, particularly as I expect ongoing monthly investments to decline given elevated stock levels and rising inflationary and geopolitical pressures.

Across the years, the YTD Dividend Race as I like to call it looks as follows. While 2020 was fairly disappointing, 2021 was phenomenal as it benefited from a rather low baseline from the prior year. For 2022, I am targeting a conservative high single-digit growth rate for now, which is a very cautious estimate to begin with. YTD growth based on the first four months is significantly above my expectations coming in at 20% Y/Y, and while I expect some moderation over the course of the year, solid double-digit growth in annual dividend income is almost guaranteed already for this year.

YTD Dividend Growth (Designed by author)

I have modified the YTD Dividend Race chart. Top left shows the YTD Dividend Race in the old format. At the top right, we can see how YTD dividend income developed on a daily basis and whereby we can easily identify that most of my dividend income is generated mid-month and towards the end of the month. At the bottom, that development is broken down by every individual month which makes big jumps clearly identifiable.

YTD Dividend Race (Designed by author) Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows: Gifted Working Time in Hours (Designed by author)

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 777 hours, or 97 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek this translates into 19 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 69 hours, or 8.7 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2022 already, which equals more than 1 week worth of active work funded via dividends. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (April).

Upcoming May Dividends

Contrary to April, May features significantly fewer dividend payers but among them are the big annual dividends from German companies as well as the still sizable dividend from AT&T (T). Beyond that dividend payments are overall concentrated in the first half of the month with only 1 meaningful dividend payment from the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) expected in the second half of November.

I haven't really replaced that lost dividend income from AT&T yet but the annual dividend payments will more than compensate for that in May. Beyond that I intend to add to my energy holdings in ET, EPD and MPLX so that dividends in the Feb/May/Aug/Nov schedule will start growing again.

The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and shows my expected dividend payments in May.

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by Author) At the end of April, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows: