When Fed Rates Go To 10%, The Impact On REITs - A Case Study

Several Seeking Alpha authors have made the claim that REITs perform well as interest rates rise. Brad Thomas, a favorite Seeking Alpha REIT analyst, recently wrote:

For REIT investors, rising rates should not typically be cause for concern. Between 2004 and mid-2006, for example, the Fed hiked interest rates 17 times (from 1.0% to 5.25%) amid an improving economy, and yet REITs outperformed stocks and bonds during this period.

I am not convinced that the 2004-06 period is the best comparison to the current environment. There is a more archetypal period that should be studied which could have wide implications for many REITs and equities.

During 2004-06, annual inflation was 2.25%, 4.25%, and 5.25%, respectively. The Fed raised the Fed funds rate equal to the inflation rate, according to Mr. Thomas above, successfully subduing inflation.

Fast forward to today. U.S. annual inflation reached 8.5% in March 2022. We haven't seen inflation (and corresponding aggressive Fed actions) like this since 1977-86. Below you can see inflation during that period, and how the Fed responded (all numbers here are EoY):

Just let that sink in - for a decade, the Fed funds rate averaged 10.1%, with inflation averaging ~7%. The Fed funds rate spiked to 20% in 1980 - twice.

Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was the right man at the right time. He knew inflation must be crushed or all would be lost. His decisive action caused ~11% unemployment (1982), a recession, and a lot of pain. Volcker's bold action was vindicated. By EoY 1986, inflation was whipped (down to 1.9%), giving birth to the greatest 40-year period the markets have ever seen:

Did the Fed rate actions help drive the reduction in inflation? One data point suggests yes. The correlation coefficient between inflation and the Fed funds rate for this 10-year period is 0.9 - extraordinarily strong, suggesting a very strong positive relationship between the Fed interest rate moves and inflation rates.

Another area of concern is in the table below. How does 1977-86 compare to today in terms of debt and GDP?

In 1977, US national debt was $700 billion, 34% of GDP. Today, U.S. debt sits at $30+ trillion, a whopping 125% of GDP (this does not include the massive relative increases in corporate, consumer, margin, state/local debt, nor any unfunded liabilities). We are much more indebted and infinitely more vulnerable today than in 1977. Debt is a ticking time bomb - but that's a topic for another article. For our purposes here, the period of 1977-86 is far more like our current environment than the 2004-06 period was due to high inflation.

What would a REIT's debt/interest payments/dividends/FFO look like if the Fed acted today like they did in 1977-86? I chose Medical Properties Trust (MPW) as a case study because Mr. Thomas and others like it, and he has said MPW is a buy.

So, how might a solid company like MPW react in this new Fed environment? Here is a quick overview of Medical Properties Trust, from their own website:

Here is an overview of selected MPW financial data 2018-21 (% calculated by author):

Medical Properties Trust

MPW looks solid (notwithstanding $11B in debt). It pays a great dividend (~6.1%), and has had great revenue and FFO growth. There is a lot to like here. Interest paid was $367M in 2021, which according to MPW, works out to be 3.1% weighted average cost of debt annually, which is also good. Impressively, MPW grew during COVID. I suppose one should expect that with hospitals, but still, they executed.

Now, let's look at their Debt Maturity Schedule:

Q4 2021 MPW Supplement Information

Here is the schedule in Table Format, including interest payment calculations:

MPW and Author Interest Calculations

So, the big question - what happens to interest payments if the Fed raises rates to 10% or more?

For this analysis, I am assuming all MPW debt is tied to the U.S. Fed funds rate as a simplifying assumption. This is not a perfect assumption given their global reach. As a sanity check, during 1977-86, foreign central banks moved similarly with the Fed on rates. (In the UK during 1980-81, rates rose to 17%.) So, the assumption is central banks in the future will move in tandem globally.

To start, let's look at Moody's credit ratings and MPW in red below:

MPW's credit rating is Ba1 - the first category below investment grade. If the Fed raises rates to 10%+, what rate might MPW have to pay to rollover their debt, given their credit rating is below investment grade?

We have a couple of data points. One is the historical spreads that a Corporate "Baa" (investment grade) company pays over the Fed funds rate:

Note that currently, the average "Baa" rated company will pay ~450 basis points over the Fed funds rate as of March 2022.

I am assuming that MPW will pay ~500 basis points over the Fed funds rate given their Ba1 (worse) rating. (In that frightening 10%+ Fed environment, my guess is "junk" rated debt will have spreads greater than this current 450 basis point spread, given fear, tighter money, operator troubles, and uncertainty.)

Therefore, I am assuming that MPW will have to pay ~15% to roll over their debt if the Fed funds rate is at 10%. As a comparison, in 2021, MPW's 3.1% cost of debt - as a Ba1 firm - was approximately 300 basis points above the Fed funds rate of ~0%. I doubt this 300 basis-point spread would continue in the new high-inflation environment where corporate borrowing costs would be so uncertain, especially for non-investment grade debt.

For how long might the Fed funds rate be elevated? No one knows, but history shows that the Fed kept rates at an average of 10% for ten years, with spikes to 20% twice. For this MPW analysis, I kept it at five years, which is only half as long as the 1977-86 period. This could prove to be a conservative assumption. Also, I did not raise the rate beyond 10% for the period tested. That also could be a conservative assumption.

So, with these assumptions, here is an estimate of their interest rate obligations:

2021 MPW, 2022-2026 Author Estimate

The red numbers are the new 15% interest payments at the current required rollover debt timing from 2022-26. This analysis also assumes no additional debt, with the current debt balance ($11.2B) remaining flat throughout the time horizon.

Drilling down, you can see below in the first yellow box that interest payments grow from ~$470M in 2022 (aggressive assumption) to ~$1.2B in 2026. MPW's weighted-average cost of debt goes from 4.1% in 2022 to 10.1% in 2026.

Notice the interest payment as a % of revenue. In 2021, $1 out of every $4 of revenue went to interest payments. In this elevated-Fed scenario, now $3 of every $4 of revenue would go to interest payments.

Here is a forward-looking estimate of their P&L and FFO given this aggressive Fed rate move:

2021 MPW, 2022-2026 Author Estimate

The key assumptions are as follows: revenue, dividends, and long-term debt held flat (to gauge interest payment impacts).

Explanation of revenue assumption: MPW's top five operators drove 53% of Q4 2021 revenue, and their No. 1 operator is Steward, rumored to be in financial straits. Any business hiccup with these top five operators would put downward pressure on revenue. MPW does have rent escalators, but it's not clear in a high-inflation environment how will these operators perform, therefore, a simple assumption of flat revenue across the horizon. If Steward or any other operator falters, one could easily see revenue dropping. But that's to be determined.

Outcomes:

In 2026, the dividend payout ratio (per NFFO) climbs to almost 450%.

In 2026, interest grows ~3x vs. 2022 and to 75% of revenue.

Earnings go negative in 2026.

FFO falls like a rock - ~$800M in 2022 down to ~$145M in 2026.

A "what-if": To keep the dividend payout ratio at 70% of FFO (with dividends held constant) in 2026, revenue must grow ~11% CAGR for five years. How probable might this be in high inflation, with an elevated and extended Fed rate hike, and potentially struggling operators?

Does MPW survive? Probably - we will always need hospitals. However, surviving does not equal thriving. The stock price, dividend, and outlook could take a big hit. What might happen to other REITs (and equities) which are heavily indebted, not as solid, and have a poorer credit rating?

Some key questions:

How likely is it that the Fed will raise rates to 10%+? Will a REIT be able to rollover their debt if they have high debt and below-investment grade credit rating? If so, what might their debt cost? Can firms who need substantial amounts of debt successfully navigate this? How long would the Fed keep rates high? How long can a firm survive in this environment? What would the stock price look like? What if these debts played out for 10 years (vs. my five-year assumption) - as they did in 1977-86?

In Summary

The Fed will likely need to move aggressively to curb dramatically rising inflation rates. Historically, the Fed has responded to inflation by raising the Fed funds rate to equal or greater than the inflation rate. This was the case from 1977-86, and again from 2004-06. It is reasonable to assume that the Fed will have to act similarly to subdue inflation.

The 1977-86 period provides a useful proxy to study how REITs might be impacted in a long-term, high-inflation, and rising Fed funds rate environment. Inflation averaged almost 7% for that 10-year period. Since we are beginning to see similarly high inflation trends today, comparisons with any time period with lower inflation rate may be misleading.

During a period of high inflation and high Fed funds rates, it may be prohibitively expensive for highly leveraged companies with poor credit ratings to rollover their debt. As shown in the data above, it is likely that non-investment grade credit spreads could be ~500 basis points or more over the Fed funds rate, depending on credit worthiness. In that environment, it is reasonable to assume that many heavily debt-laden companies with low-credit ratings will not be able to refinance their debt. If they can roll over their debt, they will be forced to pay very high interest rates. Many will not survive.

MPW appears to be a solid company today, with strong financials, as shown above. With revenue and NFFO from 2018-21 at 25%+ CAGR rates, there is a lot to like. However, with likely Fed funds rate increases to 10% (or more), MPW may struggle to make interest payments and pay dividends. Interest payments by 2026 could balloon to $1.2 billion, or more if history is a guide. Due diligence on any REIT (or indebted equities) should include a deep-dive on interest obligations in an elevated 10%+ Fed funds rate environment.