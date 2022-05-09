TennesseePhotographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), I came to the conclusion the stock was undervalued compared to peers. You can read about it here. Since then, BLMN gained ~1% vs a loss of ~10.5% for the S&P 500. BLMN recently reported Q1 FY22 results, which were in line with expectations. The company registered a 15.4% YoY increase in revenue and a ~16% YoY increase in EPS on the back of strong demand, lower leverage, and unit growth. I personally think the stock is undervalued at the moment and the current valuation offers a good margin of safety.

Recent Developments

In my last article on BLMN, I discussed how a combination of higher comparable sales, lower debt, and higher profitability were the main catalysts for the bullish thesis. I came to the conclusion that the stock was trading at a lower P/S and EV/EBIT multiples relative to peers, making it attractive.

On April 29th, 2022, the company reported Q1 FY22 results. Overall, the results were solid and in line with expectations. Sales reached ~$1.14 billion in the last quarter, which represents a ~15.4% YoY increase. BLMN generated $781.2 million in gross profit in Q1 FY22 compared to ~$695.9 million in the same quarter last year. The gross margin slightly decreased from ~70% in March 2021 to 68.5% today but overall, I would say BLMN did very well given how high inflation is and how many restaurants have been affected by it in the last six months. I personally suspect that we have seen a gross margin peak in Q3 FY21.

Management achieved a 15.8% YoY increase in GAAP EPS thanks to its commitment to simplify the business, improve profitability and use technology as much as possible to improve food quality and customer service. This comes after BLMN rolled out a new online ordering system and mobile app last year, which already has over 1.8 million downloads.

As part of this effort, we continue to look for ways to simplify the business to improve execution and consistency. This includes rolling out several innovations such as new cooking technology, including advanced grills and ovens, to improve food quality and productivity. We also are deploying kitchen display system for meal pacing and handheld technology for our servers. These innovations should reduce costs and further improve customer service. David Deno - CEO - Q1 FY22 Earnings Call

BLMN continues to benefit from strong comparable sales figures. In FY21, the firm achieved a 4.5% increase versus FY19 in the US, and in the last quarter, the number rose to 14%. 5.6% was related to price increases, 6.9% to a change in mix, and 1.5% was attributable to traffic. Given how high inflation is at the moment, I wouldn't be surprised to see another double-digit same-store sales figure in Q2 FY22.

Total revenues in Q1 were $1.14 billion which was up 15.5% from 2021, driven by a 14% increase in U.S. comparable restaurant sales. Our same-store sales results consisted of a 5.6% increase in pricing a 6.9% increase in mix and a 1.5% increase in traffic. Chris Meyer - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer - Q1 FY22 Earnings Call

If we take a look at the balance sheet, total debt has now decreased from $793 million in December 2021 to $722.2 million in March 2022. The company finished the quarter with approximately $98 million in cash and has a $624 million net debt position. This comes at an excellent moment in my opinion. As rates in the US are now rising, the cost of borrowing is likely to be much higher in the coming months.

Deleveraging also shows that cash generated from operating activities is more than enough to finance the company's CapEx program, pay down debt and buy back shares. On this topic, management repurchased $9.5 million of shares in the last quarter and still has $99 million remaining on its existing authorization.

Perhaps the most interesting development for shareholders is the updated guidance. Management raised its prior outlook and expects sales to reach $4.4 billion. EBITDA is forecasted to come in between $505 and $525 million.

Based on the current market cap, the company is trading at less than 4x forward EBITDA. Moreover, BLMN is definitely cheap when compared to some peers. The firm trades at less than 0.5x sales when the category's average is ~1. Similarly, the EV/EBIT multiple is ~45% lower than the basket's median value.

Valuation

Based on 89.4 million shares outstanding, and a price of $22 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $1.97 billion. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $266 million based on Wall Street estimates.

A 3-year FCF growth rate of 6% until FY25.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 9.5%, based on the company's WACC.

Based on the model, BLMN's intrinsic value is close to $44 per share. If we compare it to the current stock price, BLMN is significantly undervalued and offers a good margin of safety. Moreover, I am confident the business can grow revenues at more than 6% annually going forward, which means there might be more upside to the bullish thesis.

However, you should be aware of dilution risk. BLMN has a total of over 103 million diluted shares, versus a basic share count of ~89 million. Another risk that could materialize in the upcoming months is the recession risk. US consumer confidence is still below pre-pandemic levels, and inflation is detrimental to spending as many consumers are simply priced out of the market or are delaying their purchases. This could potentially explain why BLMN has a >16% short interest at the moment.

Key Takeaways

The company posted excellent results and is well on track to achieve its growth targets. Revenue increased by 15% YoY thanks to solid demand for the company's services, price increases, and unit growth. Despite the current inflationary environment, management did a good job at mitigating this risk and EPS grew by ~16%. Based on my DCF model, BLMN is undervalued and the valuation provides a good margin of safety.