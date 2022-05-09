VR_Studio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about agriculture again. This time from a machinery angle as I haven't discussed the agriculture giant CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) since September of 2021. Back then, I wrote an article titled "CNH Industrial Stock: Not Good Enough". My assessment was based on the company's inability to keep up with its much stronger peers Deere & Company (DE) and AGCO Corp. (AGCO) despite a raging bull market in agriculture. In this article, I want to re-assess the situation because of at least two reasons. I want to see what the value is now that the stock is down 15% year-to-date, and I need to make some company comments as it has exposure in all major agriculture markets, which gives us valuable insights. The good news is that I now believe that the stock is undervalued. Value creation is improving due to a better focus on agriculture and margins. The stock has room to rise, although it's hard to call for a bottom given market uncertainty. In this article, I give you the details.

What's CNHI?

But first a short disclaimer. Deere & Company is my sixth-largest position in my dividend growth portfolio with roughly 5.2% exposure. It's one of my all-time favorite investments thanks to its ability to generate shareholder value. However, I'm not biased when looking at competitors for one simple reason: all major stock-listed competitors have brands that compete with Deere in the hottest markets. Being biased when assessing these companies could be a costly mistake - technically speaking.

CNH Industrial is Deere's largest competitor with a $19.5 billion market cap. The company is an American/Italian company based in London, the United Kingdom, with stock listings in New York and Milan, Italy.

In my last article, I said that one of the reasons why I wasn't a big fan of the company was based on its ownership.

The Dutch-based investment company Exor holds 26.9% of common stock and 42.5% of the company's voting rights. This Italian company has a portfolio of high stakes in numerous companies including, but not limited to, Ferrari, Stellantis, Juventus, and The Economist. I'm not making the case that there's anything wrong with that as all of these companies are successfully managed, but I am not a fan when a single company has so much power in a stock that I own. Especially on a longer-term basis.

Bear in mind that it's a personal reason. In general, it's very hard to make a case that concentrated ownership is bad. After all, it gives Exor a lot of responsibility to do the right thing. There's no hiding and no way to "freeride", which is the case when ownership is highly fragmented.

With that said, the company owns some of the biggest brands in the industry. It owns the 1842-founded tractor brand Case IH, one of the most iconic brands in agriculture. It also owns New Holland and Steyr, which is an Austrian tractor brand that most non-Europeans won't be familiar with. It does not own Iveco anymore, which is spinning off. Now, the company is solely focused on agriculture and construction with an emphasis on next-gen agriculture like automation and increased efficiency.

In 2021, the company did close to $19.5 billion in sales. 76% of sales were generated in agriculture. 16% of sales were generated in the construction. Almost all major agriculture brands have construction exposure as it is rather easy to integrate into an existing business model.

CNH Industrial

Moreover, sales are highly fragmented. In North America, the company generates just 37% in North America. The same goes for EMEA countries. South America added 16% of total sales in 2021. APAC countries were responsible for 10% of total sales.

CNHI Isn't Bad At All

With that said, the company has been lagging behind competitors. Since its 2014 IPO, the stock has returned 32.4% on a total return basis. The S&P 500 returned 184%. Deere returned more than 440%.

Data by YCharts

32.4% is an abysmal return. And it's partially caused by rather weak value creation. One of the reasons is lower margins. While Deere had net income margins of roughly 9% prior to the pandemic, CNHI lagged behind with less than half of that. The same goes for AGCO. After the pandemic, the industry almost doubled its margins due to accelerating demand.

TIKR.com

Using EBIT margins as an example, the company generated a 9.9% EBIT margin in 2021. Agriculture reported 12.4% adjusted EBIT margins. Construction came in way lower at 2.9%. In 2024, the company expects to generate 14.5% to 15.5% in adjusted agriculture margins and 5.5% to 6.5% in construction.

I hope that the company succeeds because reason two for underperformance is underwhelming growth rates. In general, CNHI has underperformed its peers when it comes to growing EBITDA. This is expected to continue in the years ahead.

TIKR.com

The good news is that things are changing. The company's order books are filled. Since 1Q20, orders have increased 2.1x in tractors, 1.5x in combines (harvesters), 2.4x in light construction, and 2.4x in heavy construction.

The company benefited from sky-high crop prices and the global need to maintain high production rates to offset lower exports due to the war in Ukraine and fertilizer shortages. On top of that, the company commented on its ability to use pricing to offset input inflation:

For the quarter, AG pricing was up 12%, again, more than offsetting rising costs. Order books also remained strong, up 40% year-over-year for tractors and combines. And this number certainly will improve in the coming more weeks when we open up our order books for model year '23.

Moreover, the company is dealing with slightly lower free cash flow as it is overproducing and not suffering from supply chains. In other words, this has an impact on working capital (higher capital need). Yet, that's good news as its measures to mitigate supply chain issues are working wonders. Moreover, low retail inventories will make sure that production demand remains high.

Dealer inventories were, in fact, lower than the already low levels of Q1 2021 in tractors and Construction Equipment and only marginally higher in combines. In addition, we had again a large fleet of semi-finish equipment waiting parts before being shipped for numerous plants. Based on current visibility of our production schedule, we expect to sell through a large portion of these inventory in the second quarter.

It gets better as the company is set to accelerate free cash flow. Free cash flow is operating income minus capital expenditures. It's cash a company can use to pay dividends, repurchase shares, or boost the cash position on the balance sheet to lower net debt (gross debt minus cash) or just prepare for bigger investments down the road.

Next year, the company is expected to do $1.9 billion in FCF. In the year after that, it's expected to stay high. What $1.9 billion in FCF means is that it implies a free cash flow yield of 9.7% based on the $19.5 billion market cap. That's an absolutely impressive number as it means that it could technically pay a 9.7% dividend without getting into trouble. After all, it has negative net debt, which means its balance sheet does not require special attention.

TIKR.com

I'm obviously using a 9.7% dividend as an example to show how much a 9.7% implied FCF yield is. The company won't distribute that much cash via dividends. However, management is reacting and boosting shareholder distributions and enjoying a higher debt rating:

In February, Moody's Investors Service upgraded the company's senior unsecured rating from Baa3 to Baa2 with stable outlook. This follows the Fitch upgrade of our long-term rating by 2 notches to BBB+ in early January. Additionally, during the quarter, the company repurchased 1.5 million shares for a total cost of approximately $18.4 million. The shareholders have authorized the additional purchase of up to 10% of the company common shares and extended the period for an additional 18 months while we have a standing program in place to opportunistically buy up to $100 million in shares.

Repurchasing 10% of shares outstanding is truly wild, and it's sustainable - that's the best part.

Moreover, the company sees agriculture strength in the future with weakness coming from the impact of inflation on farmers.

We expect global AG industry demand estimate to remain resilient due to lower soft commodity reserves, geopolitical pressures and the impact of recent adverse weather in parts of North and South America. While it remains generally positive, farmer sentiment has decreased during the first part of the year, largely due to price volatility and strained availability of fertilizer and equipment.

The same goes for construction:

For construction equipment, our industry estimates are largely unchanged, except in South America, where we see some upside to demand in an election year. With solid recent print of the ABI and demand for customers ahead of projects related to the U.S. infrastructure bill, there could be also potential upside to our North American market estimate.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

CNHI has a $19.5 billion market cap. It is expected to lower net debt to -$620 million in 2023. Pension liabilities are close to $2.1 billion. Minority interest is negligible. This gives us an enterprise value of $21.0 billion. That's roughly 11.0x next year's expected EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

11.0x EBITDA is a good valuation that makes the company at least 20-30% undervalued. Moreover, the implied free cash flow yield of almost 10% means that investors are not overpaying for the company's free cash flow, which is important.

Data by YCharts

Yet, the stock is down 15% year-to-date. This is due to a mix of economic growth fears, a very hawkish Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions impacting supply chains, and COVID lockdowns in major Chinese cities further destroying global logistics.

Takeaway

I'm changing my mind a bit on CNHI. The company is doing a good job improving its business. The Iveco spin-off is great as the company is now a pure agriculture/construction play. The business is generating a ton of cash used to boost shareholder returns as the balance sheet does not require special attention. It will also allow the company to engage in strategic acquisitions to boost its business in a quickly evolving industry.

I think this stock is at least 20-30% undervalued right now with more long-term potential. While I'm not sure that the stock will outperform its peers, I am sure that it won't lag the market the way it did since its 2014 IPO.

If you're a bargain hunter and looking for agriculture exposure, I think CNHI is an interesting stock to consider as a trade. For now, my rating will remain neutral to incorporate market uncertainty. I'm also making the case that it's not a must-own stock in any way. It's an undervalued trade, but I have not found enough data to make the case for a long-term dividend growth investment in the company, which is why this article was not focused on dividends.

