Fiserv: Quietly Securing Its Leading Position
Summary
- As high growth stocks are getting hammered, profitable businesses with solid competitive advantages are once again in the spotlight.
- Proceeds from Fiserv's legacy businesses are used to secure the company's leading position over the long-term.
- At the same time, the company remains very conservatively priced relative to peers.
Just a few months ago (back in January of this year), I explained why sometimes it makes more sense to invest in industry leaders undergoing transformation as opposed to the so called disruptors. Since then, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has been among the best performing companies in the sector, even though its share price fell by mid-single digits over the period.
The disruptors, such as Block (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL), on the other hand lost 40% and 57% respectively of their value during this short-period of time.
While business performance is largely to blame, we should also recognize that another major reason for this huge gap in performance has been the momentum versus value trade dynamic, which has become extremely sensitive to the amount of liquidity available.
I analyzed in detail the implications of the momentum versus value trade dynamic on share prices in my recent thought piece on Visa (V).
Although performance over just a few months is hardly a reason to call FISV a superior investment, the company remains one of the best-positioned businesses in the sector to continue to outperform the so-called disruptors.
Strong Operational Performance
From an operational point of view, Fiserv continued to execute well over the past few months. Organic sales growth was in double digits, while margins improved.
We've entered 2022 with strong momentum. We delivered 11% total company organic revenue growth in the first quarter. We expanded adjusted operating margin by 60 basis points to 32%. We also achieved 20% adjusted EPS growth to $1.40.
On a segment basis, acceptance was by far the best performing business unit, which also benefited from integration of the BentoBox acquisition.
From a profitability point of view, the payments segment continues to be the cash cow for Fiserv and thus helps to finance growth in the other two areas.
In acceptance, the Clover platform is among the leading offerings alongside Block's Square. However, the latter achieves valuation comparable to the market cap of Fiserv taken as a whole.
For comparison, Block's gross payment volume stood at $43.5bn during the first quarter of 2022.
At the same time, Clover's quarterly GPV was $49bn during the same period.
Clover posted a strong 39% revenue growth and quarterly GPV was $49 billion or $197 billion on an annualized basis of 39%.
Source: Fiserv Earnings Transcript Q1 2022
In addition to Clover, Fiserv is also positioning itself to be a leader in the embedded finance and banking-as-a-service space.
We believe we are best positioned to power the ongoing revolution in banking-as-a-service and embedded finance due to our footprint of community financial institutions and breadth of banking and payment capabilities.
The recent acquisition of Finxact, where Fiserv was an early investor, holds significant long-term potential for cloud native banking solutions.
This acquisition, to be included within the Fintech segment, is expected to advance the Company’s digital banking strategy, expanding its account processing, digital, and payments solutions, and position the Company as a partner for clients looking to scale, accelerate and expand the digital banking experiences they deliver to their customers.
Source: Fiserv Q1 2022 10-Q SEC Filing
What About Capital Allocation?
This strong operational performance and unique strategic positioning of Fiserv, come in at one of the lowest multiples within the company's peer group.
In the meantime, Fiserv's margins are comparable to those of PayPal, which even after its abysmal share price performance is still valued at a significant premium.
As a matter of fact, Fiserv's forward P/E ratio has also declined significantly over the past two years, while as we will see below the company has made significant progress on its capital allocation strategy.
To begin with, Fiserv has significantly improved its financial position following the combination with First Data in 2019. The interest coverage ratio has been steadily increasing to more than 8.0x as of the last twelve months, while net debt to EBITDA fell below 4.0x.
As we see in the graph below, the absolute value of debt repayments have been consistently higher than debt proceeds since 2019.
While financial health has improved in recent years, free cash flow seems to have peaked in 2020 and is now around 19% lower than its most recent highs.
This, however, was not caused by declining sales or lower profitability, but rather by higher investment in working capital. As of the last twelve months the cash outflow for working capital purposes was nearly $700m, which fully accounts for the free cash flow decline we saw above.
As a result, short-term decline in Fiserv's free cash flow is entirely due to the company's ambitious growth plan that the management is so far executing well.
Free cash flow was $603 million for the quarter, resulting in a conversion rate of 65%, driven by a combination of first, increased capital expenditures in the areas of technology and integration of newly acquired capabilities; second, increased working capital investment, driven by revenue growth, including growth in anticipation revenue in Latin America; third, increased hardware inventory to minimize any potential disruption to our clients given the supply constraints.
Source: Fiserv Earnings Transcript Q1 2022
Conclusion
Fiserv is quietly becoming a fintech powerhouse with some of the best merchant service offerings and a highly profitable payments business. At the same time, profitability is not sacrificed in order to meet short-term growth expectations which appears to be the case for some of its major peers. Also, valuation remains conservative, thus significantly improving the company's long term risk-reward ratio. Last but not least, more short-term pain could be expected given the cyclical nature of the business, however, over the long run Fiserv is well-positioned to outperform all of its major peers.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in FISV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.