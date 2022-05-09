Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Just a few months ago (back in January of this year), I explained why sometimes it makes more sense to invest in industry leaders undergoing transformation as opposed to the so called disruptors. Since then, Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has been among the best performing companies in the sector, even though its share price fell by mid-single digits over the period.

Data by YCharts

The disruptors, such as Block (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL), on the other hand lost 40% and 57% respectively of their value during this short-period of time.

While business performance is largely to blame, we should also recognize that another major reason for this huge gap in performance has been the momentum versus value trade dynamic, which has become extremely sensitive to the amount of liquidity available.

Data by YCharts

I analyzed in detail the implications of the momentum versus value trade dynamic on share prices in my recent thought piece on Visa (V).

Although performance over just a few months is hardly a reason to call FISV a superior investment, the company remains one of the best-positioned businesses in the sector to continue to outperform the so-called disruptors.

Strong Operational Performance

From an operational point of view, Fiserv continued to execute well over the past few months. Organic sales growth was in double digits, while margins improved.

We've entered 2022 with strong momentum. We delivered 11% total company organic revenue growth in the first quarter. We expanded adjusted operating margin by 60 basis points to 32%. We also achieved 20% adjusted EPS growth to $1.40.

On a segment basis, acceptance was by far the best performing business unit, which also benefited from integration of the BentoBox acquisition.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

From a profitability point of view, the payments segment continues to be the cash cow for Fiserv and thus helps to finance growth in the other two areas.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

In acceptance, the Clover platform is among the leading offerings alongside Block's Square. However, the latter achieves valuation comparable to the market cap of Fiserv taken as a whole.

Data by YCharts

For comparison, Block's gross payment volume stood at $43.5bn during the first quarter of 2022.

Block Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

At the same time, Clover's quarterly GPV was $49bn during the same period.

Clover posted a strong 39% revenue growth and quarterly GPV was $49 billion or $197 billion on an annualized basis of 39%. Source: Fiserv Earnings Transcript Q1 2022

In addition to Clover, Fiserv is also positioning itself to be a leader in the embedded finance and banking-as-a-service space.

We believe we are best positioned to power the ongoing revolution in banking-as-a-service and embedded finance due to our footprint of community financial institutions and breadth of banking and payment capabilities. Source: Fiserv Q1 2022 Earnings Transcript

The recent acquisition of Finxact, where Fiserv was an early investor, holds significant long-term potential for cloud native banking solutions.

This acquisition, to be included within the Fintech segment, is expected to advance the Company’s digital banking strategy, expanding its account processing, digital, and payments solutions, and position the Company as a partner for clients looking to scale, accelerate and expand the digital banking experiences they deliver to their customers. Source: Fiserv Q1 2022 10-Q SEC Filing

What About Capital Allocation?

This strong operational performance and unique strategic positioning of Fiserv, come in at one of the lowest multiples within the company's peer group.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

In the meantime, Fiserv's margins are comparable to those of PayPal, which even after its abysmal share price performance is still valued at a significant premium.

As a matter of fact, Fiserv's forward P/E ratio has also declined significantly over the past two years, while as we will see below the company has made significant progress on its capital allocation strategy.

Data by YCharts

To begin with, Fiserv has significantly improved its financial position following the combination with First Data in 2019. The interest coverage ratio has been steadily increasing to more than 8.0x as of the last twelve months, while net debt to EBITDA fell below 4.0x.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As we see in the graph below, the absolute value of debt repayments have been consistently higher than debt proceeds since 2019.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

While financial health has improved in recent years, free cash flow seems to have peaked in 2020 and is now around 19% lower than its most recent highs.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This, however, was not caused by declining sales or lower profitability, but rather by higher investment in working capital. As of the last twelve months the cash outflow for working capital purposes was nearly $700m, which fully accounts for the free cash flow decline we saw above.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

As a result, short-term decline in Fiserv's free cash flow is entirely due to the company's ambitious growth plan that the management is so far executing well.

Free cash flow was $603 million for the quarter, resulting in a conversion rate of 65%, driven by a combination of first, increased capital expenditures in the areas of technology and integration of newly acquired capabilities; second, increased working capital investment, driven by revenue growth, including growth in anticipation revenue in Latin America; third, increased hardware inventory to minimize any potential disruption to our clients given the supply constraints. Source: Fiserv Earnings Transcript Q1 2022

Conclusion

Fiserv is quietly becoming a fintech powerhouse with some of the best merchant service offerings and a highly profitable payments business. At the same time, profitability is not sacrificed in order to meet short-term growth expectations which appears to be the case for some of its major peers. Also, valuation remains conservative, thus significantly improving the company's long term risk-reward ratio. Last but not least, more short-term pain could be expected given the cyclical nature of the business, however, over the long run Fiserv is well-positioned to outperform all of its major peers.