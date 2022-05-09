Adene Sanchez/E+ via Getty Images

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has endured intense selling pressure since June of last year. It was almost a year ago when shares of the $1.3 billion market cap managed care stocks surged from near $6.50 to nearly $30. Sellers quickly took the reins and brought the stock all the way down to under $2 per share in late February this year.

Technical Levels to Watch

In the last two-plus months, however, CLOV has bounced. The stock approached $4 in late March, then pulled back to $2.51, holdings its Q1 low. So here we are today at $2.69. Is the stock due for a sustained rally or are the February lows bound to be re-tested? Let’s dive into some of the fundamentals and its valuation.

Earnings Tonight

All eyes will be on Q1 earnings after the bell today, May 9. Traders also should listen in to the company’s conference call to kick off at 5pm ET. There’s another corporate event to consider. Knowing when these events happen is critical to managing risk and volatility. On Wednesday, May 11, the Bank of America BofA Securities Global Healthcare Conference 2022 takes place. There, Clover CEO Vivek Garipalli is slated to speak at 12:20 PM PST at the Encore at the Wynn venue in Las Vegas, according to event data from Wall Street Horizon. Bottom line: expect high volatility this week.

Color on Q4's Quarter

Looking back on the firm’s Q4 results posted in February, results were largely in-line with the street’s outlook, according to Bank of America Global Research. The company set a profitability target and 2022 guidance featured an increased growth expectation, per the company’s management team. Recent earnings reports have been all over the map when comparing actual earnings to the consensus estimate, according to data from The Wall Street Journal.

Volatile Earnings

The Wall Street Journal

Placing a Bullish Multiple on Sales

With negative earnings over the last 12 months, it’s hard to form a valuation case. A bullish case can be made, however, from expectations on rate increases. BofA expects CLOV’s year-over-year rate increase to be near 5.7%, among the highest in the industry. BofA also has a $4.50 price target on the stock even with EPS expected to be negative through 2024. That price objective is based on a 0.4x 2023 sales forecast.

The Bottom Line

The stock must hold the $2.50 low from April here. A move above $3.85 would help confirm that a sustained bottom is in place. We’ll know more after the bell today. Longer term, there's resistance in the $6.30-$6.50 range.