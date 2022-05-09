Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV), I discussed how this ETF was extremely popular among dividend investors thanks to its high yield. I also raised some points related to the quality of constituents and the risks of investing in dividend traps. Since then, SDIV lost ~16% vs a loss of ~6% for the S&P 500, and the strategy has also underperformed other dividend funds.

SDIV is now cheaper than 3 months ago. The fund trades at only 4x earnings and has an 11% dividend yield, which makes it appealing to value and dividend investors. However, I think the dividend trap risk is now more important than a few months ago. Over 70% of SDIV's assets are invested in cyclical stocks and I believe we are at a tipping point for global economic growth that could have a negative impact on a large number of constituents.

SDIV's Performance Since My Last Article

As a reminder, SDIV tracks the performance of the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index. The strategy invests in 100 of the highest dividend-paying equities around the world. You will find below a recent breakdown of the top 10 holdings.

Global X ETFs

I have compared SDIV's total return (including dividends) against the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) over the last 3 months to assess which one was a better investment. Since my previous article, SDIV underperformed both VT and VYMI by more than 3.6 percentage points.

Refinitiv Eikon

The fund had its worst drawdown following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022. When the war started, SDIV had a ~6% allocation to this country and Russian stocks plummeted before being suspended for trading in a number of stock exchanges in the West. Russia now accounts for only 2%. I believe that is related to equities they weren't able to sell due to sanctions. This percentage should come down in the future if the asset manager has an opportunity to sell Russian stocks.

Global X ETFs

I was surprised to find out that most investors weren't feeling the pressure caused by the massive drawdown from late February to early March 2022. The fund actually registered positive net flows since my previous article and investors poured money into SDIV, chasing the high dividend yield.

ETF.com

Valuation and Yield

If you look at valuations only and exclude any macro or geopolitical factors, I think SDIV is one of the cheapest ETFs you can find at the moment. The P/E ratio, for instance, is below 5, which is much lower than what you can get on any plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF. The portfolio is trading at ~0.5x book value, so you're basically buying $1 for 50 cents which is very enticing for many value investors.

Global X ETFs

SDIV continues to be very popular among dividend investors thanks to its high yield. The fund has an 11.3% dividend yield at the moment, which is at the highest level since November 2020. As a reminder, SDIV pays a monthly dividend. I personally think the dividend trap risk is now higher than a few months ago and you should make sure the constituents are solid enough to continue paying dividends if the global economy slows down.

Refinitiv Eikon

Any investor that wishes to buy this ETF needs to be ready to take some emerging market risk. For instance, you need to be comfortable putting ~35% of your money in China and ~15% in Brazil at a moment in time when emerging markets are struggling due to a stronger dollar and an economic slowdown in China. If you want to read more about what is going on in China, I would recommend my last article on this topic which gives a detailed explanation of where we are today and where the Chinese economy might be going in the coming months.

Bloomberg

Despite SDIV's appealing valuation, I find the level of concentration in cyclical sectors concerning. SDIV has over 70% of total assets invested in cyclical industries such as Financials, Real Estate, Materials, and Energy. In other words, I don't like the fact that SDIV is so exposed to sectors that are very sensitive to the well-being of the global economy and therefore vulnerable to an economic downturn.

Global X ETFs

The risk of a global recession is now meaningfully higher than a few months ago, as shown in the recent US quarterly GDP data. The prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in a number of Chinese cities add another layer of uncertainty, as the country's ability to reach its 5% GDP growth target is now questioned by economists.

This is reflected in the Global Manufacturing PMI Output index which is in a downtrend since Q2 2021 and has reached its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic.

IHS Markit

Key Takeaways

SDIV is extremely cheap from an absolute perspective if we look at fundamental ratios only. The fund trades at only 4x earnings and has an 11% dividend yield, making it attractive to both value and income investors. However, we are now at a tipping point for global economic growth and I believe the dividend trap risk is more significant today than it was a few months ago. Over 70% of SDIV's assets are invested in cyclical equities, which would be negatively affected if we have a global recession. As the risk of such an event is now higher than a few months ago, I would personally avoid buying SDIV today.