The investment thesis for Portsmouth Square (OTCPK:PRSI) is roughly the same as it was when I wrote about the company back in September of 2021. I believe the company is trading far too cheaply relative to the value of its assets and its earning potential in a normalized travel environment. This is due to the illiquidity of the company's shares and the CEO's controlling ownership stake. In this article I provide a brief update to the investment thesis in light of fiscal Q3 earnings and the sale of another major San Francisco hotel.

More Evidence That PRSI's Hilton Hotel is Worth at Least $250mm

As a very brief refresher, PRSI owns the Hilton hotel located in San Francisco's financial district at 750 Kearny St. The hotel has 544 rooms, a five-story underground parking ramp, and carries a four-star rating. PRSI lists the value of the hotel (including land and furnishings) at only $31mm on the balance sheet and carries a $110mm mortgage balance. I hypothesized in my last article that the hotel is worth between $200mm-$300mm based on numerous comparable sales in 2021. Since that article, there is a new comparison sale that supports this valuation. The San Francisco Hyatt sold for a reported $105mm in February (source). The SF Hyatt has a 3-star rating and 230 rooms, meaning the hotel sold for $460k per room. There is speculation that the final price was even higher when accounting for furniture sales (source) , but I will use the lower sale price in this analysis to be conservative.

Using the $460k per room comparison, the PRSI Hilton would sell for $250mm. Subtracting the $31mm book value of the hotel, PRSI would post a gain on investment of $215mm. Backing out another $30mm to account for the company's carried NOLs (net operating losses), PRSI would have a taxable gain of $185mm. The company would then pay a blended 29% tax on the gain, resulting in a total tax cost of $54mm. In such case, PRSI would net $196mm from the sale. If the company used the cash from the sale to pay off the remaining $110mm mortgage and the other $30mm in liabilities on the balance sheet, the company would be left with net cash of ~$60mm and no debt. As a reminder, the Hyatt is rated at 3-stars while PRSI's Hilton is rated at 4-stars, so this estimate it likely conservative. The Hyatt is rated slightly higher on TripAdvisor than the Hilton, but the difference is minimal:

Hilton Ranking:

Hilton Rating (Trip Advisor)

Hyatt Ranking:

Hyatt Rating (TripAdvisor)

Using this recent and conservative comparable sale, PRSI's Hilton hotel appears undervalued by more than $200mm on the balance sheet.

Business and Leisure Travel is Finally Improving

There is growing evidence that business travel is improving in the US:

Park Hotels outlooks revised higher by S&P as business travel returns

Baird sees business travel recovering into year-end

AmEx sees business travel coming back and good investment opportunities

PRSI's operating performance is starting to show this improvement. Average occupancy rates and room prices are up significantly over last year, though still well below "normalized" 2019 rates:

Occupancy and Room Pricing Rates For Q3 2022 (Company 10-K)

As compared to 2018 and 2019:

Occupancy and Room Pricing Rates for Q3 2019 (Company 10-K)

PRSI's hotel posted an operating loss of just $100k in fiscal Q3 2022, though total net loss was $2.5mm when accounting for mortgage and depreciation expenses. By comparison, the hotel had operating income of $4mm and posted total net income of $1mm in Q3 2019 when occupancy rates were at 95%. PRSI is on track to return to profitability within the next year or two if travel continues to track to pre-pandemic levels.

Risks

Despite the deep discount to my estimated book value, there are risks to investing in PRSI. Despite improved operations, the company is still burning cash and has had to take on additional debt in the short term. PRSI burned $2mm in cash in fiscal Q3 and borrowed an additional $7mm from their controlling entity. The controlling entity is the InterGroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG), which owns 75% of PRSI's shares, and is itself majority owned by CEO John V. Winfield. I know there are a number of investors who are not interested in buying into a company that is majority-controlled by management. As mentioned in my previous article, investors with less tolerance for PRSI's illiquidity can consider owning INTG shares as a proxy. I own both PRSI and INTG shares myself.

PRSI is directly exposed to fluctuations in the broader stock market. The company has about $1.5mm invested in equities, with nearly 80% of the portfolio composed of Paramount preferred shares (PARAP). PRSI's equity portfolio has historically done pretty well, but was recently marred by a $2mm investment loss in Comstock Mining (LODE). PARAP's share price has dropped more than 20% since the end of PRSI's fiscal Q3, so I expect to see further losses in the equity portfolio in the company's Q4 results.

Finally, I have seen concerns raised about San Francisco's long-term prospects in face of a growing homelessness crisis and negative publicity. Major business conferences that used to be held in the city have moved to a digital platform, some well-known tech companies are leaving the area (source), and early data suggests San Francisco is not seeing as rapid a return to normal travel rates when compared to other major cities (source). I can't say for sure that the city will return to 2019-level travel volume, but the recent sale prices of nearby hotels suggest that the area is still desirable.

Conclusion

PRSI remains overlooked and cheap. I continue to see evidence that their Hilton hotel is dramatically undervalued and they are close to returning to profitable business operations. I am willing to stomach the low liquidity and management's controlling ownership stake. I own shares in the company and expect to earn a robust return when the gap closes between the value of the hotel and the share price.