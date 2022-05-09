The QQQ ETF May Be Heading To Its 2020 Pre-Pandemic Highs
Summary
- The QQQ ETF has dropped dramatically, thus far.
- There's a now a two-fold process taking place.
- Devaluation and deleverage are both on full display.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Reading The Markets get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) continues to drop and is now at a psychology level of $300, but the big technical support level doesn't come until $297. After that, the drop can accelerate, leading to levels not seen since October 2020.
It sounds like a long way to go, but it's only another 6% from here, and there is probably, even more, to go than that over time. The drop is due to a reset in valuations and a deleveraging process. The correction in the QQQ started in November and was about a reset in valuations. We're slowly transiting into a deleveraging process as the Fed looks to tighten financial conditions AND drain liquidity.
As yields have risen, and most notably as real yields have climbed, we have seen valuations in the Nasdaq 100 drop. The PE ratio of the Nasdaq 100 peaked at 34.75 back in September of 2020 but managed to stabilize and trade between 27 to 30 times its current year earnings estimates for most of 2021, but that all changed in January 2022 when the PE ratio finally broke lower, and now finds itself trading around 22. But it's worth noting that historically, the Nasdaq 100 PE ratio typically trades at approximately 21 on average over the past 10 years. But if you look more closely, one can see the consolidation region between 20 to 21. It's where the PE ratio of the Nasdaq seems to be heading and could result in a drop of an additional 10%.
The Driver
What's driving this reset in valuations is the rising real yield. The easiest way to see this relationship between rising real yields and the PE contraction in the Nasdaq is by layering the TIP ETF on the chart. When the TIP ETF falls, it indicates that real yields are rising. The falling TIP ETF and the PE ratio of the Nasdaq illustrate the strong relationship.
The relationship is also apparent when looking at the QQQ ETF and the TIP ETF. Based on this correlation between the TIP ETF and the Nasdaq 100 PE ratio, whenever the TIP ETF makes a new low, the QQQ is highly likely to follow with a new low of its own. It helped to make it reasonably obvious that the QQQ would print a new low ahead of the Fed meeting last week.
Liquidity
But now, there's another wrinkle being worked into this downdraft - liquidity is vanishing, making this trading environment even more challenging to navigate. The CME liquidity tool shows us that the top of the book for the Nasdaq 100 futures has thinned out, and the bid and the ask spread have widened out.
The other problem is that the Fed's Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions are declining. Based on the Fed's announcement to reduce its holdings, the reserve balances will fall even more. As reserve balances fall, this works to drain further liquidity out of the market over time. The recent decline in reserve balances has to do with money moving out of reserve balances and into the NY Fed's overnight reverse repo facility and the removal of cash from the US Treasury's general account.
It's creating an overall deleveraging process that's now underway. The Chicago Fed's National Financial Conditions Index measures Broker-Dealer Balances in Margin Accounts. Changes in the sub-index correlate nicely to changes in the reserve balances and the QQQ.
It leaves the impression that devaluation and deleveraging are now two-fold events going on. Since the deleveraging process started last, it seems likely that the Nasdaq 100 will likely get oversold from a fundamental standpoint. That would send the PE ratio below the 20 to 21 range and potentially to 17, as shown in the chart at the top. A drop to 17 from its current 22 would be a decline of about 22%, placing the QQQ ETF around $237 over time, returning to pre-pandemic highs. It's not to say this will be in a straight line and could take months to play out or never play out, should the Fed pivot or inflation suddenly slow.
Overall, this is a challenging time to be an investor because it feels like there's nowhere to hide, and mainly at this point, there's nowhere to hide. But there will be a bottom. It's just figuring out where that bottom is and preparing yourself for that process.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P.
This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.