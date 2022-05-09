AndreAnita/iStock via Getty Images

The QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) continues to drop and is now at a psychology level of $300, but the big technical support level doesn't come until $297. After that, the drop can accelerate, leading to levels not seen since October 2020.

It sounds like a long way to go, but it's only another 6% from here, and there is probably, even more, to go than that over time. The drop is due to a reset in valuations and a deleveraging process. The correction in the QQQ started in November and was about a reset in valuations. We're slowly transiting into a deleveraging process as the Fed looks to tighten financial conditions AND drain liquidity.

Trading View

As yields have risen, and most notably as real yields have climbed, we have seen valuations in the Nasdaq 100 drop. The PE ratio of the Nasdaq 100 peaked at 34.75 back in September of 2020 but managed to stabilize and trade between 27 to 30 times its current year earnings estimates for most of 2021, but that all changed in January 2022 when the PE ratio finally broke lower, and now finds itself trading around 22. But it's worth noting that historically, the Nasdaq 100 PE ratio typically trades at approximately 21 on average over the past 10 years. But if you look more closely, one can see the consolidation region between 20 to 21. It's where the PE ratio of the Nasdaq seems to be heading and could result in a drop of an additional 10%.

Bloomberg

The Driver

What's driving this reset in valuations is the rising real yield. The easiest way to see this relationship between rising real yields and the PE contraction in the Nasdaq is by layering the TIP ETF on the chart. When the TIP ETF falls, it indicates that real yields are rising. The falling TIP ETF and the PE ratio of the Nasdaq illustrate the strong relationship.

Bloomberg

The relationship is also apparent when looking at the QQQ ETF and the TIP ETF. Based on this correlation between the TIP ETF and the Nasdaq 100 PE ratio, whenever the TIP ETF makes a new low, the QQQ is highly likely to follow with a new low of its own. It helped to make it reasonably obvious that the QQQ would print a new low ahead of the Fed meeting last week.

Trading View

Liquidity

But now, there's another wrinkle being worked into this downdraft - liquidity is vanishing, making this trading environment even more challenging to navigate. The CME liquidity tool shows us that the top of the book for the Nasdaq 100 futures has thinned out, and the bid and the ask spread have widened out.

CME

The other problem is that the Fed's Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions are declining. Based on the Fed's announcement to reduce its holdings, the reserve balances will fall even more. As reserve balances fall, this works to drain further liquidity out of the market over time. The recent decline in reserve balances has to do with money moving out of reserve balances and into the NY Fed's overnight reverse repo facility and the removal of cash from the US Treasury's general account.

Bloomberg

It's creating an overall deleveraging process that's now underway. The Chicago Fed's National Financial Conditions Index measures Broker-Dealer Balances in Margin Accounts. Changes in the sub-index correlate nicely to changes in the reserve balances and the QQQ.

Bloomberg

It leaves the impression that devaluation and deleveraging are now two-fold events going on. Since the deleveraging process started last, it seems likely that the Nasdaq 100 will likely get oversold from a fundamental standpoint. That would send the PE ratio below the 20 to 21 range and potentially to 17, as shown in the chart at the top. A drop to 17 from its current 22 would be a decline of about 22%, placing the QQQ ETF around $237 over time, returning to pre-pandemic highs. It's not to say this will be in a straight line and could take months to play out or never play out, should the Fed pivot or inflation suddenly slow.

Trading View

Overall, this is a challenging time to be an investor because it feels like there's nowhere to hide, and mainly at this point, there's nowhere to hide. But there will be a bottom. It's just figuring out where that bottom is and preparing yourself for that process.